Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses.

With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility.

The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups common after heavy rainstorms. The issues have caused extensive damage, with homeowners left to pay for most, if not all, of the cost.

In late 2021, the city administered $7,500 grants to try and help, but activists call the effort only a drop in the bucket.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the biggest challenge is an aging sewer system that isn’t equipped to handle extreme weather.

News 8 reached out to the Metropolitan District Commission for comment. A representative for the EPA said the Biden administration wants to elevate environmental justice, which is why the agency has sent inspectors to Hartford.

