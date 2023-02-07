ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbBR5_0kehndKE00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses.

With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility.

The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups common after heavy rainstorms. The issues have caused extensive damage, with homeowners left to pay for most, if not all, of the cost.

In late 2021, the city administered $7,500 grants to try and help, but activists call the effort only a drop in the bucket.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the biggest challenge is an aging sewer system that isn’t equipped to handle extreme weather.

News 8 reached out to the Metropolitan District Commission for comment. A representative for the EPA said the Biden administration wants to elevate environmental justice, which is why the agency has sent inspectors to Hartford.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford holding environmental justice hack-a-thon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have an idea how to improve the environment in Hartford? The city wants to hear from you! City leaders announced Thursday plans for an environmental justice hack-a-thon this weekend. The event will take place from Saturday to Sunday and give locals a chance to innovate solutions to issues such as poor […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Nearly $1 million in federal funds awarded for new Wheeler facility

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction is underway for a new Wheeler Clinic healthcare facility in Bristol. On Friday, US Senator Richard Blumenthal announced $980,000 dollars in funding for the construction of the facility. A key purpose of the facility is to bring primary care and behavioral health care to one location. The facility will be […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Conn. residents share utility cost concerns at Newington meeting

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials hosted an energy assistance and policy forum on Tuesday night at the Robbins Welles Library in Newington. Residents from Newington and surrounding towns had the chance to talk in person with lawmakers and representatives from statewide energy assistance programs.  One person said their bill is up $100 dollars. Another […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Attorney General William Tong warns vape shops about delta-8 THC products

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal marijuana sales. He announced a lawsuit against five Connecticut retailers who allegedly sold unregulated THC products. The state’s issue is with products containing delta-8 THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana plants. Smoker’s Paradise in East Hartford, AZ Smokeshop in Manchester, Reheem […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford

Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim

Advocates of ​“speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano seeking reelection

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol mayor Jeff Caggiano is running for reelection. He is a republican – who took office two years ago after a massive local victory for the GOP.Caggiano says he wants to continue to lead the city as several major development projects take shape downtown. Mayor Caggiano told News 8 he believes […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Friday’s warm weather breaks Connecticut records

Conn. (WTNH) — The warm weather rolling in is breaking Connecticut records and setting the stage for an early spring, just like Chuckles the state groundhog predicted. February does not feel like its usual chilly self, and the beautiful weather on Friday certainly proved it. On Friday, temperatures are soaring to new highs for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s busy Asylum Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue. It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city. This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city. A road...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

16 people displaced in New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twelve adults and four children were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire ripped through a six-family home. The fire happened at about 5:45 p.m. at 151 Poplar St. in New Haven, according to firefighters. When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the first floor, which extended […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police departments join diaper drive

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Baby diapers and wipes can cost a household $100 a month — an expense that is a constant, looming burden for families in need. Police departments across Connecticut are trying to make that burden easier. Officers have joined forces with Bare Necessities, a nonprofit that distributes diapers and wipes through food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy