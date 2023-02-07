Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Lincoln National (LNC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decrease
LNC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 97 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 0.9%. The bottom line also declined from earnings of $1.56 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $4,676 million, which dropped 2% year over...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Insurance ETFs Rising on Q4 Earnings Results
The insurance sector is one of the prime beneficiaries of a rate hike, as these are able to earn higher returns on their investment portfolio of longer-duration bonds. At the same time, these firms incur losses as the value of longer-duration bonds goes down with rising interest rates. Nevertheless, since insurance companies have long-term investment horizons, they can hold investments until maturity, and hence, no actual losses will be realized (read: Fed Hike Slows Down But Set to Remain Steady: ETFs to Gain).
Mohawk's (MHK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Tepid Q1 View
MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metric declined year over year. Net sales also missed the consensus mark and declined from the prior year owing to prevailing industry headwinds. Mohawk Industries’ shares dropped 2.12% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 9.
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Will the Nasdaq ETF Lose Shine on Weak Tech Earnings?
QQQ - Free Report) , which serves as a proxy to the index, gained 1.1% in a week. Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. Information technology accounts for 50.3% of the assets, while communication services and consumer discretionary make up for a 16.6% and 15.6% share, respectively.
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Top Stock Reports for SAP, Northrop Grumman & TC Energy
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including SAP SE (SAP), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Encompass Health's (EHC) Shares Up 3% on Q4 Earnings Beat
EHC - Free Report) shares rose 3.3% since it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 7. The strong results stemmed from higher revenue growth resulting from patient volumes and price increases. An optimistic guidance for 2023 might have also instilled investors’ confidence in the stock. Q4 Results. EHC...
Is a Beat in Store for Vornado (VNO) This Earnings Season?
VNO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 13, before the opening bell. While the quarterly results are likely to exhibit revenue growth, funds from operations (FFO) per share might reflect a decline. In the last reported quarter, this New York-based real estate...
Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Preliminary Revenues Top Expectations
AMRN - Free Report) were up 16.2% on Jan 10 after management announced its preliminary total revenue figures for fourth-quarter and full-year 2022. Amarin recorded preliminary total revenues of $88-$90 million, constituting the company’s total revenues for fourth-quarter 2022. These preliminary figures beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $85.7 million and $85.0 million, respectively.
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Bruker (BRKR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 25.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
