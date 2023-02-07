ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County.

The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling eastbound on Farmington Road when it crossed the center lane and struck a second vehicle head-on.

The driver of the Corvette was killed in the collision. The driver and three passengers in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

