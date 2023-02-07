ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Submissions sought for HCC lit journal, The Round Table

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

Hopkinsville Community College is accepting submissions for the 57th edition of its literary journal, The Round Table, until Feb. 15.

Named for the college’s Round Table Literary Park, the journal includes fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and artwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VOLX_0kehm16C00
The college’s literary journal is named after The Round Table Literary Park on campus. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“We strive to develop a sense of community and kinship between our local area and the world at large,” HCC English faculty members Elizabeth Burton and Caitlin Chester said in a joint statement. “Good writing and well-rendered art have the power to change the world. Regardless of the medium, we want pieces that take us somewhere emotionally, pieces we can’t stop thinking about. We are particularly interested in work from underrepresented voices.”

The submission guidelines are available online. There are no residency requirements to submit. Additional information can be found on the college’s website — or by calling Burton at 270-707-3887 or Chester at 270-707-3965.

Selected contributors will read from their work at a literary awards ceremony, when The Round Table is released in April.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

2 Rossview High School students make perfect score on ACT

CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Jan. 17 School Board meeting, two Rossview High School students – Arnav Sakhrani and Logan Graff – were awarded a Points of Pride. Both students made perfect scores on their ACT exams. The perfect composite score is 36. This score is an...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Two book discussions on bell hooks slated this month

Hoptown Chronicle is participating in two book discussions for Black History Month that are devoted to works by Hopkinsville native bell hooks. “Learning Where We Belong: A Conversation of the Culture of Place” is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 , at Corner Coffeehouse, 1100 S. Main St. The free event will focus on hooks’ book of essays, “Belonging: A Culture of Place.”
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

10-story building, Millan Center, planned in downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Millan Enterprises, a residential and commercial real estate company, has announced plans for a large mixed-use development at the corner of Jefferson and North First Street in downtown Clarksville. According to a news release, the development, called the Millan Center, will encompass an entire...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks

Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute Acquires Clarksville’s VeinCare Centers of Tennessee

Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute has acquired VeinCare Centers of Tennessee, a Clarksville, Tennessee-based clinic offering revolutionary, minimally invasive vein treatments using cutting-edge technology. The addition of the clinic, now known as Vanderbilt Vascular Surgery Clarksville, will allow patients greater access to Vanderbilt-quality care closer to home. It also adds...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival

This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Romereo Shamburger had the right to remain silent, just not the ability

24-year-old Romereo Shamburger was driving a Chrysler 300 on Hwy 236 with a headline out in the early hours of February 4. THP Trooper Brian Glenn conducted a traffic stop and immediately noticed his bloodshot eyes and a scale in the floorboard. Shamburger volunteered 4.4 grams of marijuana to the Trooper and said he keeps the scale so he doesn’t get scammed when buying it. Not knowing when to shut up, Shamburger told the Trooper that he had just quit smoking today, but prior to today, he “would smoke three times a day, in the morning, lunch break, and after work, and rolls approximately .5 grams of marijuana into black and mild cigars and smokes them.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs to Clarksville in $70 million project

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – EV battery manufacturing is ramping up in Clarksville, with big announcements from LG Chem and Microvast. Now, another company is looking to join the effort, bringing big benefits to the local work force. At the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on Wednesday,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy