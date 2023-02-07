Submissions sought for HCC lit journal, The Round Table

Hopkinsville Community College is accepting submissions for the 57th edition of its literary journal, The Round Table, until Feb. 15.

Named for the college’s Round Table Literary Park, the journal includes fiction, nonfiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and artwork.

The college’s literary journal is named after The Round Table Literary Park on campus. (Hoptown Chronicle photo by Jennifer P. Brown)

“We strive to develop a sense of community and kinship between our local area and the world at large,” HCC English faculty members Elizabeth Burton and Caitlin Chester said in a joint statement. “Good writing and well-rendered art have the power to change the world. Regardless of the medium, we want pieces that take us somewhere emotionally, pieces we can’t stop thinking about. We are particularly interested in work from underrepresented voices.”

The submission guidelines are available online. There are no residency requirements to submit. Additional information can be found on the college’s website — or by calling Burton at 270-707-3887 or Chester at 270-707-3965.

Selected contributors will read from their work at a literary awards ceremony, when The Round Table is released in April.