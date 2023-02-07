ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies score 39-6 win over Thunderwolves

ALAMOSA – The eighth-ranked Adams State University wrestling team won nine out of 10 matches in its dual meet against Colorado State University Pueblo Wednesday at the Plachy Hall gym. The result was a 39-6 win for the Grizzlies. “It was a good way to finish off the dual...
Identity of body found in MV released

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department and the Rio Grande County Coroner have released the name of the man whose body was found in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street on Feb. 2. The body of Edward "Jimmy" Quirova, 72, a long-time resident of...
Conejos Writers Circle captures the craft of memoir

SAN LUIS VALLEY — The Conejos Writers Circle, a group of dedicated local scribes who began meeting in 2010, continues to this day. The circle is comprised of locals who enjoy the art and essence of writing. Linda Smith, a San Luis Valley Native and one of the group's...
Blanca woman jailed on attempted kidnapping charge

ALAMOSA — A 50-year-old Blanca woman was jailed after an attempted kidnapping was thwarted by people inside the Alamosa Walmart on Thursday, the Alamosa Police Department reported. At approximately 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 9, APD was dispatched to Walmart regarding an attempted kidnapping in progress. Upon officers’ arrival, it...
