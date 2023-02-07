Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Grizzlies score 39-6 win over Thunderwolves
ALAMOSA – The eighth-ranked Adams State University wrestling team won nine out of 10 matches in its dual meet against Colorado State University Pueblo Wednesday at the Plachy Hall gym. The result was a 39-6 win for the Grizzlies. “It was a good way to finish off the dual...
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Identity of body found in MV released
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department and the Rio Grande County Coroner have released the name of the man whose body was found in a yard in the 700 block of Clay Street on Feb. 2. The body of Edward "Jimmy" Quirova, 72, a long-time resident of...
KKTV
Woman suspected of trying to kidnap a kid at a Colorado Walmart
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges as police in Colorado investigate a kidnapping case. The Alamosa Police Department is reporting the incident happened at about 12:49 p.m. on Thursday at the Walmart in the city. “Upon officers’ arrival, it was discovered that a female party grabbed...
New San Luis Valley DA spars with attorney general on oversight
New San Luis Valley District Attorney Anne Kelly wants the state’s attorney general to back off of an agreement to appoint an independent monitor to oversee her office.
Bystanders stop child kidnapping in Alamosa Walmart
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Community members were able to stop a woman attempting to kidnap a child at a Walmart Thursday afternoon on Feb. 9, according to the Alamosa Police Department (APD). Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a Walmart on reports of an attempted kidnapping in progress. Arriving officers discovered that a woman grabbed […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Conejos Writers Circle captures the craft of memoir
SAN LUIS VALLEY — The Conejos Writers Circle, a group of dedicated local scribes who began meeting in 2010, continues to this day. The circle is comprised of locals who enjoy the art and essence of writing. Linda Smith, a San Luis Valley Native and one of the group's...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Blanca woman jailed on attempted kidnapping charge
ALAMOSA — A 50-year-old Blanca woman was jailed after an attempted kidnapping was thwarted by people inside the Alamosa Walmart on Thursday, the Alamosa Police Department reported. At approximately 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 9, APD was dispatched to Walmart regarding an attempted kidnapping in progress. Upon officers’ arrival, it...
Comments / 0