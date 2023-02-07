Read full article on original website
Related
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Senate bill will provide regulations to those purchasing mobile home parks in North Dakota
Simply put, it states that every tenant must be given the name, address, and phone number of the park owner.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota, Montana officials react to State of the Union Address
WASHINGTON (KFYR) - The State of the Union speech took place Tuesday night before a divided Congress. President Joe Biden stated at the end of his speech that the state of the union is strong, however, Wednesday there was reaction from North Dakota’s governor and federal representatives that contradicts the administration’s views.
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County Commission looks at pipeline ordinance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline could be running into another roadblock. The Burleigh County Commission is looking at a new ordinance that could impact construction. The ordinance would make companies constructing hazardous liquid pipelines to submit emergency plans. Several residents expressed concern during a public...
KFYR-TV
Minot City Landfill construction approved for $2.1 million
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Minot City Council approved a bid Monday for a seventh section to be added to the city landfill. Wagner Construction won the bid for $2.1 million. Funds were set aside for this construction, so it won’t increase garbage fees for residents. Public Works...
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
KETV.com
'Nobody talked to us at all': State senators now meeting Omaha officials about streetcar project
OMAHA, Neb. — Lobbyists with the city of Omaha are talking to state senators about the downtown streetcar project. Members of Mayor Jean Stothert's office also met with senators in Lincoln Friday morning. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn says lawmakers weren't aware of the streetcar and Mutual...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
KFYR-TV
ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might soon be driving a little bit faster on North Dakota’s interstates. The North Dakota House of Representatives passed House Bill 1475 Tuesday, which would increase speed limits to 80 mph for interstate travel for most of the state. “The Department of Transportation had...
KFYR-TV
Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
KFYR-TV
Cramer, Armstrong announce guests for Tuesday’s State of the Union
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday night, President Joe Biden is delivering his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Every year at the speech, congressmen and senators bring guests with them — usually people the representatives want to honor or thank. It could also be someone who represents a particular issue the politician wants to highlight.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota House Committee passes bill to prevent pipeline from using Eminent Domain
(Pierre, SD) -- A South Dakota House committee is advancing a bill that would prevent owners of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from using eminent domain to annex land. The bill was approved by the House State Affairs Committee and says that the CO2 pipeline is not a common carrier of a commodity.
Iowa Senator Proposes 5 Bills Targeting Eminent Domain
(Des Moines) Iowa Senator Jeff Taylor has proposed five bills targeting eminent domain and carbon pipelines. They would offer different levels of protections to landowners such as banning pipelines from using eminent domain altogether to stopping companies from surveying private land without permission. The Sioux County senator says pipeline projects shouldn’t use eminent domain if there’s no public use.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers turn mRNA-ban bill into study; passes Senate
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck voted to advance a bill related to banning mRNA vaccines. SB 2384 was originally introduced to ban mRNA inoculations like the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines. However, on Wednesday, the state Senate voted to turn the bill into a study to look at the long-term health effects on human beings of mRNA vaccines. It passed 25-22. Next, it heads to the House.
KFYR-TV
Burgum signs bill providing funds for construction of CTE centers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - School districts waiting for federal funding for building new career and technical education centers can now move forward. Last week, Governor Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1199, which will provide more than $68 million from the Bank of North Dakota towards 13 career academy projects. The funding gives officials assurance that they can start construction while they wait for federal funding to be released.
coloradopolitics.com
Court ruling could come next week in battle for control of El Paso County GOP
Feuding Republicans in Colorado's largest county likely won't find out until at least next week which of this weekend's competing party leadership elections will count. A district court judge on Tuesday ordered the El Paso County Republican Party and the state GOP to file responses in a lawsuit initiated last week by the county party over who gets to run the local GOP's upcoming reorganization meeting.
US Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building; suspect arrested
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building on Thursday morning, repelling her attacker by throwing hot coffee at him, authorities said.
fergusnow.com
Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
KFYR-TV
Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive with classes at UTTC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a language is lost, it can be gone forever. Now a group of people is striving to maintain the history and the Lakota language. Here in this classroom, a Native language is being revived, on a coloring sheet or more advanced coursework where there is a space for every age in the community.
U.S. senators blast Southwest holiday meltdown, labeled 'unmitigated disaster'
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) on Thursday faced harsh criticism from U.S. senators at a hearing investigating the airline's meltdown that disrupted travel plans for 2 million customers, with one lawmaker calling the situation an "unmitigated disaster."
Comments / 0