Oklahoma City, OK

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

 3 days ago
UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City.

Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers.

Edwards was last seen wearing gray jacket, blue jeans, white shirt and white shoes, according the the Oklahoma City Police.

