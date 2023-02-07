ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say

MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

OHP Responds To Multiple-Vehicle Crash In OKC On I-35

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. OHP said the overpass from southbound I-35 leading to westbound I-40 has been shut down. One vehicle rolled over in the crash, and at least one other is involved as well. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets

EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City. Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers. Edwards...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC

Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK

