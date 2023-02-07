Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Related
news9.com
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after Moore shooting, police say
MOORE, Okla. — The Moore Police Department said one teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday. Police responded to the shooting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. They said the teenager was shot in the leg. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. This began...
News On 6
OHP Responds To Multiple-Vehicle Crash In OKC On I-35
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. OHP said the overpass from southbound I-35 leading to westbound I-40 has been shut down. One vehicle rolled over in the crash, and at least one other is involved as well. This is a developing...
okcfox.com
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
KOCO
Stillwater police officers recognized for saving man’s life following December crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police officers were honored after they were caught on camera jumping into action to save a man's life after a crash in December. Police said the man didn't have a pulse, but they were able to revive him. Now, they're being recognized by the Stillwater Fire Department.
KOCO
Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets
EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
KOCO
Police respond to reported shooting at OKC home; person taken to hospital for panic attack
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital for a panic attack after police investigated a reported shooting Friday morning at a west Oklahoma City home. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Officers responded after receiving a report that someone had shot their...
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City. Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers. Edwards...
1 Person Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
Police and EMS are responding to an accident involving an automobile and pedestrian on Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by the vehicle, according to police. The driver has remained at the scene and is cooperating. The area is currently blocked...
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
Police identify man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
The Oklahoma City Police Department has now identified the victim in Wednesday's fatal shooting at a motel on the city's southwest side.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
KOCO
Family wakes up to suspected drunk driver crashing into garage of their OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Surveillance video shows the shocking moments a suspected drunk driver crashed into the garage of an Oklahoma City home. KOCO 5 spoke with the family who was asleep just feet away from the crash. At 3 a.m., the family woke up to a massive crash. They...
KOCO
Plane makes emergency landing in Canadian County field
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — A plane made an emergency landing in a field Thursday in Canadian County. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the plane experienced engine failure, and the pilot landed the plane in a field between Waterloo and 234th Street, about a mile east of Frisco Road.
Comments / 0