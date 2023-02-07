Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Zion Williamson x Naruto x Air Jordan 37 "Rasengan"
It is no surprise that Zion Williamson is a major fan of anime. As a result of his love for anime, the Jordan Brand and the NBA superstar released a Naruto themed series, now making its way to the Air Jordan 37 silhouette. Titled the “Rasengan,” the newest offering of...
Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5%
While Jordan Brand products generate $3 million for Nike every five hours, Michael Jordan only gets 5% of each sale. The post Jordan Brand Earned Nike $19B Of Which Michael Jordan Only Gets 5% appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Latto Stepped Out In An Unreleased Blumarine Look That Was Everything
Latto was spotted on Instagram serving in an unreleased fashionable look that we love!
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
Michael Jordan's Son And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Appear To Go IG Official
Michael Jordan's son and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife appear to have gone Instagram official.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NME
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Coming This Year: First Look
This Jordan 11 will be a women’s exclusive. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11, then the Holiday season is always a good time for you. This is because Jordan Brand typically comes out with a Jordan 11 for women and another one for all sizes. These Holiday Jordan 11s are always a highlight of any given year, and fans have been eager to get their hands on them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
hypebeast.com
Nike Is Bringing Back the LeBron 4 "Graffiti" for a Wider Release
Back in 2006, and LeBron James hosted a special pop-up activation in SoHo, New York for the release of a limited-edition sneaker: the Nike LeBron 4 “Graffiti.” Only 250 pairs were released to the public, making it one of The King’s most exclusive launches at the time. However, the Swoosh’s basketball team has elected to reissue the kicks at a larger scale during the 2023 holiday season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Penny 2 Arrives in Classic "Black Patent"
Is bringing back the Air Penny 2 with full speed. Recently, the silhouette has been unveiled in a selection of new colorways and collaborations for the Penny Hardaway signature shoe. Arriving in an almost all-black, sleek iteration, the “Black Patent” sees the classic signature model dressed in black, white and...
Drake says he wants a 'LeBron-sized check' and not another 'dinner plate' for reaching a record 75 billion Spotify streams
"We should get bonuses like athletes to motivate the future artists to be consistent and competitive," Drake wrote in his Instagram story.
Comments / 0