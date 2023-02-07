ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop

A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
BURLINGTON, IA
Man arrested after assaulting deputy

An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
OQUAWKA, IL
1 arrested in string of downtown burglaries

An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries in downtown Moline over the past two months. The Moline Police Department had been investigating the burglaries over the past two months. The burglaries took place in the downtown area between December 10, 2022 and January 9, 2023. The burglaries occurred in several locations, including: […]
MOLINE, IL
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Massive 16-Pound Walleye While Ice Fishing on Lake Ontario

On Wednesday, January 25, an angler from Northhampton, Pennsylvania named Ed Green hooked into a giant walleye while ice fishing in Lake Ontario’s Chaumont Bay. After an intense fight, Green hauled in a walleye that weighed a whopping 16.3 pounds—just two pounds shy of the New York state record. According to his guide, Louis Pagnetti, it’s likely the biggest walleye that’s ever been pulled through the ice on Chaumont Bay.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Q98.5

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Q98.5

Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing

A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
AOL Corp

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Heavy snow and freezing fog for Wednesday morning

DENVER(CBS)-  Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy snow!A major wet, Winter blast is dumping snow across Colorado thru Wednesday. The storm is another Pacific weather maker pushed in from this weeks atmospheric river of moisture. That makes the storm warmer and warmer air can hold more moisture than Arctic cold air. Hence, the snow will be very wet and heavy.The morning commute will be very icy and snow packed. There may be few areas of freezing fog that make roads even worse.We have a Winter Storm Warning in place for the Denver Metro Area, the I-25 Urban corridor and all of northeastern Colorado thru Wednesday afternoon. Some areas could see up to a foot of snow and even more than that east of I-25 out to Nebraska and Kansas.Snow amounts for your neighborhood may vary but, latest computer modeling has expected snow amounts in the 6 to 12 inch range along and west of I-25 with higher amounts east.
DENVER, CO
NECN

Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week

We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

This Muskie Out Of Green Bay Weighs A Whopping 60 Pounds

A Wisconsin man hooked the fish of a lifetime while fishing Sturgeon Bay back on December, 7th, 2022. The fish hit a Bull Dawg lure by Musky Innovations in about 20 feet of water. Winter conditions were milder than usual, so Ron Hedsand hit the water to see if he could catch some smallmouth bass or a big muskie. His buddy John Vieau joined him on the fishing trip. The two have been fishing together for 12 years, but the monster muskie they caught was the biggest fish they had ever reeled in. Outdoor News recently shared their story.
STURGEON BAY, WI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Bear Freed From Icy Minnesota Ditch

Poor bear was just trying to get some winter sleep but got washed out of his slumber chamber which happened to be a culvert. According to inforum.com with all the recent warmer temps, Monday morning, this sleeping bear got washed out of the culvert he was residing in for the duration of the winter in Roseau County, Minnesota and got stuck in the combination of snow and ice in the ditch.
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Shot In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher)A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. More than two thousand mountain lion sightings have been reported in Iowa in the past 20 years. The cats are not protected by state law.
SWISHER, IA
