Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds

Wichita police surrounded the McDonald's restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom. It began around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Historic Delano District.

Police say a man walked into the building and locked himself in a stall in the restroom. A customer who walked in said the man told him he had a weapon.

The customer reported the incident to management who cleared the restaurant and called 911.

S.W.A.T. officers have been on the scene as a large complement of police attempt to negotiate with the man and wait for him to come out.