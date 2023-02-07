ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sh4hQ_0kehlAzh00

Wichita police surrounded the McDonald's restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom. It began around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the Historic Delano District.

Police say a man walked into the building and locked himself in a stall in the restroom.  A customer who walked in said the man told him he had a weapon.

The customer reported the incident to management who cleared the restaurant and called 911.

S.W.A.T. officers have been on the scene as a large complement of police attempt to negotiate with the man and wait for him to come out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in girlfriend's abduction

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an abduction have made an arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon in Wichita for a disturbance, abduction call, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. A witnesses reported seeing two men arguing with a woman and forcibly...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita family's dog back home after finding, eating meth at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family's dog is back home after he ingested methamphetamine after a run at a local park. "Thanks to the quick action of Dr. Crowdis and the medical team, Daisy has returned home after a nearly fatal drug poisoning," Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said Thursday on Facebook.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Teen injured in south Wichita shooting

The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured a Wichita teenager. According to Wichita Police, at approximately 1:55 Sunday Afternoon officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Seneca for a shooting call.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy