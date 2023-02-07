Herrington: As trade deadline looms, Dillon Brooks’ Grizzlies future could be measured in days or years

There are decision points on the NBA calendar, some you can sidestep and some unavoidable.

When it comes to Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday’s NBA trade deadline is the former. With Brooks’ current contract set to end this summer, July’s free agency period will be the latter.

But whether now or a few months from now, as an ending or a new beginning, Brooks’ time in Memphis is on a crash course with clarity.

For a team with a pending free agent, the trade deadline presents an off ramp. If you don’t think you’ll re-sign the player, it’s a chance to recoup some value before losing him.

Keeping a pending free agent through the deadline doesn’t always signal a return, however, especially for a team in a playoff race. The Grizzlies likely knew last winter that they would not be re-signing pending free agent Kyle Anderson, but deemed his immediate value greater than any available trade-market return.

As a starter and lead defender against most of the NBA’s top scorers, Brooks resides higher on the pecking order than Anderson did.

For most of this season, the suspicion was that Brooks would be re-signed this summer, and therefore trading him at the deadline was off the table.

Those remain the safest bets on the board, but Brooks’ play this season and the suggestion of an upgrade potentially available on the market complicates this prognostication.

San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson, right, tangles with Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center, as Steven Adams helps defend on Nov. 9, 2022, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP file)

At the least, it’s been a messy contract year for Brooks, whose often inefficient offense and edgy on-court behavior have both reached a kind of crescendo (one hopes) on the eve of the trade deadline: Perhaps the worst shooting/scoring stretch Brooks has had in years punctuated by an ejection and one-game suspension after an incident in Cleveland where — intentionally or not, you make the call — he struck rival Donovan Mitchell below the belt.

How valuable is Brooks’ defense?

The conventional wisdom on Brooks is that he adds on defense but subtracts on offense. How the math pencils out is what’s up for debate.

In the spirit of optimism, let’s start with the good stuff.

Yes, Brooks gets scored on a lot. Portland’s Damian Lillard went off, with Brooks as his primary defender, last week at FedExForum.

But “Dame Time” is a bell that tolls for any defender. Brooks gets scored on a lot in the same way that rim-protectors get dunked on. It’s a consequence of being there.

Among Brooks’ 20 most frequent defensive matchups this season, per the NBA’s own tracking data, are star-level point guards (Lillard, De’Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and wings (Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram) and power forwards (Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant, Pascal Siakam, LeBron James).

One myth in circulation this season is that the Grizzlies defense went from last to first after Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return from injury, with the suggestion that Brooks’ earlier return from injury didn’t really move the needle.

That’s not quite right. The Grizzlies’ last-place defense came after only a few games, with Brooks also out. In the three weeks between when Brooks returned from injury and when Jackson did, the team’s defense was 10th in the league. It shot up to first after Jackson’s return.

One widely respected metric, Estimated Plus-Minus , rates Brooks the 30th best per-minute defender in the league this season. (The rather provocative top five, in order: Chicago part-timer Alex Caruso, Jackson, Philadelphia part-timer Matisse Thybulle, Toronto trade-rumor magnet OG Anunoby and old friend Kyle Anderson.)

While Jackson is definitely the team’s — perhaps the league’s — most impactful defender, Brooks’ specific role is important, his on-ball versatility the linchpin for how the Grizzlies match up with opponents.

Brooks scaling down to take on the very best small guards keeps Ja Morant or Desmond Bane from having to do so, in particular making Morant’s defensive limitations less exploitable and conserving his energy for the offensive end.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) on Jan. 20, 2023. (Ashley Landis/AP file)

Brooks scaling up to take on ball-dominant power forwards keeps Jackson from having to do so, limiting foul potential and preserving Jackson’s role as a roving team-defense menace.

There are other good defensive wings, but few can bring quite this level of versatility. And, crucially at the moment, no others on this roster can do it.

Perhaps either Ziaire Williams or David Roddy could develop into a player who can take on this responsibility. They both have good size in different, Mother Goose-y ways. Roddy has been tested out in similar match-ups already.

But will Williams ever be strong enough to battle bulkier frontcourt players? Will Roddy ever have the foot speed to navigate screens and chase around elite lead guards?

How bad is Brooks’ offense?

Brooks has consistently been among the NBA’s least efficient scorers when you factor in both how much he shoots and how well, or rather how poorly.

As of this writing, Brooks is shooting 39.5% from the floor and is 50th in total field-goal attempts. None of the 49 players who have shot more have shot as poorly.

Among the top 100 players in total field goal attempts, only three have shot worse: Dallas’ Tim Hardaway Jr., Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. and Detroit’s Killian Hayes.

The same Estimated Plus-Minus stat that pegs Brooks 30th among defensive players has him at 201st on offense.

Notably, however, relative to his time on the floor, Brooks is actually shooting less this season than in the previous three:

Field goal attempts per 100 possessions:

2019-2020 23.5 2020-2021 24.4 2021-2022 28.1 2022-2023 22.6

Asked after practice on Monday about Brooks’ finding a proper place in the team’s offensive pecking order this season, head coach Taylor Jenkins pointed to how Brooks’ role has shifted based on who else has been available.

“As guys have been injured, different things have been asked of (Brooks),” said Jenkins. “Embracing a different role night to night can be a little bit hard for all of our guys. But when he’s had consistent rotations with a healthy lineup, he’s done a really good job.”

The numbers back this up, with Brooks’ shot attempts trailing Morant and Bane significantly when all three have played. This season, it’s when one or both of the team’s top options are missing that Brooks’ attempts have boosted.

Shooting less is only half the equation. Typically, shooting less should lead to shooting better. That has not been the case for Brooks, especially of late, where the past month has been one of the worst-shooting stretches of his career.

While Brooks wasn’t made available to the media after practice on Monday, he was the last player left on the floor, working on shooting.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) shoots between San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and forward Keldon Johnson (3) on Jan. 11, 2023. (Brandon Dill/AP file)

Jenkins gestured in Brooks’ direction when talking about Brooks’ recent struggles.

“He’s definitely pressing. I think January was a tough month for him,” said Jenkins. “I think there have been stretches in the season where he’s maybe forc(ed) shots but maybe (now) the pressing is he’s getting good shots and he’s putting a little bit more pressure on himself when those open shots are there and he’s not knocking them down. But he’s giving us everything defensively.”

More trouble than he’s worth?

While it’s certainly not true in every game or in every moment, Brooks has been a consistent net positive for the Grizzlies on the court.

The Grizzlies’ team performance has been better with Brooks than without him in every season of his career, and even the team’s offense has been better with him for the past three seasons.

Perhaps the latter is a comment on the offensive talent of wing players behind Brooks, and even that hasn’t been true for the past month, amid what’s been a bad slump even by Brooks’ standards.

Brooks’ playoff shooting logs, in particular, are a high-wire act. There are great games and more frequent terrible ones. But even in the best of times it feels like too much, that a team shouldn’t be relying this much on a player of these limits.

Perhaps that’s changing.

When Brooks shot a combined 16-47 in the final two losses of the Grizzlies’ playoff series with Golden State last spring, it was a last straw for some fans. But those games came without Morant, with Bane combatting a back injury, with Jackson’s offense a mess, and with nowhere else to turn to generate offense.

From the beginning of this season, Brooks settled into a meaningfully distant third option behind Morant and Bane. Of late, he’s trended to fourth behind Jackson. That his shooting percentages have remained dire is troubling. Particularly troubling is that after shooting 35% from 3 over the course of his first four seasons, Brooks has shot 31% over his past two.

If Brooks could pair his decline in shooting frequency this season with his earlier respectable 3-point shooting, his offense would be easier to stomach. Maybe that’s still possible.

Perhaps even fourth option is too high for a player who’s pretty good at creating shots but who struggles so much to make them. But the Grizzlies still have an awful lot of very low-wattage scoring options beyond their top three.

This season, Brooks has finally scaled down his role relative to clearly superior scoring talents. How much more would he be willing to scale down if the scoring talent continues to improve?

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) exchange heated words on May 13, 2022. (Tony Avelar/AP file)

Brooks’ offense isn’t the only question for the Grizzlies to confront.

His low blow against Mitchell raised the question of whether Brooks is a “dirty player.” To most observers, the play seemed to carry some intent. Brooks’ even more regretful flagrant foul against Golden State’s Gary Payton II in the playoffs didn’t, but was reckless enough to warrant the ejection and suspension that followed.

Brooks is an edgy, physical, vocal defender who seems widely disliked by opponents and opposing fan bases. His career seven flagrant fouls is on the high side, but roughly similar to the likes of the Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Golden State’s Draymond Green, who each have more but also in more seasons. Perhaps these are players along the line between “edgy” and “dirty.” Also all great defenders.

Brooks’ one-game suspension from the Cleveland game loomed as the non-trade-deadline Grizzlies story of the week. So much for that.

This bigger unwanted story not only pushed the Brooks issue down a peg, but perhaps put it in perspective. It’s been pretty clear which the franchise takes more seriously.

Which doesn’t mean the team wouldn’t like to see Brooks better modulate his more aggressive tendencies.

Jenkins made that clear over the weekend.

“He and I definitely talk about it,” Jenkins said. “I won’t go into full details because I like to keep that stuff private. I always remind him to maintain his competitive edge because that’s what makes him special and good at what he does. When there are opportunities to teach him and grow, we have honest dialogues.”

If some Grizzlies fans have grown weary with Brooks’ combination of bad shooting and on-court antics, there’s not much sense that his teammates or the wider Grizzlies organization has.

What are the potential paths forward?

If the Grizzlies can live with Brooks’ flaws, does that guarantee his return next season? Does it even guarantee he’ll be here past Thursday’s trade deadline?

It does not.

The Grizzlies’ real core is three players deep: Morant, Bane and Jackson. Consider them untouchable. The rest? Make no assumptions.

With Morant and Bane in the backcourt, the Grizzlies need a small forward who can play Brooks’ primary defensive role. If Brooks is the only player on this roster who can really do so, he’s not the only player in the league who can.

Replicating Brooks’ defensive impact with more efficient offense is perhaps the best way to raise the ceiling on this version of the Grizzlies. As it happens, one of the few young players in the NBA who fits that description, Toronto’s Anunoby, is widely rumored to be available on the trade market. And the Grizzlies are widely rumored to be an interested party.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks crashes into Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) on Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP file)

Pulling off that deal could change a lot of things. A longshot.

Barring that, the team’s best chance at a better version of Brooks might well still come from Brooks himself.

If Brooks makes it past the trade deadline, odds are a resolution on his future won’t come until summer. But maybe sooner?

It’s been widely written, in this space and elsewhere, that the maximum contract extension the Grizzlies can offer Brooks, based on his current salary, is $61 million over four years.

With the league’s salary cap rising, that seems less than Brooks, warts and all, would command as a free agent this summer. But former Grizzlies executive John Hollinger recently noted that the Grizzlies are actually a couple of million dollars below the NBA’s salary cap. Technically, the franchise could use space under the cap to renegotiate Brooks’ current contract, and then offer an extension based on that new, higher salary. Could the prospect of an increased extension offer and Brooks’ somewhat declining role lead to some common ground before the summer?

Brooks became eligible for this type of maneuver on Sunday, but if it were to happen, it would wait until after the trade deadline. First, Brooks would still need to be here. Second, the Grizzlies would still need to have cap space. A deadline deal could change either of those things.

A renegotiate-and-extend to lock up Brooks before the season ends is probably unlikely, but if Brooks and extra cap space are both still present on the Grizzlies’ ledger come Friday, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Regardless, if Brooks is still a Grizzly at the end of the week and a potential starting lineup replacement has not been imported, the odds of Brooks being re-signed in the summer will be pretty high.

Whatever frustrations some may rightly have with his game and his style, the Grizzlies don’t have a replacement ready, or an easy path to adding one this summer if they let Brooks go.