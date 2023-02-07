Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
$4M Crypto Scam in a Hotel Lobby Revealed After Months
Webaverse, a metaverse project, went through this scam in late November 2022. Technical investigation of how $4M USDC was swept is not concluded yet. Crypto hacks and scams of recent times devised different strategies to sweep away users’ funds. This frenzy season of hacks is about to archive an unsolved scam. On Monday, a $4 million crypto hack linked to the Web3 metaverse game project Webaverse was revealed to the public on Twitter.
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto projects respond to privacy coin ban in Dubai
The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) recently provided the much-awaited guidelines for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which included a ban on privacy coins. On Feb. 7, VARA released several rulebooks for VASPs including the “Virtual Assets and Related Activities Regulations 2023” in which VARA...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda wallets resurrect to transfer FTT in the millions
Wallets linked to the bankrupt Alameda Research became active again on Feb. 7, transferring millions worth of FTX Tokens (FTT). The Alameda wallet activity post-FTX bankruptcy filing has been a big concern for the crypto community, with many questioning the merits of the law enforcement agencies and how these wallets are being accessed.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase product manager pleads guilty in insider trading case
Ishan Wahi, a former product manager at Coinbase Global Inc., has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case that United States prosecutors have labeled the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. According to a Feb. 7 report by Reuters, the prosecutors claimed that...
CoinTelegraph
Chiliz launches layer-1 blockchain to expand fan token ecosystem
Five years from its inception, fan token platform Chiliz has launched its own layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain ecosystem to support its growth. Chiliz’s fan token ecosystem has long been powered by Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, but the validation of the Chiliz 2.0 blockchain genesis block sees the ecosystem shift to its own layer 1.
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
CoinTelegraph
Judge extends Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail restrictions on messaging apps: Report
A federal judge has reportedly rules against oral arguments proposing former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried be allowed to use certain messaging apps. According to a Feb. 9 Reuters report, Judge Lewis Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York upheld his ruling that Bankman-Fried be restricted from using encrypted messaging apps as a condition of his release on a $250-million bond. The judge ordered SBF not to communicate using apps such as Signal on Feb. 1, but the former CEO’s legal team and prosecutors had negotiated a deal allowing for exceptions, including Facebook Messenger, Zoom and FaceTime.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitzlato co-founder released from brief arrest and questioning: Report
Local Russian media outlets reported on Monday that Bitzlato co-founder Anton Shkurenko was detained in Moscow on Feb. 6 at the request of Interpol. However, according to a Feb. 10 report from CoinDesk, Shkurenko was stopped and detained by the local police for an identity check and released shortly after.
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
dailycoin.com
Charles Hoskinson Chimes in as Cardano and Ethereum Communities Clash over Smart Contracts – Staking Differences Explained
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that the SEC might impose a ban on staking for retail customers in the U.S. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson replied to the warning with criticism against Ethereum staking. Hoskinson states that it would be “sad” if all Proof of Stake protocols were...
CoinTelegraph
Digital pound could co-exist with private stablecoins — UK central bank
The United Kingdom is a step closer to launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after releasing a consultation paper explaining the proposed digital pound, which the public has nicknamed “Britcoin.”. The 116-page consultation paper was jointly released on Feb. 7 by the Bank of England (BoE) and the...
CoinTelegraph
LBank secures virtual asset provider registration to operate in Italy
Global crypto exchange LBank has registered as a virtual asset provider with the Italian regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM). The regulatory approval allows the exchange to offer Italian users a range of services and products. On Feb. 1, 2023, LBank completed its registration with the OAM as...
CoinTelegraph
Hut 8 merger would’ve happened even without FTX or crypto turmoil, says CEO
Crypto exchange FTX’s collapse and overall crypto market turmoil were not key factors in the decision to merge crypto mining firm Hut 8 with US Bitcoin Corp., according to Hut 8 CEO Jamie Leverton. On Feb. 8, Leverton said that the merger was mainly about providing diversified revenue and...
crypto-academy.org
Craig Wright, Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator, Lost BTC Copyright Claim in UK
Craig Wright, the self-claimed inventor of Bitcoin, recently lost a copyright case in a UK court. According to a Coindesk story, Wright has claimed that derivatives of his invention, such as Bitcoin Cash, violate his intellectual property rights. The UK court hearing over the case has determined that the Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Proposed Israeli law to classify crypto as securities will hurt the industry, says crypto exec
Proposed laws in Israel that would see cryptocurrencies classified as securities would cause huge damage to the local crypto industry, according to the chief of an Israeli crypto service provider. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke with Ilan Sterk, the CEO of Altshuler Shaham Horizon. The Tel Aviv-based firm provides...
Comments / 0