Related
mymcmedia.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home
A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
NBC Washington
‘It Just Happened Out of Nowhere': Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Prince George's School Bus
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a school bus in Prince George’s County. The motorcycle crashed into the front of the school bus, which caught fire, on Brandywine Road at Willow Way in Clinton. Chopper4 showed the front of the bus was charred. Flames blocked the front...
fox5dc.com
2 dead after early morning fire in Prince George's County
LANHAM, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Two people have died after a fire in Prince George's County on Friday morning. Prince George's County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ruxton Dr in Lanham for a structure fire around 1:49 a.m. Crews located two adults deceased in...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
fox5dc.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC, one man transported to hospital
WASHINGTON - An officer-involved shooting occurred on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday morning of a woman who was struck with a pipe on the 1300 block of Good Hope Rd. While responding to the call, officers witnessed...
fox5dc.com
Capital Crescent Surface Trail named one of the best new bike lanes in U.S.
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland’s Capital Crescent Trail project has been named one of the best new bike lanes in the U.S. A redesign of the trail aims to make it safer while connecting commuters across Montgomery County. If you’ve been to downtown Bethesda recently you’ve likely seen the new...
fox5dc.com
Speed camera pilot program starts Friday in Fairfax County
A speed camera pilot program is starting Friday in Fairfax County. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the details.
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
fox5dc.com
Man found dead in car with gunshot wounds after early morning Prince George's County shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was found dead in a car suffering from gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Swann Rd around 6:40 a.m. for a shooting. A man was located in a car suffering...
3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody
BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket
A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
