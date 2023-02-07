ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home

A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
ASPEN HILL, MD
DC News Now

Motorcyclist dead after crash, fire with school bus in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Neighbors were in disbelief after witnessing a deadly crash involving a school bus and a motorcyclist. Police and firefighters spent hours investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS department said the bus collided with what a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Man killed, another injured after train strikes truck in Haymarket

A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket. The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
HAYMARKET, VA

