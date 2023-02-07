PREP ROUNDUP (Feb. 6-7) Hadad stands tall as Mustangs advance in region

TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 8, Plant 2

LAKEWOOD RANCH − One of the shortest girls on the field came up with the biggest performance.

Sophomore Olivia Hadad scored four goals to go along with an assist as the Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer team overcame a slow start to topple Plant, 8-2, in the Class 7A-Region 2 quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Mustangs field.

“She is tiny but mighty,” Lakewood Ranch coach Delaney Riggins said. “She is definitely one of those players once she gets going you can’t stop her.”

Hadad actually got the Mustangs on the board with an assist to open the scoring. Hadad’s cross from the right side skimmed off the crossbar to senior Julia Magno, who opened the scoring with 6 minutes left in the first half.

Hadad then scored a natural hat trick with a left-footed goal off the goalie’s hands late in the first half, banging in a rebound at 1 minute, 49 seconds of the second half and following in her own shot with 27:38 left in the match.

Hadad said the second goal was her best. “I hit it left and it went right into the right corner,” she said.

Goal No. 16 on the season came with 20:25 left in the match and gave the Mustangs a 6-1 cushion.

“That first goal she scored she had so much energy and confidence,” Riggins said. “That’s what we want to see in big games like that: players like that to step up. I couldn’t be more proud of her performance tonight.”

The goals started coming after the Mustangs (18-0-1) changed formations from defending to more of an offensive attack. It was the third time this season Lakewood Ranch scored eight goals. Its season high for goals is 10 twice.

“It was a bit of a slow start and then we realized we needed a little more in the attack,” Riggins said. “So when we switched that, we had some different players playing combinations. We picked it up. We’re definitely trying to work on not being a late-in-the-game team. It’s something that will come with time.

“I’m proud of the way they ended the game and put away opportunities.”

Lakewood Ranch will be home 7 p.m. Friday against Steinbrenner, a 5-2 winner over North Port, in the 7A-2 semifinals.

“I just really wanted to win, because I want to go as far as we can,” Hadad said. “I think we can go all the way. I’m hoping we can.”

North Fort Myers 5, Braden River 1

NORTH FORT MYERS − For the eight consecutive season, the North Fort Myers girls soccer team opened the state playoffs with a victory.

The Red Knights dominated the scoring chances in Tuesday’s Region 5A-3 quarterfinal against visiting Braden River, cruising to a 5-1 victory at Moody Field.

Freshman striker Hannah Busenbark had a pair of goals for North Fort Myers (13-2-2), while sophomores Carolina Jenkins and Brianna Sullivan and freshman Sophia Quartuccio also found the back of the net for the Red Knights.

“I thought we were assertive; we were first to everything for the most part,” North Fort Myers coach Nick Erickson said. “That was the big emphasis for us.”

The Red Knights jumped on the Pirates at the outset, with Busenbark converting off a corner kick less than 10 minutes into the game. In the 19 th minute, Jenkins made it 2-0 looping a shot over Braden River goalkeeper Lorelai Lis.

North failed to build on its lead before halftime despite a handful of excellent scoring opportunities against Lis, who came up with some outstanding saves.

“If I had to critique us the first half, we’ve got to put more of those chances away,” Erickson said. “It seemed like there were five or six opportunities for us. It should have be four or five nothing really quick.”

The Red Knights got a bit more breathing room in the second half when Busenbark and Sullivan scored less than three minutes apart to bump North’s advantage to 4-0.

Senior midfielder Jamie Bolduc scored the lone goal for Braden River (8-7) dropping a perfectly placed free kick just under the crossbar and over the outstretched arm of Red Knights keeper Aliyah Morgan in the 70 th minute.

North Fort Myers, the No. 2 seed in the region, will host sixth-seeded Barron Collier (10-3-3), which upset Parrish Community 1-0, in a regional semifinal Friday. The Red Knights and Cougars played to a scoreless tie in November.

− Dan Deluca

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Class 2A-Region 3

Saint Stephen’s 1, Indian Rocks Christian 0

Cambridge Christian 3, Out-of-Door 0

Next : Evangelical Christian-Carrollwood Day winner at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A-Region 2

Tampa Catholic 5, Cardinal Mooney 1

Academy of the Holy Names 3, Lemon Bay 0

Class 5A-Region 3

Barron Collier 1, Parrish Community 0

North Fort Myers 5, Braden River 1

Class 7A-Region 2

Lakewood Ranch 8, Plant 2

Steinbrenner 5, North Port 2

Next : Steinbrenner at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Stephen’s 60, Gulf Coast Heat 44

AT : Saint Stephen’s

TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 24 points, Nick Yatros 15 points

RECORD : Saint Stephen’s 19-7

NEXT : Saint Stephen’s hosts Evangelical Christian for the Class 2A-District 11 title, Friday

DISTRICT SCORES, SCHEDULE

Class 7A-District 11

No. 5 Lakewood Ranch at No. 4 Tampa Riverview

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Lakewood Ranch-Riverview winner at No. 1 Newsome

No. 3 Strawberry Crest at No. 2 Sumner

Championship game at higher seed

Class 7A-District 12

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Riverview 70 North Port 56

No. 5 Lehigh at No. 4 Gulf Coast

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Gulf Coast-Lehigh winner at No. 1 Sarasota

Riverview at No. 2 Venice

Friday, Feb. 10

Championship game at higher seed

Class 6A-District 10

Tuesday, Feb. 7

No. 5 Bloomingdale at No. 4 Armwood

Manatee 83, East Bay 57

Tampa Bay Tech 53, Lennard 33

Semifinals

Armwood-Bloomingdale at No. 1 Palmetto

Tampa Bay Tech at Manatee

Championship game at higher seed

Class 6A-District 11

Tuesday, Feb. 7

North Fort Myers 73, Ida Baker 43

Wednesday, Feb. 8

North Fort Myers at No. 1 Charlotte

No. 3 Fort Myers at No. 2 Cape Coral

Championship game at higher seed

Class 5A-District 10

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Parrish Community 55, Braden River 49

Boca Ciega 80, Sebring 73

Parrish Community at No. 1 St. Petersburg

Boca Ciega at No. 2 Southeast

Championship game at higher seed

Class 5A-District 11

Tuesday, Feb. 7

No. 5 Dunbar at No. 4 Island Coast

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Island Coast-Dunbar winner at No. 1 Port Charlotte

No. 3 Cypress Lake at No. 2 Mariner

Championship game at higher seed

Class 4A-District 11

At Lake Placid

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Bayshore 77, Avon Park 74

No. 6 Hardee County at No. 3 DeSoto County

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Bayshore at No. 1 Lake Placid

Hardee-DeSoto winner at No. 2 Booker

Championship game at higher seed

Class 4A-District 12

Monday, Feb. 6

LaBelle 48, Clewiston 44

Wednesday, Feb. 8

LaBelle at No. 1 Gateway

No. 3 Estero at No. 2 Lemon Bay

Friday, Feb. 10

Championship game at higher seed

Class 3A-District 11

Imagine School at North Port 75, Sarasota Military Academy 38

Semifinals

Imagine School at North Port at No. 1 Bradenton Christian

No. 3 Out-of-Door Academy at No. 2 Cardinal Mooney

Championship game at higher seed

Class 2A-District 11

Monday, Feb. 6

Gulf Coast HEAT 81, Southwest Florida Christian 56

The Classical Academy of Sarasota 51, Sarasota Christian 49

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Saint Stephen’s 60, Gulf Coast HEAT 44

Evangelical Christian 68, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 28

Friday, Feb. 10

Championship game, Evangelical Christian at Saint Stephen’s

BOYS TENNIS

Saint Stephens 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3

AT : Out-of-Door Academy

TOP PLAYERS : ( singles ) 1. Max Pettingell (SS) def. Robert Zhang (ODA) 4-2, 1-4, 10-8; 2. Prithvi Sudhakar (ODA) def. Ricardo Perazzolo (SS) 5-3, 4-1; 3. Andrei Black (SS) def. Levi Felsmann (ODA) 5-3, 4-2; 4. Meng Zhao (SS) def. Cash Murphy (ODA) 4-1, 4-1; 5. William Wang (SS) def. Joaquin Garcia Argibay (ODA) 4-2, 4-0. ( doubles ) 1. Zhang-Sudhakar (ODA) def. Pettingell-Perazzolo (SS) 8-3; 2. Felsmann-Murphy (ODA) def. Black-Zhao (SS) 8-6.

RECORD : Saint Stephen’s 1-0

NEXT : Saint Stephen’s hosts Manatee, Thursday

MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

The Classical Academy 51, Sarasota Christian 49

AT : Sarasota Christian

TOP PLAYERS : SC, Ben Milliken 16 points, Randall Collins 12 points, Maison Montgomery 8 points, Simon Dik 4 points, Travis Miller 4 points, Justin Brock 3 points, Jayven Scewczyk 2 points

RECORDS : Sarasota Christian 13-13, The Classical Academy 6-14

NEXT : The Classical Academy faces Evangelical Christian in the Class 2A-District 11 semifinals, Tuesday at Saint Stephen's

