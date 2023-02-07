PREP ROUNDUP (Feb. 6-7) Hadad stands tall as Mustangs advance in region
TUESDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 8, Plant 2
LAKEWOOD RANCH − One of the shortest girls on the field came up with the biggest performance.
Sophomore Olivia Hadad scored four goals to go along with an assist as the Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer team overcame a slow start to topple Plant, 8-2, in the Class 7A-Region 2 quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Mustangs field.
“She is tiny but mighty,” Lakewood Ranch coach Delaney Riggins said. “She is definitely one of those players once she gets going you can’t stop her.”
Hadad actually got the Mustangs on the board with an assist to open the scoring. Hadad’s cross from the right side skimmed off the crossbar to senior Julia Magno, who opened the scoring with 6 minutes left in the first half.
Hadad then scored a natural hat trick with a left-footed goal off the goalie’s hands late in the first half, banging in a rebound at 1 minute, 49 seconds of the second half and following in her own shot with 27:38 left in the match.
Hadad said the second goal was her best. “I hit it left and it went right into the right corner,” she said.
Goal No. 16 on the season came with 20:25 left in the match and gave the Mustangs a 6-1 cushion.
“That first goal she scored she had so much energy and confidence,” Riggins said. “That’s what we want to see in big games like that: players like that to step up. I couldn’t be more proud of her performance tonight.”
The goals started coming after the Mustangs (18-0-1) changed formations from defending to more of an offensive attack. It was the third time this season Lakewood Ranch scored eight goals. Its season high for goals is 10 twice.
“It was a bit of a slow start and then we realized we needed a little more in the attack,” Riggins said. “So when we switched that, we had some different players playing combinations. We picked it up. We’re definitely trying to work on not being a late-in-the-game team. It’s something that will come with time.
“I’m proud of the way they ended the game and put away opportunities.”
Lakewood Ranch will be home 7 p.m. Friday against Steinbrenner, a 5-2 winner over North Port, in the 7A-2 semifinals.
“I just really wanted to win, because I want to go as far as we can,” Hadad said. “I think we can go all the way. I’m hoping we can.”
North Fort Myers 5, Braden River 1
NORTH FORT MYERS − For the eight consecutive season, the North Fort Myers girls soccer team opened the state playoffs with a victory.
The Red Knights dominated the scoring chances in Tuesday’s Region 5A-3 quarterfinal against visiting Braden River, cruising to a 5-1 victory at Moody Field.
Freshman striker Hannah Busenbark had a pair of goals for North Fort Myers (13-2-2), while sophomores Carolina Jenkins and Brianna Sullivan and freshman Sophia Quartuccio also found the back of the net for the Red Knights.
“I thought we were assertive; we were first to everything for the most part,” North Fort Myers coach Nick Erickson said. “That was the big emphasis for us.”
The Red Knights jumped on the Pirates at the outset, with Busenbark converting off a corner kick less than 10 minutes into the game. In the 19 th minute, Jenkins made it 2-0 looping a shot over Braden River goalkeeper Lorelai Lis.
North failed to build on its lead before halftime despite a handful of excellent scoring opportunities against Lis, who came up with some outstanding saves.
“If I had to critique us the first half, we’ve got to put more of those chances away,” Erickson said. “It seemed like there were five or six opportunities for us. It should have be four or five nothing really quick.”
The Red Knights got a bit more breathing room in the second half when Busenbark and Sullivan scored less than three minutes apart to bump North’s advantage to 4-0.
Senior midfielder Jamie Bolduc scored the lone goal for Braden River (8-7) dropping a perfectly placed free kick just under the crossbar and over the outstretched arm of Red Knights keeper Aliyah Morgan in the 70 th minute.
North Fort Myers, the No. 2 seed in the region, will host sixth-seeded Barron Collier (10-3-3), which upset Parrish Community 1-0, in a regional semifinal Friday. The Red Knights and Cougars played to a scoreless tie in November.
− Dan Deluca
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Class 2A-Region 3
Saint Stephen’s 1, Indian Rocks Christian 0
Cambridge Christian 3, Out-of-Door 0
Next : Evangelical Christian-Carrollwood Day winner at Saint Stephen’s, 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A-Region 2
Tampa Catholic 5, Cardinal Mooney 1
Academy of the Holy Names 3, Lemon Bay 0
Class 5A-Region 3
Barron Collier 1, Parrish Community 0
North Fort Myers 5, Braden River 1
Class 7A-Region 2
Lakewood Ranch 8, Plant 2
Steinbrenner 5, North Port 2
Next : Steinbrenner at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m. Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 60, Gulf Coast Heat 44
AT : Saint Stephen’s
TOP PLAYERS : SS, Braden Mohr 24 points, Nick Yatros 15 points
RECORD : Saint Stephen’s 19-7
NEXT : Saint Stephen’s hosts Evangelical Christian for the Class 2A-District 11 title, Friday
DISTRICT SCORES, SCHEDULE
Class 7A-District 11
No. 5 Lakewood Ranch at No. 4 Tampa Riverview
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Lakewood Ranch-Riverview winner at No. 1 Newsome
No. 3 Strawberry Crest at No. 2 Sumner
Championship game at higher seed
Class 7A-District 12
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Riverview 70 North Port 56
No. 5 Lehigh at No. 4 Gulf Coast
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Gulf Coast-Lehigh winner at No. 1 Sarasota
Riverview at No. 2 Venice
Friday, Feb. 10
Championship game at higher seed
Class 6A-District 10
Tuesday, Feb. 7
No. 5 Bloomingdale at No. 4 Armwood
Manatee 83, East Bay 57
Tampa Bay Tech 53, Lennard 33
Semifinals
Armwood-Bloomingdale at No. 1 Palmetto
Tampa Bay Tech at Manatee
Championship game at higher seed
Class 6A-District 11
Tuesday, Feb. 7
North Fort Myers 73, Ida Baker 43
Wednesday, Feb. 8
North Fort Myers at No. 1 Charlotte
No. 3 Fort Myers at No. 2 Cape Coral
Championship game at higher seed
Class 5A-District 10
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Parrish Community 55, Braden River 49
Boca Ciega 80, Sebring 73
Parrish Community at No. 1 St. Petersburg
Boca Ciega at No. 2 Southeast
Championship game at higher seed
Class 5A-District 11
Tuesday, Feb. 7
No. 5 Dunbar at No. 4 Island Coast
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Island Coast-Dunbar winner at No. 1 Port Charlotte
No. 3 Cypress Lake at No. 2 Mariner
Championship game at higher seed
Class 4A-District 11
At Lake Placid
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Bayshore 77, Avon Park 74
No. 6 Hardee County at No. 3 DeSoto County
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Bayshore at No. 1 Lake Placid
Hardee-DeSoto winner at No. 2 Booker
Championship game at higher seed
Class 4A-District 12
Monday, Feb. 6
LaBelle 48, Clewiston 44
Wednesday, Feb. 8
LaBelle at No. 1 Gateway
No. 3 Estero at No. 2 Lemon Bay
Friday, Feb. 10
Championship game at higher seed
Class 3A-District 11
Imagine School at North Port 75, Sarasota Military Academy 38
Semifinals
Imagine School at North Port at No. 1 Bradenton Christian
No. 3 Out-of-Door Academy at No. 2 Cardinal Mooney
Championship game at higher seed
Class 2A-District 11
Monday, Feb. 6
Gulf Coast HEAT 81, Southwest Florida Christian 56
The Classical Academy of Sarasota 51, Sarasota Christian 49
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Saint Stephen’s 60, Gulf Coast HEAT 44
Evangelical Christian 68, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 28
Friday, Feb. 10
Championship game, Evangelical Christian at Saint Stephen’s
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephens 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3
AT : Out-of-Door Academy
TOP PLAYERS : ( singles ) 1. Max Pettingell (SS) def. Robert Zhang (ODA) 4-2, 1-4, 10-8; 2. Prithvi Sudhakar (ODA) def. Ricardo Perazzolo (SS) 5-3, 4-1; 3. Andrei Black (SS) def. Levi Felsmann (ODA) 5-3, 4-2; 4. Meng Zhao (SS) def. Cash Murphy (ODA) 4-1, 4-1; 5. William Wang (SS) def. Joaquin Garcia Argibay (ODA) 4-2, 4-0. ( doubles ) 1. Zhang-Sudhakar (ODA) def. Pettingell-Perazzolo (SS) 8-3; 2. Felsmann-Murphy (ODA) def. Black-Zhao (SS) 8-6.
RECORD : Saint Stephen’s 1-0
NEXT : Saint Stephen’s hosts Manatee, Thursday
GIRLS SOCCER
Tampa Catholic 5, Cardinal Mooney 1
AT : Cardinal Mooney (Class 3A regional quarterfinal)
TOP PLAYERS : CM, Taylor Daly 1 goal, Ava Lemorey 15 saves
RECORD : Cardinal Mooney 9-6-2
MONDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 51, Sarasota Christian 49
AT : Sarasota Christian
TOP PLAYERS : SC, Ben Milliken 16 points, Randall Collins 12 points, Maison Montgomery 8 points, Simon Dik 4 points, Travis Miller 4 points, Justin Brock 3 points, Jayven Scewczyk 2 points
RECORDS : Sarasota Christian 13-13, The Classical Academy 6-14
NEXT : The Classical Academy faces Evangelical Christian in the Class 2A-District 11 semifinals, Tuesday at Saint Stephen's
