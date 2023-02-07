ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro residents, city leaders share concerns about speeding at intersection of Randleman Road, Meadowview Road

By Caroline Bowyer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people are scared to leave home because of the danger outside their door: speeding drivers day and night.

It’s one of the biggest complaints people living near the intersection of Randleman Road and Meadowview Road in Greensboro have addressed with city council members.

FOX8 crews went to the intersection at about 4 p.m. Monday and clocked dozens of vehicles going over the posted 35 miles an hour speed limit with a radar gun. They also saw one person run a red light. It’s a concern FOX8 has been following in this community since September.

“They…stay right on your bumper,” said Valerie Anders, who lives less than half a mile from the intersection. “I really slow up…at my age, I can’t speed up behind them.”

Over the past five decades, Anders has watched the risks on the road get worse. This is what she told FOX8 about speeding issues when crews first met her in Sept. 2022.

“A lot of speeding,” she said. “They have knocked my mailbox down three times. They have come through my yard several times.”

Things have changed since then.

“Worse…accidents all the time up and down this street,” Anders said. “They just speed.”

Greensboro police said reckless driving and running a red light led to a deadly crash at Randleman Road and Meadowview Road at 8 p.m. on Saturday. An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle hit died.

“My first reaction was oh ‘no. Not again,'” said District 1 Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower.

Hightower has her own fears about driving in the area.

She and FOX8’s Caroline Bowyer spent about 30 minutes in the area Monday afternoon tracking how fast drivers were going. The radar they used isn’t an official calibrated radar law enforcement uses, but it captures the problem.

The fastest speed they caught was 47 in the 35 mile per hour zone.

“It’s almost become like a speed strip zone,” Hightower said. “People are just driving it with no regard to the speed limit.”

Hightower witnessed another problem when she said she saw someone run a red light.

She is pushing for the return of red light cameras.

“For the safety and overall general safety of our residents, we need to bring them back,” Hightower said. “At least in certain intersections that have proven they have more traffic incidents than others.”

Hightower believes extending the length of the yellow light at the intersection could also slow people down.

City council members have discussed a “light it up” campaign, which would bring more streetlights to busy roads like Randleman Road.

There’s no timetable on when lights will be approved or added there.

