Crash involving city bus reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A city bus was involved in a crash in Greensboro on Monday night.

FOX8 is told the crash happened on Yanceyville Street around 7 p.m.

“According to video obtained from the bus, a Kia sedan failed to stop and was pushed by the bus into a utility pole causing local power outages,” a statement from GTA says.

No one on the bus was seriously injured but one passenger was checked over as a precaution. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was taken from the scene for treatment.

“RATP Dev USA is aware of the incident involving a passenger vehicle and a GTA bus on the evening of February 6, 2023, at the intersection of Yanceyville and Cypress and are working closely with the Greensboro P.D. The safety of the Greensboro community, our passengers, our employees, and the general public is our number one priority and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this incident,” the company said in a statement.

