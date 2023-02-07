ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Metro News

Sleeping sitter charged with neglect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County man faces charges after being caught sleeping on the job while he was supposed to be taking care of a child. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in Shinnston Wednesday to investigate a report of a small child in the store alone. The child told store staff his parents were at home sleeping.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Preliminary hearing continued for Weston woman charged in daughter’s death

WESTON, W.Va. — The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accused in the stabbing death of her three-month daughter will take place at a later date following a continuance Tuesday. Krista Brunecz, 31, of Weston, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself. Police...
WESTON, WV
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case

WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
Metro News

Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree

WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Cause of Fairmont hotel fire will go down as undetermined

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday that its investigators won’t be able to determine what started a fire at a Fairmont hotel because there was too much damage. A news release said the official cause of the Wednesday afternoon blaze at...
FAIRMONT, WV

