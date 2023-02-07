Read full article on original website
Metro News
Sleeping sitter charged with neglect
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Harrison County man faces charges after being caught sleeping on the job while he was supposed to be taking care of a child. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in Shinnston Wednesday to investigate a report of a small child in the store alone. The child told store staff his parents were at home sleeping.
Man charged after small child walks to 7-Eleven by himself
A man has been charged after allegedly sleeping while he was supposed to be watching a young child in Shinnston.
Morgantown Police look to identify people following High Street assault
Detectives with the Morgantown Police Department are asking for help to identify several individuals who may be related to an assault case.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
Metro News
Preliminary hearing continued for Weston woman charged in daughter’s death
WESTON, W.Va. — The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accused in the stabbing death of her three-month daughter will take place at a later date following a continuance Tuesday. Krista Brunecz, 31, of Weston, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself. Police...
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
wajr.com
Hearing continued in Lewis County infant stabbing case
WESTON, W.Va. – The preliminary hearing for a Lewis County woman accussed of stabbing her three month daughter has been continued. Krista Brunecz, 31, allegedly stabbed the child multiple times in the chest before stabbing herself December 30, 2022 in an apartment at Weston Arbors. She has been charged...
Metro News
Morgantown police defend use of force in downtown arrest
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is clarifying a downtown incident that was videotaped but lacks the proper context, according to Chief Eric Powell. “It’s a real shame that people automatically jump on that wagon as it pertains to the negative portrayal of police interactions with people or are willing to just chime in and create even more narratives that are even more negative and derogatory about police,” Powell said.
WDTV
Two vehicles involved in Fairmont rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Fairmont Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:55 a.m. on Monumental Rd. near Jim Kennedy Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. A coal truck was also involved in the accident in addition to the car that rolled...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged with leading police on chase, crashing into tree
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after troopers said he led officers on a chase before crashing into a tree. Troopers were patrolling Wallace Pike in Wallace when they saw a car with an expired registration and a defective muffler being driven by 38-year-old Marshall Bunnell, Jr. on Dec. 4, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened at a Morgantown church on Tuesday.
Fairmont Police investigating accidental shooting involving juvenile
The Fairmont Police Department said it is investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile that happened Tuesday evening.
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
Woman charged in Texas stemming from Barbour County child concealment case
A woman was charged in San Antonio, Texas in connection to a child concealment case in West Virginia.
PHOTOS: Inside and above the Fairmont hotel that caught fire
With so many fire departments responding to a hotel fire in the Fairmont area Wednesday came a unique opportunity to see what it looks like when a large building burns.
Mannington discusses K-9’s future after handler’s arrest
The city of Mannington is planning its next steps after the handler for the city's K-9 officer was arrested and let go last month.
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
Metro News
Cause of Fairmont hotel fire will go down as undetermined
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday that its investigators won’t be able to determine what started a fire at a Fairmont hotel because there was too much damage. A news release said the official cause of the Wednesday afternoon blaze at...
2 charged with child neglect in Upshur County
Two people have been charged with child neglect in Upshur County.
