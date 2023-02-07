ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Duo sentenced for multiple armed robberies at Charlotte gas stations: DOJ

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A duo was sentenced to prison Monday for robbing multiple Charlotte gas stations in 2020, according to the DOJ.

Keishaun Anderson, 20, was given 111 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Kevin Lopez, 29, was dealt 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTxCi_0kehjjTk00
Keishaun Anderson (left) and Kevin Lopez (right) (Courtesy: MCSO)

Anderson pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Lopez pled guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery.

Court documents showed on Nov. 1, 2020, the two robbed and attempted to rob multiple Charlotte gas stations within an hour.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

The first attempted robbery happened around 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Nations Ford Road. During the incident, the store clerk saw Anderson approaching with what was thought to be a rifle or shotgun. That clerk activated the door’s remote lock mechanism and called 911; Anderson and Lopez fled the scene in their car.

The second robbery attempt happened around 1:04 a.m. at a Circle K on South Tryon Street. During that incident, Anderson tried to get into the gas station, which was closed.

After seeing the break-in attempt, the clerk secured the doors with zip ties. Documents said that Lopez tried to cut the ties with a knife but couldn’t; the two fled the scene in their car again.

Crews have ‘collected a majority of the debris’ from Chinese balloon, official says

Documents say at around 1:12 a.m.; the duo robbed a Circle K on South Tryon Street. During this robbery, Anderson went into the store, pulled a shotgun, and pointed it at the clerk, ordering the employee to give him money from the safe and register. Anderson and Lopez took the money and fled in their car.

Another robbery happened around 1:27 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Steele Creek Road. Records show Anderson went into the store with a shotgun and demanded money and more from the clerk; he ‘cocked the shotgun,’ took the money, cigarettes, and cigars from the clerk, and fled with Lopez.

CMPD officers anticipated the next robbery at a gas station on Steele Creek Road. While there, officers saw the two arrive and leave shortly after. Police followed the vehicle into the parking lot of an apartment complex and arrested Anderson and Lopez.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Judge Conrad noted that the crimes were committed in a “harrowing and menacing fashion.”

The two are in federal custody.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges

A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested in Double Murder Cold Case from 1984

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have charged a man in a nearly 40-year-old double murder cold case. James Thomas Pratt, 60, was arrested and charged in the murders of 27-year Sarah Mobley Hall and her 10-year-old son, Derrick Mobley. Sarah Mobley Hall and her son were found dead in their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

FBI recruits at Livingstone College

The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. The FBI is working to make its agency mirror the community it serves. Alleged financial crimes evidence shared with jury …. Most of Tuesday's testimony surrounded what colleagues at his former law firm had discovered. Mother, child...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A Taylorsville man was arrested earlier today by Taylorsville Police and charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle. 44-year old James Eric Miller was also charged with second-degree trespass. Miller is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $20,000. He has a court date set for Monday, February 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a death near a road in the Fort Mill area Thursday evening. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started after a body was found in the 2700 block of Doby’s Bridge Road, near Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Church.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Rowan Sheriff unveils new SOCAT crime fighting team

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new crime fighting team known as the SOCAT Unit. In December 2022, Sheriff Travis Allen took over at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and merged two existing units to create the new unit. The Sheriff’s...
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County

As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy