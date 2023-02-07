Read full article on original website
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
Daily Local News
Credit union execs make friendly wager on the big game
Ardent Credit Union has a wager going with Mazuma Credit Union in Kansas City on who will win Sundays’ Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs. And while the days leading up to a big game often lead to some competitive “trash talk,” in this case the talk is humorous and friendly.
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
abc27.com
Pennsylvania school districts announce delayed openings following the Super Bowl LVII
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philadelphia School District announced on their website that they will be operating on a two-hour delay schedule the Monday following the Super Bowl. The message on their website reads:. “All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February...
Daily Local News
Free lecture on slavery coming to West Chester University Feb. 13
WEST CHESTER—On Monday, February 13, at 3:30 p.m., Gwen Ragsdale will present a free lecture in person and virtually in West Chester University’s Philips Autograph Library, located at the corner of High Street and University Avenue. Ragsdale is the founder and executive director of Philadelphia’s Lest We Forget Museum of Slavery, which is the only slavery museum in Philadelphia and the only museum with legitimate artifacts from the Transatlantic slave trade. An exhibition tour and reception will follow in the University’s Museum of Anthropology and Archeology, located in the Old Library at the corner of South Church Street and Rosedale Avenue.
WGAL
Achenbach's Pastries is the home of Super Bowl goodies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — "Our name is 'home of the long john', but we're so much more than that," said Dave Burkholder of Achenbach's Pastries. This week, Achenbach's Pastries is the home of all Super Bowl goodies. "We have our Eagles' colors here, grey and white and green," said...
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
Gettysburg Rocks! this weekend
Dozens of singer-songwriters, and bands of all sizes, shapes, and sounds will spread out across the region this weekend in support of cancer research. All events are free, but your donations are expected. Here’s a complete sked:. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10TH, 2023. Appalachian Brewing Company Battlefield. 259 Steinwehr Ave –...
Daily Local News
Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits
WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Daily Local News
Avon Grove Charter School gets $6,500 farm-to-school grant
WEST GROVE — A $6,500 Farm to School Grant awarded to Avon Grove Charter School will provide experiential learning field trips to the school’s Micro-Farm for all kindergarten through third-grade students. “The ACGS Micro-Farm provides hands-on learning opportunities for students and allows them to build connections to agriculture,...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Daily Local News
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Coatesville shooting
COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Coatesville, and police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, around 3 p.m., the City of Coatesville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting...
Daily Local News
New addition at senior complex in West Chester targets health and wellness
WEST CHESTER — The Watermark at Bellingham recently unveiled a new health and wellness suite and additional health-related amenities for seniors. Bellingham’s groundbreaking new addition will revolutionize healthcare in their community. Bellingham has always understood the important intersections of health and wellness and this new suite embodies that...
Drivers killed in central Pa. crash on Route 30: state police
A man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Route 30 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, crossed from the eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic around 2 p.m. near the Campbells Run Road intersection in Saint Thomas Township, according to state police.
wfmd.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigating Double Fatal
It occurred Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, area. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Two people were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in the Chambersburg, Pennsylvania area. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Ford Transit traveling east along Lincoln Way (also known as State Route 30) crossed the center line,...
Daily Local News
Pizza for the big game? Those boxes are recyclable
A packaging company with a facility in Reading is encouraging football fans to recycle their leftover pizza boxes after Super Bowl Sunday. London-based DS Smith — which has a paper mill, box manufacturing and recycling operation in Reading — issued that recommendation after conducting a national survey that found nearly one third of respondents “rarely” or “never” recycle their pizza boxes.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
