ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57

It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Had 4-Word Reaction To Tom Brady Retirement

Rob Gronkowski was surprised by Tom Brady's recent retirement decision. On Tuesday, the longtime friend/former teammate of Brady's said he was “shocked a little bit” that the all-time great quarterback is not returning for another season in 2023. Gronk, like Brady himself, believes that the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr

NFL fans have known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders would be moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr. After his late-season benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham, Carr has not been shy about the reality that he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. This has led fans […] The post 1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos

There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement

St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals win 'Celly of the Year' at NFL Honors

The Cincinnati Bengals took home a team award Thursday night at the NFL Honors award show, winning the Bud Light "Celly of the Year" award for the NFL's best celebration this season. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy