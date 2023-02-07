Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Lane Kiffin Posts Son's QB Workout, Tells Tennessee To "Bring Him Home"
Former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin posted a video of his son playing quarterback and had a message for the Volunteers.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57
It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski Had 4-Word Reaction To Tom Brady Retirement
Rob Gronkowski was surprised by Tom Brady's recent retirement decision. On Tuesday, the longtime friend/former teammate of Brady's said he was “shocked a little bit” that the all-time great quarterback is not returning for another season in 2023. Gronk, like Brady himself, believes that the ...
Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl
Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Quarterback Said To Be "Traumatized"
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the sport this month, is said to be "traumatized" following his recent divorce, according to a top NFL insider.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr
NFL fans have known for a while now that the Las Vegas Raiders would be moving on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr. After his late-season benching in favor of Jarrett Stidham, Carr has not been shy about the reality that he has played his last game in the Silver and Black. This has led fans […] The post 1 perfect trade Saints must offer Raiders for Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
For a while, it really did seem like the Golden State Warriors, as much as it would have cost them in terms of luxury tax payments, would hang onto James Wiseman like their lives depended on it. After all, giving up on the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft just three years into his career is a heartbreaking thought to even consider on multiple levels.
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement
St. Louis Cardinals’ star Nolan Arenado’s primary goal in 2023 is to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a successful campaign. With that being said, he’s also prepared to help Team USA win a gold medal in the World Baseball Classic. Arenado recently revealed Team USA’s goal in an epic statement, per the World Baseball […] The post Nolan Arenado drops Team USA World Baseball Classic goal in epic statement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals win 'Celly of the Year' at NFL Honors
The Cincinnati Bengals took home a team award Thursday night at the NFL Honors award show, winning the Bud Light "Celly of the Year" award for the NFL's best celebration this season. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
NFL Legend Booted from Super Bowl Coverage Amid Controversy
One NFL legend has been pulled from Super Bowl coverage after a woman issued a complaint against him for his conduct at a hotel in Arizona, the NFL Network announced Wednesday.
