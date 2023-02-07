Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
seehafernews.com
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Involved in Sheboygan Crash
Two area stories converged into one as the man the Appleton Police Department named a “Person of Interest” in a recent homicide was the man involved in a serious crash in Sheboygan. Yia Lor was named a person of interest in the death of 56-year-old Paul A Rhoads,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former Milwaukee Police Chief Morales says 5 officer deaths 'really tough'
MILWAUKEE - The news of the death of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving brought a rush of feelings back to former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales. Officer Jerving died after he was shot during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect Tuesday morning, Feb. 7. Morales, current chief of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
MILWAUKEE - Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?. Thompson was in court on Monday, Feb. 6 – just hours before police say he shot and killed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged cop killer got probation 14 hours before, judge called it 'good bargain'
MILWAUKEE - Call it "the mystery of the black backpack." Prosecutors say Terrell Thompson, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, ran away from two different crash scenes carrying a backpack. Those details are included in a 19-page sentencing transcript. We have no way of knowing what...
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Peter Jerving fundraisers; Milwaukee officer killed in line of duty
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died after he was shot early Tuesday, Feb. 7, during a struggle after chasing a robbery suspect. Multiple fundraisers are taking place in support of Officer Jerving and his family. A friend who recently got to know Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving has...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers. In...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed in shootout chasing robbery suspect on probation
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, died after he was shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday. Police said it happened during a struggle with a robbery suspect who had just been placed on probation Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County deputies help elderly man with garbage bins
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Three Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies were recognized for their service after helping an elderly man who fell while trying to move his garbage and recycling bins to the curb. "Thankfully, the man was not injured, but his only concern was that the garbage bins get pushed...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving's Butler Western States co-workers say 'he grew up here'
BUTLER, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was shot and killed early Tuesday, Feb. 7 during a shootout after he chased robbery suspect Terrell Thompson, 19. Before he became an officer at the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station, Jerving worked at Western States - Envelopes, Labels & Packaging in Butler. His co-workers called him "Pete."
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
radioplusinfo.com
2-10-23 nfdl middle school, high school placed in lockdown
Bessie Allen Middle School and Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac were placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police learned a middle school student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week. North Fond du Lac Police Chief Darren Pautsch told WFDL news that police learned about the incident Thursday and the school resource officer talked with a 13 year old male Bessie Allen Middle School student who claims he found the gun. Pautsch says the boy admitted to bringing the gun to school in his backpack Tuesday and Wednesday and later showing it to a friend while walking home from school. The gun was later found in the boy’s bedroom. Pautsch says the boy’s mother told investigators the gun does not belong to her son or any other family member. Pautsch says police have received no reports that any threats were made with the weapon. Pautsch says police are continuing their investigation.
