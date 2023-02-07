Read full article on original website
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
New BlueCross Healthy Place opens at Foote Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new space to enjoy the great outdoors in the South City neighborhood. The BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Foundation partnered with the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) for a new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park, near the former Foote Homes housing development. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other community leaders were on hand for the ribbon cutting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Activists demanding action to stop potentially harmful chemicals in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Sterilization Services of Tennessee is a source of ire for many residents South Memphis. It uses a chemical called ethylene oxide to clean the medical equipment in the building. The compound is colorless and odorless and can have detrimental effects on someone’s health if they are exposed to it for too long.
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
Amid cancer concerns for South Memphis residents due to toxins released by warehouse, group calls out health department for lack of action
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. Now six...
Canopy at redesigned Tom Lee Park dedicated to Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park's new civic canopy was dedicated to Tyre Nichols on Friday in a ceremony attended by his parents. At the event hosted by Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) and the Hyde Family Foundation, Tyre's mother, RowVaughn Wells and his step-father, Rodney Wells, signed the first wooden slat to be added to the canopy.
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
FOX13 Investigates: Millions of dollars meant for families after defense depot closed have vanished
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Near the old Memphis Defense Depot, streets are lined with vacant homes left to rot and millions of dollars meant to help the area’s families continue to thrive are gone. “This lot used to be full this time of day, but after they closed down,...
localmemphis.com
Mold, caving ceilings and urine water a theme at one apartment complex in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The View at Shelby Farms complex is on the hot seat as some tenants head into month five of maintenance issues. A tenant and her mother, Cherilyn Allen, said they’ve tried to get the issues fixed but ultimately had to move everyone out of the apartment.
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Memphis City Council left with more questions as MPD, MFD chiefs lay out reforms after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council's public safety committee met Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to discuss any new reform measures being taken in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. On the one-month anniversary of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, law enforcement...
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
Tom Lee Park lease puts Memphis In May ‘in jeopardy,’ festival says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year’s Memphis In May annual festival is in jeopardy because the damage deposit required for Tom Lee Park would make it financially unfeasible, the festival’s president told city officials Tuesday. Jim Holt, MIM president and CEO, said the Memphis Riverfront Parks Partnership, the private vendor that manages the city-owned property at […]
More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?. Just Tuesday,...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
Feral cat colony causes controversy in Southeast Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feral cat colony in Southeast Memphis is causing quite the controversy after a new resident says the cats are a nuisance, but other residents say the cats have become a part of the neighborhood. Herbert Grose said he moved into a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in the summer and found a sign […]
'I’m afraid of Memphis now' | Memphians looking for MPD reform at upcoming city council meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols in January has reignited the call for change at law enforcement agencies across the country, and the city where that call began is no different. Part of the Feb. 7 City Council meeting will focus on police reform at the Memphis...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
