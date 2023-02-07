ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

New BlueCross Healthy Place opens at Foote Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s new space to enjoy the great outdoors in the South City neighborhood. The BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee Foundation partnered with the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) for a new BlueCross Healthy Place at Foote Park, near the former Foote Homes housing development. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and other community leaders were on hand for the ribbon cutting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Amid cancer concerns for South Memphis residents due to toxins released by warehouse, group calls out health department for lack of action

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re a South Memphis resident, you may be heavily exposed to ethylene oxide (EtO), a colorless, odorless cancer-causing toxin being emitted by the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant, increasing your risk of developing cancer, The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said. Now six...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Canopy at redesigned Tom Lee Park dedicated to Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tom Lee Park's new civic canopy was dedicated to Tyre Nichols on Friday in a ceremony attended by his parents. At the event hosted by Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) and the Hyde Family Foundation, Tyre's mother, RowVaughn Wells and his step-father, Rodney Wells, signed the first wooden slat to be added to the canopy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

"It's a slap in the face" | Memphis NAACP calling out proposed TN bill to abolish civilian accountability of Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's proposed legislation that could abolish community oversight boards like the Citizen Law Enforcement Review Board, or, CLERB. However, critics say it would undo all the efforts of protesters and what the family of Tyre Nichols has requested –transparency. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tom Lee Park lease puts Memphis In May ‘in jeopardy,’ festival says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year’s Memphis In May annual festival is in jeopardy because the damage deposit required for Tom Lee Park would make it financially unfeasible, the festival’s president told city officials Tuesday. Jim Holt, MIM president and CEO, said the Memphis Riverfront Parks Partnership, the private vendor that manages the city-owned property at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Feral cat colony causes controversy in Southeast Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feral cat colony in Southeast Memphis is causing quite the controversy after a new resident says the cats are a nuisance, but other residents say the cats have become a part of the neighborhood. Herbert Grose said he moved into a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in the summer and found a sign […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
