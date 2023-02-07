Nets waste Cam Thomas’ 47 points in loss to Clippers to start post-Kyrie Irving era

The Nets’ first game of the post-Kyrie Irving era ended with a shorthanded defeat, a 124-116 loss to the Clippers before 16,981 at Barclays Center, some of who shouted their displeasure at the All-Star who forced his way out.

Brooklyn (32-20) had a fourth-quarter lead despite a gutted roster, the Irving deal going official just over an hour before tipoff. They played without injured Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, but acquitted themselves well. Just not well enough.

Cam Thomas followed up his 44-point performance by setting a new career high with 47 in the start. Edmond Sumner added 23, getting the nod at point guard for the departed Irving, dealt to Dallas.

But Terance Mann led the Clippers with a team-high 29, while Kawhi Leonard added 24.

Clippers guard Paul George (13) strips the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas as they chase after a loose ball on Monday night. Robert Sabo for NY Post

“It’s been a whirlwind I’ve become all too familiar with being here for four years. But I can’t control it and you have to just keep rolling with it. You come out here and you still have a job to do every single night,” said Nic Claxton, who had 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nets trailed 99-93 on Mann’s running layup with 10:07 to play. But that’s when they bounced back, reeling off 14 unanswered points to get back into the game, and actually surge ahead.

Sumner drilled a 3-pointer off a Yuta Watanabe feed, putting Brooklyn ahead 107-99 with 6:20 remaining.

Nets forward T.J. Warren (1) shoots and scores during the first half on Monday. Robert Sabo for NY Post

An Ivaca Zubac hook capped a 9-0 Clippers run and briefly put Los Angeles back ahead. But emphasis on the briefly.

A Thomas midrange fadeaway made it 109-108, and after they forced a Leonard miss, Thomas’ driving floater put the Nets up by three.

Leonard’s pull-up 3-pointer put the Clippers back up 114-113 with 2:46 remaining, and after Claxton was whistled for an offensive foul, Leonard’s free throws made it 116-113 with 2:13 left.

Zubac padded the lead to five, and after a Thomas travel, the Clippers closed it out.