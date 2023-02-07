ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

911 dispatch reveals Lindsay Clancy suffered neck lacerations night of attempted murder-suicide

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yesbx_0kehiidE00

The 911 dispatch call made after Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her three young children revealed that she reportedly cut herself before she jumped from the top floor of her Massachusetts home the night of the attempted murder-suicide.

A chilling recording of the calls between emergency dispatchers sheds light on the extent of Clancy’s injuries, as the 32-year-old labor and delivery nurse remains in a hospital bed, waiting to be arraigned on murder charges.

“A female party jumped off the top floor of the house,” one of the emergency personnel said in the Jan. 24 recording. “Impact injury, neck lacerations — she’s conscious at this time… It was over a 20-foot fall.”

The dispatchers said responders didn’t immediately know the location of the knife “or whatever she used to slit” herself and referred to the emergency call as a “suicidal situation.”

The first responders then requested additional ambulances as they mentioned “two pediatrics” in cardiac arrest. Later, a person informed the dispatcher that there are four patients total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaE4f_0kehiidE00
Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her three young children before harming herself.
Facebook / Lindsay Marie Clancy

Clancy, who was on leave from her job at Massachusetts General Hospital, is accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and 7-month-old son Callan — who died at the hospital three days later.

Clancy’s husband, Patrick, found his wife laying outside their Duxbury home after he returned from picking up dinner for the family on Jan. 24. The recording doesn’t include his 911 call.

The mom has been hospitalized since she jumped and has had no contact with anyone other than her medical staff and attorneys — not even her husband or parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3BBd_0kehiidE00
The mother reportedly cut herself before she jumped from the top floor of her home.
Boston Globe via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lJVu_0kehiidE00
The dispatchers said responders didn’t know the location of the knife “or whatever she used to slit” herself.
AP/David L Ryan

She is reportedly bedridden, but is able to communicate.

“She is not paralyzed. She can move her legs. She can move her arms. She has been writing and being able to verbally communicate,” an attorney for the DA’s office said.

Clancy was overmedicated on 12 prescription drugs that were “turning her into a zombie” when she allegedly killed her kids and tried to take her own life, her attorney Kevin Reddington said.

The nurse was reportedly suffering from postpartum depression and was open about her struggles with anxiety as a mom on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ShBG_0kehiidE00
She has been hospitalized since she jumped and has only had contact with medical staff and attorneys.
Facebook / Lindsay Marie Clancy

Clancy will be arraigned on two counts of murder and three counts each of strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon via Zoom in Plymouth District Court Tuesday.

The charges are expected to be upgraded to account for baby Callan’s later death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Husband shoots wife, 12-year-old son in murder-suicide: DA

A married couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot dead in their stately Massachusetts home Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide that was carried out by the husband, officials said. Andrew Robinson, his wife, Linda Robinson, and their son, Sebastian Robinson. were found dead by authorities responding to a 911 call that came from inside their house in Andover around 3:31 am. the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said. After responding officers breached two doors to enter the home, they discovered the bodies of the 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and their son riddled with gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. “The incident appears...
ANDOVER, MA
New York Post

Andrea Yates’ ex-husband says Lindsay Clancy should not face jail

The former husband of Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who drowned her five children while in the throes of postpartum psychosis, says Massachusetts mother Lindsay Clancy should not go to jail — as he urged people not to judge the father. “But for her sickness, she would never, ever, ever would have harmed our children,” Russell “Rusty” Yates told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo of his ex-wife, Andrea. In 2001, Andrea drowned the couple’s five young children in a bathtub at their Houston home. The youngest, Mary, was just 6 months old. Andrea was initially sentenced to life in prison, but the verdict was overturned in...
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Lindsay Clancy had ‘one of her best days’ before killing her children

The Massachusettts mom accused of killing her three children had “one of her best days” amid a struggle with anxiety and postpartum depression just before the murders. Patrick Clancy, 34, told police his wife, Lindsay, 32, was behaving normally on the day of the killings, taking her children to a doctor’s appointment and building a snowman with them outside their home in Duxbury, NBC reports.  He said her behavior “appeared to be getting better” in the days after being discharged from McLean Hospital, a psychiatric facility which she had checked herself into after having thoughts about suicide and harming her children. She...
DUXBURY, MA
New York Post

Lindsay Clancy left ‘flat as a board’ emotionally from drugs, depression

Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy, who faces murder charges for allegedly killing her three kids, is in a “flat” emotional state as a result of a cocktail of prescription medications and the depression that she’s experiencing in the wake of her botched murder-suicide, a psychologist said. Dr. Paul Zeizel, a psychologist hired by Clancy’s lawyer to evaluate her, told the Daily Mail that the 32-year-old woman is “extremely fatigued” and “in pain” as she lies in a hospital after suffering debilitating spinal cord injuries. “She is flat as a board — she’s wondering what is going on,” Zeizel told the news outlet. “There...
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
New York Post

Woman arrested after young daughter writes school story about mom shooting at dad

A Tennessee woman was arrested after her daughter wrote a story in her kindergarten class about her mother shooting at her father during a fight at home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was nabbed by deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing the gun at their Arlington house while their four kids were inside, WREG reported. Police said they learned of the domestic violence after a school counselor at Donelson Elementary tipped off the state’s Department of Children’s Services about potential abuse after the young girl penned a story for class...
ARLINGTON, TN
New York Post

Arrest made in death of NJ teacher found in shallow grave

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave after she was beaten and strangled. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office did not identify the suspect or mention charges in its announcement early Friday, saying only that there would be “more to follow” in “the death investigation of Luz Hernandez.” Hernandez, 33, a mother of three, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, according to autopsy results released earlier by the prosecutor’s office. The teacher’s employer, BelovED Charter School, reported her missing Monday after she...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role

The dad of a bullied 14-year-old New Jersey high school student who committed suicide after a video was shared online of a group of girls beating her has denied that the attack was racially motivated — insisting that the theory about the vicious assault was “garbage.” The tragic teen’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the speculation surrounding the death of his daughter, Adriana Kuch, who was found dead at home on Feb. 3, two days after the sickening caught-on-video assault in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. “Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

Body of ‘beloved’ NJ kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead in “what appeared to be a shallow grave,” authorities said Wednesday. Police discovered the body of Luz Hernandez, 33, on Tuesday while conducting a welfare check on the mother of three. Hernandez was reported missing Monday by her employer, BelovED Charter School, when she missed work on Monday. It’s believed she had been missing since Saturday, NJ.com reported. The young mother’s body was discovered in “what appeared to be a shallow grave” dug near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny around 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Florida mom of 9-year-old girl beaten on school bus shares disturbing new video of son also being attacked

A Florida mother whose 9-year-old daughter was viciously beaten by a 15-year-old boy aboard her school bus is pleading for justice after a new video emerged of her son also getting mercilessly hit — just a week before. Jenni Berrios, 30, has vowed to pursue charges against the teen and another boy who pummeled her daughter on the bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead on Feb. 1 and also shared new footage of her 10-year-old son being beaten while riding the same bus. The brief but disturbing new video shows the boy cowering into a seat while one...
HOMESTEAD, FL
New York Post

Baby-faced NYC bandit caught on camera smiling while using stolen credit card after robbing worker at knifepoint: cops

A baby-faced bandit allegedly robbed a Manhattan shopkeeper at knifepoint — and was then caught smiling widely as he used the worker’s stolen credit card, cops said Wednesday. The happy-looking teen was shown on surveillance footage at an East Harlem bodega just an hour after the violent Feb. 2 heist, according to the NYPD. The young suspect and three others had burst into an electronic store on Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at around 4 p.m., wearing masks and demanding property. The curly-haired teen and another robber — both holding blades — forced their way behind the counter, according to police. One...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Pregnant wife of missing South Carolina man Tyler Doyle begs GoFundMe donations to ‘stop’ amid ‘rumors’

The pregnant wife of a missing South Carolina boater has begged the public to “stop” giving to the family’s GoFundMe amid “drama and rumors” surrounding his disappearance. Tyler Doyle, 23, vanished Jan. 26 when his duck hunting boat sank off the coast of North Myrtle Beach. “Due to the rumors and everything going around … Lakelyn [Doyle] wants me to stop all donations,” family friend Hannah Faulk wrote in an update to the GoFundMe over the weekend. “She [would] rather go without, then to deal with drama and rumors while she’s actively searching for her missing husband … as a [woman who is]...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
New York Post

Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery

The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
HOMESTEAD, FL
New York Post

4 Louisiana family members dead in apparent murder-suicide

Four members of the same Louisiana family were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, authorities said. A husband and wife, and their two sons, a 20-year-old and 13-year-old, were discovered dead inside their Harvey home Thursday morning outside of New Orleans, said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. The four deaths come on the heels of another suspected murder-suicide in the same parish, authorities said. Lopinto said the father in Thursday’s shooting, a former law enforcement officer from years ago, appeared to call 911 that morning and said something similar to “I can’t live like this...
HARVEY, LA
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
New York Post

Bloodthirsty leopard mauls lawyers inside a courthouse

Claw and order. Multiple people were rushed to a hospital in India on Wednesday after a bloodthirsty leopard went on the attack inside a courthouse. Eyewitnesses at the Ghaziabad District Court in Uttar Pradesh State say the spotted predator appeared “out of nowhere” before it began mauling those inside the building. Several lawyers, a police officer and a boot polisher were clawed by the creature, according to Jam Press. “The leopard was first seen under the stairs in the court building,” one witness told local media. “On seeing the people, the leopard ran from there. It pounced on the people and started running.” The boot polisher was reported...
New York Post

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger may have left knife sheath behind to mislead investigators: expert

Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger may have deliberately left a knife sheath found at the home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an attempt to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler. “If you took a pistol out of your holster, wouldn’t you put it back in?” John Kelly, a psychotherapist who has interviewed serial killers, said on Fox News Tuesday. “I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t, and if I went fishing and had to take my knife out, I would put it back in the sheath.” Kohberger, who was known to be obsessive over his strict...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Elderly Florida Lyft driver missing since last week found dead

An elderly Florida Lyft driver who went missing last month has been found dead, his heartbroken daughter revealed on social media Tuesday. Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach County vanished Jan. 30 after he was supposed to meet his girlfriend for dinner and never returned home, officials said. The case turned ominous Thursday when a Florida felon wanted for an unrelated murder was arrested driving Levin’s 2022 Kia Stinger as he tried to evade cops in North Carolina. Matthew Scott Flores was taken into custody by state troopers after leading them on a high-speed pursuit across several counties in Levin’s vehicle. Levin’s daughter, Lindsay...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
New York Post

Private autopsy finds that Elliot Blair was ‘murdered’ in Mexico: attorney

The private autopsy for the California lawyer who fell to his death from a resort balcony in Mexico has determined that he was murdered — as it emerged that local cops shook him down just hours before his mysterious death. California public defender Elliot Blair — whose death had been ruled an accident — had suffered bruising that did not match the account of local authorities in Baja California, his family’s attorney Case Barnett told “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Thursday. “The autopsy confirms that he, Elliot Blair, was murdered that night,” Barnett said, adding that the evidence suggests...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy