Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 6-12

By Brendan Connelly and Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The following results were provided by high school coaches or their representatives. Send results each night to prepsports@enquirer.com. Please submit Team or Athlete of the Week nominations by Monday morning for the previous week's performances to mlaughman@enquirer.com.

More: Ohio Associated Press basketball polls: 5 Cincinnati teams headline DI girls

More: OHSAA state tournament: Southwest Ohio girls basketball district preview

Feb. 8

Girls basketball

Mason 60, Anderson 25

Mason (22-1): Habra 7 2 19, Parrish 7 0 17, Prows 2 3 8, Resig 2 0 5, Johnson 1 0 3, Clark 1 0 2, Minogue 1 0 2, Black 1 0 2, Ehlers 0 1 1, Yost 0 1 1. Totals: 22 7 60.

Anderson (2-21): Richardson 3 0 8, Planck 3 0 7, Humphrey 2 1 5, Lanham 1 0 3, Griesser 1 0 2. Totals: 10 1 25.

Halftime: M 27-10. 3-pointers: M 9 (Habra 3, Parrish 3, Prows, Johnson, Resig), A 4 (Richardson 2, Planck, Lanham).

West Clermont 48, Little Miami 26

West Clermont (21-0): Hale 3 2 8, Lammert 1 0 2, Riffle 2 0 4, Hicks 8 3 19, Gorsline 3 1 7, Swisshelm 3 2 8. Totals: 20 8 48.

Little Miami (2-21): Trimble 2 0 5, Houillion 3 0 7, Lane 1 0 2, Loffer 0 1 1, Wilson 1 0 2, Dalraine 3 3 9. Totals: 10 4 26.

Halftime: WC 23-7. 3-pointers: WC 0, LM 2 (Trimble, Houillion).

Others:

Badin 71, Franklin 6

Clermont Northeastern 50, MVCA 29

Deer Park 33, Seven Hills 32

Loveland 45, Seton 37

Ludlow 60, Villa Madonna 31

Mount Healthy 44, Edgewood 40

Northwest 49, North College Hill 8

Purcell Marian 72, Wyoming 26

Simon Kenton 51, Campbell County 46

Wilmington 43, Taylor 41

Boys basketball

Covington Catholic 66, Dixie Heights 34

Covington Catholic (21-3): Ipsaro 10 1 21, A MCGillis 4 1 9, A Jones 3 0 6, Johnson 2 1 6, Bradshaw 3 0 6, K McGillis 2 0 4, Hussey 0 4 4, Detzel 2 0 4, Link 1 0 3, Stewart 1 0 3. Totals: 28 8 66.

Dixie Heights (6-15): Blank 4 2 10, Massie 2 1 5, Gray 2 0 4, Niehues 1 0 3, Johnson 1 1 3, McMurtry 1 0 3, Rice 1 0 2, Johnson 1 0 2, Derry 1 0 2. Totals: 14 4 34.

Halftime: CC 32-15. 3-pointers: CC 2 (Stewart, Johnson), DH 2 (Niehues, McMurtry).

Others:

Boone County 80, Bishop Brossart 64

Holy Cross 95, Newport Central Catholic 80

Ludlow 80, Carroll County 60

Reading 54, Bethel-Tate 44

Summit Country Day 53, Hughes 51

Walton-Verona 49, Grant County 47

Girls bowling

Kings 2007, Lebanon 1936

Records: K 14-5 (7-1 ECC), L 7-10 (5-3 ECC)

Princeton 1914, Taylor 1724

Records: P 7-7, T 7-6

Purcell Marian 1737, Wyoming 1600

Leaders: Slamkowski (PM) 340, Barth (W) 296

Records: PM 10-8, W 6-8

KHSAA State Singles Tournament

1. Abigail Hamilton, Graves County

2. Kendall Craig, Henry Clay

3. Avery Reeves, Lafayette

4. Taylor Sams, Eastern

5. Ellie McMann, Boyle County

6. Skyler Holt, Shelby County

7. Alexis Tignor, Cooper

8. Baylee Spickard, Franklin County

T-9. Rylee Carter, Warren East

T-9. Madison Ginn, Fleming County

11. Kailee Blain, Pleasure Ridge Park

12. Kylee Webb, Johnson Central

13. Jessica Schnurr, DuPont Manual

14. Kaci Sapp, Tates Creek

15. Annika Obert, Newport Central Catholic

Boys bowling

Lebanon 2804, Kings 2273

Records: L 10-7 (5-3 ECC), K 12-6 (5-3 ECC)

Loveland 2537, Winton Woods 2070

Records: L 12-2 (8-0 ECC), WW 3-9 (1-7 ECC)

Mason 3190, La Salle 2997

Records: M 14-0, LS 7-8

Oak Hills 2880, Lakota East 2157

Records: OH 9-0 (8-0 GMC), LE 0-13 (0-8 GMC)

Princeton 2308, Taylor 2055

Records: P 7-7, T 3-12

Purcell Marian 2057, Wyoming 1830

Leaders: Russell (PM) 358, Buhiru (W) 338

Records: PM 8-10, W 5-12

Summit Country Day 2340, Mariemont 2165

Records: SCD 13-9, M 2-13

Turpin 2742, Anderson 2644

Records: T 12-3 (5-3 ECC), A 6-8 (2-5 ECC)

Boys wrestling

Batavia 66, Clermont Northeastern 9

Lakota West 50, Little Miami 24

Mason 72, Taylor 10

Middletown 44, Franklin 33

Moeller 46, St. Xavier 33

Wilmington 36, Sycamore 35

Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Fairfield 62, Colerain 33

Colerain (4-17, 1-14 GMC): Myrick 6 0 14, Todd 3 2 9, Perkins 2 3 7, Mincy 1 1 3. Totals: 12 6 33.

Fairfield (17-4, 14-1 GMC): De Crim 7 3 20, Sanders 4 0 11, Coney 3 0 6, Bembry 2 1 5, Clemmons 2 1 5, Rogers 2 0 4, Lucas 2 0 4, Ingram 2 0 4, Hilvert 1 0 3. Totals: 25 5 62.

Halftime: F 35-10. 3-pointers: C 3 (Myrick 2, Todd), F 7 (De Crim 3, Sanders 3, Hilvert).

La Salle 65, McNicholas 54

La Salle (11-9): McLaughlin 6 11 25, O'COnnor 6 3 16, Heffron 3 2 10, Arnold 2 1 5, Schroer 1 0 3, Schneider 1 0 2, Richardson 1 0 2, Welter 0 2 2. Totals: 20 19 65.

McNicholas (10-11): Ehlers 5 4 15, Haynes 6 0 15, Dietz 2 3 7, Thomas 3 0 6, Anstaett 1 0 3, Tucker 0 2 2, Young 1 0 2, Conrad 0 2 2, Wells 0 1 1. Totals: 18 13 54.

Halftime: LS 35-19. 3-pointers: LS 6 (McLaughlin 2, Heffron 2, O'Connor, Schroer), M 5 (Haynes 3, Ehlers, Anstaett).

Lakota East 61, Hamilton 45

Hamilton (8-12, 4-11 GMC): Malone 4 1 11, Matthews 3 0 6, Tillery 3 0 6, Holden 2 2 6, Moak 2 0 6, Morris 1 3 5, Reed 1 0 3, Davis 0 1 1, Hendrix 0 1 1. Totals: 16 8 45.

Lakota East (9-12, 7-8 GMC): Mitchell 5 4 16, Perry 4 4 14, Powell 4 0 9, Smith 3 1 7, Meadows 3 0 6, Jackson 2 0 6, Bachman 1 0 3, Wieland 1 0 2, Smyers 1 0 2, Perry 1 0 2. Totals: 25 9 67.

Halftime: LE 32-19. 3-pointers: H 5 (Moak 2, Malone 2, Reed), LE 8 (Perry 2, Mitchell 2, Jackson 2, Powell, Bachman).

Lakota West 55, Mason 43

Mason (14-7, 8-7 GMC): DeBrosse 6 0 14, Ullom 4 5 13, Hanley 3 0 6, Golan 1 2 4, Manker 1 1 3, Koelling 0 2 2, Greer 0 1 1. Totals: 15 11 43.

Lakota West (7-14, 6-9 GMC): Dudukovich 6 9 25, Gilbert 3 3 10, Barber 3 1 7, Lavender 2 2 6, Curry 2 0 4, Drane 1 0 3. Totals: 17 15 55.

Halftime: 21-21. 3-pointers: M 2 (DeBrosse 2), LW 6 (Dudukovich 4, Gilbert, Drane).

Moeller 51, Princeton 37

Purcell Marian (6-13): Tate 6 0 12, Bedgood 3 0 7, Manuel 2 1 5, Hunter 2 0 4, Clark 2 0 4, Saunders 1 0 3, Smiley 1 0 2. Totals: 17 1 37.

Moeller (15-6): McBride 7 3 18, Mukes 5 0 14, Smethwick 3 2 8, Land 4 0 8, Mahaffey 0 2 2, Havens 0 1 1. Totals: 19 8 51.

Halftime: 23-23. 3-pointers: PM 2 (Bedgood, Saunders), M 5 (Mukes 4, McBride).

Newport 71, Clinton-Massie 56

Clinton Massie (8-14): Trout 6 2 17, Conrad 4 2 12, Theetge 4 0 8, Wilson 3 1 7, Muterspaw 2 0 6, Dillion 2 0 4, Stulz 1 0 2. Totals: 22 5 56.

Newport (19-6): Miller 9 4 23, Kinney 7 0 17, Anderson 4 3 12, Covington 5 0 11, Turner 3 2 8. Totals: 28 9 71.

Halftime: N 36-26. 3-pointers: CM 7 (Trout 3, Conrad 2, Muterspaw 2), N 6 (Kinney 3, Anderson, Covington, Miller).

Princeton 40, Oak Hills 33

Princeton (13-4, 11-4 GMC): Adorno 4 6 15, Cass 4 2 12, Williams 4 0 8, Arnold 1 0 2, Adams 1 0 2, Jones 0 1 1. Totals: 14 9 40.

Oak Hills (10-11, 7-8 GMC): Schreiber 3 7 14, Holland 3 0 6, Toon 1 2 4, Stidham 2 0 4, Kessler 1 0 3, Wheeler 0 2 2. Totals: 10 11 33.

Halftime: P 13-11. 3-pointers: P 3 (Cass 2, Adorno), OH 2 (Kessler, Schreiber).

Sycamore 68, Middletown 64

Middletown (11-10, 6-9 GMC): Day 7 4 19, Landers 4 3 11, Blanton 5 0 10, Thomas 3 0 8, Maldonado 3 0 6, Shields 1 2 5, Jamison 1 0 3, Cunningham 1 0 2. Totals: 25 9 64.

Sycamore (16-5, 11-4 GMC): Southerland 7 3 23, Bolden 8 0 17, Hall 5 3 13, Garrett 1 3 5, Imade 2 0 5, Darbyshire 0 3 3, Kimbrough 1 0 2. Totals: 24 12 68.

Halftime: M 33-27. 3-pointers: M 5 (Thomas 2, Jamison, Day, Shields), S 8 (Southerland 6, Bolden, Imade).

West Clermont 66, Talawanda 63 (OT)

Talawanda (13-7): Smith 8 4 20, Leitch 6 2 18, Norris 4 2 10, Meade-Moss 3 1 8, James 2 0 5, McRoberts 1 0 2. Totals: 24 9 63.

West Clermont (2-18): Harper 10 0 24, Stahl 4 6 16, Bingham 3 0 8, Batchler 1 4 6, Brock-Sanderfer 1 3 5, Hall 2 1 5, Strause 1 0 2. Totals: 22 14 66.

Halftime: T 20-16, end of regulation: 57-57. 3-pointers: T 6 (Leitch 4, Meade-Moss, James), WC 8 (Harper 4, Bingham 2, Stahl 2).

Others:

Badin 54, Edgewood 41

Bellevue 66, Calvary Christian 37

Conner 68, Holmes 57

Dayton 53, Villa Madonna 38

Elder 61, Fenwick 48

Franklin 62, Monroe 54

Georgetown 67, Felicity-Franklin 45

Highlands 75, Lloyd 68

Hughes 66, Aiken 65

Lawrenceburg 50, Rushville 38

New Richmond 69, Mariemont 62

Newport 55, Cincinnati Country Day 51

Reading 56, Clermont Northeastern 40

Riverview East 79, Shroder 30

Scott 64, Ryle 60

Simon Kenton 54, Campbell County 48

St. Henry 64, Beechwood 55

Taft 74, Withrow 41

Turpin 62, Western Brown 57

Western Hills 74, Goshen 51

Williamsburg 69, East Clinton 39

Girls basketball

Bishop Brossart 53, Scott 51

Scott (12-11): Coleman 3 3 10, Ponder 2 0 5, Overman 6 1 13, Kai Peterson- 7 2 16, Wilson 2 0 5, Kay Peterson 1 0 2, Totals: 21 6 51.

Bishop Brossart (19-8): Bertsch 4 0 8, Hummel 1 1, Kramer 3 3 9, Lloyd 0 2 2, Meyers 2 1 6, Planeaux 5 2 13, Rowe 4 2 14. Totals: 18 11 53.

Halftime: BB 26-17. 3-pointers: S 3 (Coleman, Ponder, Wilson), BB 6 (Rowe 4, Meyers, Planeaux).

Notre Dame 59, Lafayette 32

Lafayette: Grantz 4 0 10, Nelson 3 0 9, Combs 0 4 4, Denton 1 0 3, Tishibangi 1 1 3, Flynn 1 0 2, Wilson 0 1 1. Totals: 10 6 32.

Notre Dame (14-8): Hubert 9 0 24, Gibson 9 1 19, Collins 3 2 10, Lawrie 1 2 4, Resing 0 2 2. Totals: 22 7 59.

Halftime: ND 36-18. 3-pointers: L 6 (Nelson 3, Grantz 2, Denton), ND 8 (Hubert 6, Collins 2).

Others:

Conner 56, Dixie Heights 37

Cooper 64, St. Henry 27

East Clinton 65, Felicity-Franklin 18

Goshen 69, Hughes 32

Highlands 69, Lloyd 48

Ludlow 62, St. Patrick 46

Princeton 59, St. Ursula 20

Summit Country Day 63, CHCA 23

Walnut Hills 52, Sycamore 17

Boys bowling

Colerain 2551, Harrison 2406

Records: C 7-6 , H 5-12

Kings 2498, Walnut Hills 2292

Records: K 12-5 (5-3 ECC), WH 0-12 (0-7 ECC)

Lebanon 2670, Turpin 2473

Leaders: Sparks (L) 470, Wehrman (T) 382

Records: L 9-7 (5-3 ECC), T 11-3 (5-3 ECC)

Little Miami 2354, Sycamore 2256

Records: LM 10-7, S 2-11

McNicholas 2591, Fenwick 1771

Leaders: Jones (M) 413, Houck (F) 344.

Records: M 10-8 (8-2 GCLC), F 1-15 (0-10 GCLC)

Middletown 2485, Lakota West 2331

Records: M 8-6 (3-4 GMC), LW 4-13 (2-5 GMC)

Moeller 2625, Ross 2328

Standings: M 7-11, R 8-6

New Richmond 2599, Georgetown 2407

Records: NR 9-7 (6-4 SBC), G 8-8 (8-4 SBC)

Norwood 2483, Purcell Marian 2334

Records: N 18-4 (1-2 MVC), PM 7-10 (5-8 MVC)

Roger Bacon 2473, Clark Montessori 1807

Records: RB 10-5 (8-5 MVC), CM 2-12 (2-12 MVC)

Seven Hills 2557, Cincinnati Christian 2233

Leaders: Osman (SH) 440, Harrison (CC) 390

Records: SH 14-2 (12-0 MVC), CC 9-5 (8-5 MVC)

Summit Country Day 2371, Wyoming 2088

Leaders: Khan (SCD) 399, Gragston (W) 363

Records: SCD 12-9, W 5-11

West Clermont 2701, Milford 2600

Leaders: Shepard (WC) 439, Littrell (M) 414

Records: WC 12-3 (7-1 ECC), M 7-7 (3-4 ECC)

Girls bowling

Badin 1742, Hamilton 1729

Records: B 8-3, H 5-9

Harrison 2327, Colerain 2011

Records: H 13-4, C 2-10

Kings 2179, Walnut Hills 1977

Records: K 13-5 (7-1 ECC), WH 9-4 (6-1 ECC)

Lakota West 2440, Middletown 2439

Records: LW 17-0 (8-0 GMC), M 11-2 (5-2 GMC)

Little Miami 1805, Sycamore 1761

Records: LM 6-10, S 2-9

Mercy McAuley 2067, Fairfield 1987

Leaders: Campbell (MM) 394, Leslie (F) 335.

Records: MM 4-8, F 9-5

Milford 2134, West Clermont 1813

Leaders: Sullivan (M) 370, Haynes (WC) 347

Records: M 8-5 (5-2 ECC), WC 5-10 (3-5 ECC)

New Richmond 2328, Georgetown 2034

Records: NR 10-6 (5-5 SBC), G 12-4 (12-0 SBC)

Roger Bacon 984, Clark Montessori 322

Records: RB 9-8 (8-5 MVC), CM 1-14 (1-13 MVC)

Seven Hills 1968, Cincinnati Christian 1191

Leaders: Bharucha (SH) 366, Porter (CC) 388

Records: SH 15-1 (12-0 MVC), CC 1-13 (1-12 MVC)

Summit Country Day 2036, Wyoming 1606

Leaders: Tapplar (SCD) 320, Barth (W) 293

Records: SCD 17-4, W 6-7

Turpin 1979, Lebanon 1813

Records: T 12-2 (6-2 ECC), L 7-9 (5-3 ECC)

Feb. 6

Girls basketball

Seven Hills 48, North College Hill 5

Seven Hills (15-5, 10-2 MVC): Bell 1 3 5, Papakirk 2 3 7, Deimling 2 0 5, Hassan 0 2 2, Wiles 3 0 8, Pierani 5 1 11, Licata 4 2 10. Totals: 17 11 48.

North College Hill (0-20, 0-12 MVC): Mitchell 1 1 3, Lunsford 1 0 2, Totals:  2 1 5.

Halftime: SH 23-4. 3-pointers: SH 3 (Wiles 2, Deimling), NCH 0.

Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41

Winton Woods (): Davis 5 3 18, Walker 3 5 12, Trammell 4 3 11, Reese 0 4 4, Davis 1 0 2. Totals: 13 15 47.

Middletown (8-15): Daniels 5 0 11, Edwards 3 3 10, Jones 3 0 6, Prince 1 2 5, Johnson 1 2 4, Walker 1 0 3, Riep 1 0 2. Totals: 15 7 41.

Halftime: WW 27-20. 3-pointers: WW 6 (Davis 5, Walker), M 4 (Daniels, Prince, Edwards, Walker).

Others:

Beechwood 64, Cincinnati Christian 7

Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32

Dayton Christian 59, MVCA 42

East Clinton 56, Clermont Northeasters 37

Kings 52, St. Ursula 40

Boys basketball

Augusta 65, Bishop Brossart 60

Bethel-Tate 41, Eastern 38

Middletown Christian 56, MVCA 45

Ryle 69, Newport Central Catholic 62

Girls bowling

Milford 2003, Mercy McAuley 1883

Leaders: Sullivan (M) 421, Cook (MM) 363

Records: M 7-5, MM 4-8

Oak Hills 2366, St. Ursula 2137

Leaders: King (OH) 376, Shattick (SU) 409

Records: OH 11-2, SU 13-4

Taylor 1776, Deer Park 1601

Leaders: Nice (T) 318, Heringer (DP) 264

Records: T 7-5 (6-2 CHL), DP 0-8 (0-7 CHL)

Mt. Healthy 1656, Norwood 1588

Records: MH 2-9, N 8-10

New Richmond 2223, McNicholas 1723

Records: NR 8-6, M 1-14

Reading 1977, Wyoming 1349

Records: R 11-4 (7-0 CHL), W 6-6 (4-4 CHL)

Western Brown 2037, Georgetown 1986

Records: WB 9-5 (5-5 SBC), G 12-3 (12-0 SBC)

Boys bowling

Deer Park 2147, Taylor 2064

Leaders: Mil (DP) 417, Heidkamp (T) 367

Records: DP 7-3 (7-2 CHL), T 3-11 (3-7 CHL)

Reading 2503, Wyoming 1904

Leaders: Frank (R) 407, Buhiru (W) 378

Records: R 14-0 (9-0 CHL), W 5-10 (5-5 CHL)

New Richmond 2576, McNicholas 2497

Records: NR 8-7, M 9-7

Norwood 2464, Mt. Healthy 1970

Records: N 15-4, MH 0-13

Western Brown 2546, Georgetown 2111

Records: WB 10-9 (5-5 SBC), G 8-7 (8-4 SBC)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 6-12

Comments / 0

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

