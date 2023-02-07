Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 6-12

All three 37th District girls basketball seed games came with the usual intensity. All three teams have tried to win with tenacious defense and balanced scoring offensively this season. The final battle had the Scott Eagles travel across the Licking River to face the Bishop Brossart Mustangs needing the win to take that top seed in the district tournament and earn a berth into the 10th Region Tournament. On the other side, Brossart needed to win to force a draw for that top spot and members of the Campbell County Camels attended the game hoping for a Brossart win for the same reason.

ALEXANDRIA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO