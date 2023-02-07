Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sports scores, Feb. 6-12
Feb. 8
Girls basketball
Mason 60, Anderson 25
Mason (22-1): Habra 7 2 19, Parrish 7 0 17, Prows 2 3 8, Resig 2 0 5, Johnson 1 0 3, Clark 1 0 2, Minogue 1 0 2, Black 1 0 2, Ehlers 0 1 1, Yost 0 1 1. Totals: 22 7 60.
Anderson (2-21): Richardson 3 0 8, Planck 3 0 7, Humphrey 2 1 5, Lanham 1 0 3, Griesser 1 0 2. Totals: 10 1 25.
Halftime: M 27-10. 3-pointers: M 9 (Habra 3, Parrish 3, Prows, Johnson, Resig), A 4 (Richardson 2, Planck, Lanham).
West Clermont 48, Little Miami 26
West Clermont (21-0): Hale 3 2 8, Lammert 1 0 2, Riffle 2 0 4, Hicks 8 3 19, Gorsline 3 1 7, Swisshelm 3 2 8. Totals: 20 8 48.
Little Miami (2-21): Trimble 2 0 5, Houillion 3 0 7, Lane 1 0 2, Loffer 0 1 1, Wilson 1 0 2, Dalraine 3 3 9. Totals: 10 4 26.
Halftime: WC 23-7. 3-pointers: WC 0, LM 2 (Trimble, Houillion).
Others:
Badin 71, Franklin 6
Clermont Northeastern 50, MVCA 29
Deer Park 33, Seven Hills 32
Loveland 45, Seton 37
Ludlow 60, Villa Madonna 31
Mount Healthy 44, Edgewood 40
Northwest 49, North College Hill 8
Purcell Marian 72, Wyoming 26
Simon Kenton 51, Campbell County 46
Wilmington 43, Taylor 41
Boys basketball
Covington Catholic 66, Dixie Heights 34
Covington Catholic (21-3): Ipsaro 10 1 21, A MCGillis 4 1 9, A Jones 3 0 6, Johnson 2 1 6, Bradshaw 3 0 6, K McGillis 2 0 4, Hussey 0 4 4, Detzel 2 0 4, Link 1 0 3, Stewart 1 0 3. Totals: 28 8 66.
Dixie Heights (6-15): Blank 4 2 10, Massie 2 1 5, Gray 2 0 4, Niehues 1 0 3, Johnson 1 1 3, McMurtry 1 0 3, Rice 1 0 2, Johnson 1 0 2, Derry 1 0 2. Totals: 14 4 34.
Halftime: CC 32-15. 3-pointers: CC 2 (Stewart, Johnson), DH 2 (Niehues, McMurtry).
Others:
Boone County 80, Bishop Brossart 64
Holy Cross 95, Newport Central Catholic 80
Ludlow 80, Carroll County 60
Reading 54, Bethel-Tate 44
Summit Country Day 53, Hughes 51
Walton-Verona 49, Grant County 47
Girls bowling
Kings 2007, Lebanon 1936
Records: K 14-5 (7-1 ECC), L 7-10 (5-3 ECC)
Princeton 1914, Taylor 1724
Records: P 7-7, T 7-6
Purcell Marian 1737, Wyoming 1600
Leaders: Slamkowski (PM) 340, Barth (W) 296
Records: PM 10-8, W 6-8
KHSAA State Singles Tournament
1. Abigail Hamilton, Graves County
2. Kendall Craig, Henry Clay
3. Avery Reeves, Lafayette
4. Taylor Sams, Eastern
5. Ellie McMann, Boyle County
6. Skyler Holt, Shelby County
7. Alexis Tignor, Cooper
8. Baylee Spickard, Franklin County
T-9. Rylee Carter, Warren East
T-9. Madison Ginn, Fleming County
11. Kailee Blain, Pleasure Ridge Park
12. Kylee Webb, Johnson Central
13. Jessica Schnurr, DuPont Manual
14. Kaci Sapp, Tates Creek
15. Annika Obert, Newport Central Catholic
Boys bowling
Lebanon 2804, Kings 2273
Records: L 10-7 (5-3 ECC), K 12-6 (5-3 ECC)
Loveland 2537, Winton Woods 2070
Records: L 12-2 (8-0 ECC), WW 3-9 (1-7 ECC)
Mason 3190, La Salle 2997
Records: M 14-0, LS 7-8
Oak Hills 2880, Lakota East 2157
Records: OH 9-0 (8-0 GMC), LE 0-13 (0-8 GMC)
Princeton 2308, Taylor 2055
Records: P 7-7, T 3-12
Purcell Marian 2057, Wyoming 1830
Leaders: Russell (PM) 358, Buhiru (W) 338
Records: PM 8-10, W 5-12
Summit Country Day 2340, Mariemont 2165
Records: SCD 13-9, M 2-13
Turpin 2742, Anderson 2644
Records: T 12-3 (5-3 ECC), A 6-8 (2-5 ECC)
Boys wrestling
Batavia 66, Clermont Northeastern 9
Lakota West 50, Little Miami 24
Mason 72, Taylor 10
Middletown 44, Franklin 33
Moeller 46, St. Xavier 33
Wilmington 36, Sycamore 35
Feb. 7
Boys basketball
Fairfield 62, Colerain 33
Colerain (4-17, 1-14 GMC): Myrick 6 0 14, Todd 3 2 9, Perkins 2 3 7, Mincy 1 1 3. Totals: 12 6 33.
Fairfield (17-4, 14-1 GMC): De Crim 7 3 20, Sanders 4 0 11, Coney 3 0 6, Bembry 2 1 5, Clemmons 2 1 5, Rogers 2 0 4, Lucas 2 0 4, Ingram 2 0 4, Hilvert 1 0 3. Totals: 25 5 62.
Halftime: F 35-10. 3-pointers: C 3 (Myrick 2, Todd), F 7 (De Crim 3, Sanders 3, Hilvert).
La Salle 65, McNicholas 54
La Salle (11-9): McLaughlin 6 11 25, O'COnnor 6 3 16, Heffron 3 2 10, Arnold 2 1 5, Schroer 1 0 3, Schneider 1 0 2, Richardson 1 0 2, Welter 0 2 2. Totals: 20 19 65.
McNicholas (10-11): Ehlers 5 4 15, Haynes 6 0 15, Dietz 2 3 7, Thomas 3 0 6, Anstaett 1 0 3, Tucker 0 2 2, Young 1 0 2, Conrad 0 2 2, Wells 0 1 1. Totals: 18 13 54.
Halftime: LS 35-19. 3-pointers: LS 6 (McLaughlin 2, Heffron 2, O'Connor, Schroer), M 5 (Haynes 3, Ehlers, Anstaett).
Lakota East 61, Hamilton 45
Hamilton (8-12, 4-11 GMC): Malone 4 1 11, Matthews 3 0 6, Tillery 3 0 6, Holden 2 2 6, Moak 2 0 6, Morris 1 3 5, Reed 1 0 3, Davis 0 1 1, Hendrix 0 1 1. Totals: 16 8 45.
Lakota East (9-12, 7-8 GMC): Mitchell 5 4 16, Perry 4 4 14, Powell 4 0 9, Smith 3 1 7, Meadows 3 0 6, Jackson 2 0 6, Bachman 1 0 3, Wieland 1 0 2, Smyers 1 0 2, Perry 1 0 2. Totals: 25 9 67.
Halftime: LE 32-19. 3-pointers: H 5 (Moak 2, Malone 2, Reed), LE 8 (Perry 2, Mitchell 2, Jackson 2, Powell, Bachman).
Lakota West 55, Mason 43
Mason (14-7, 8-7 GMC): DeBrosse 6 0 14, Ullom 4 5 13, Hanley 3 0 6, Golan 1 2 4, Manker 1 1 3, Koelling 0 2 2, Greer 0 1 1. Totals: 15 11 43.
Lakota West (7-14, 6-9 GMC): Dudukovich 6 9 25, Gilbert 3 3 10, Barber 3 1 7, Lavender 2 2 6, Curry 2 0 4, Drane 1 0 3. Totals: 17 15 55.
Halftime: 21-21. 3-pointers: M 2 (DeBrosse 2), LW 6 (Dudukovich 4, Gilbert, Drane).
Moeller 51, Princeton 37
Purcell Marian (6-13): Tate 6 0 12, Bedgood 3 0 7, Manuel 2 1 5, Hunter 2 0 4, Clark 2 0 4, Saunders 1 0 3, Smiley 1 0 2. Totals: 17 1 37.
Moeller (15-6): McBride 7 3 18, Mukes 5 0 14, Smethwick 3 2 8, Land 4 0 8, Mahaffey 0 2 2, Havens 0 1 1. Totals: 19 8 51.
Halftime: 23-23. 3-pointers: PM 2 (Bedgood, Saunders), M 5 (Mukes 4, McBride).
Newport 71, Clinton-Massie 56
Clinton Massie (8-14): Trout 6 2 17, Conrad 4 2 12, Theetge 4 0 8, Wilson 3 1 7, Muterspaw 2 0 6, Dillion 2 0 4, Stulz 1 0 2. Totals: 22 5 56.
Newport (19-6): Miller 9 4 23, Kinney 7 0 17, Anderson 4 3 12, Covington 5 0 11, Turner 3 2 8. Totals: 28 9 71.
Halftime: N 36-26. 3-pointers: CM 7 (Trout 3, Conrad 2, Muterspaw 2), N 6 (Kinney 3, Anderson, Covington, Miller).
Princeton 40, Oak Hills 33
Princeton (13-4, 11-4 GMC): Adorno 4 6 15, Cass 4 2 12, Williams 4 0 8, Arnold 1 0 2, Adams 1 0 2, Jones 0 1 1. Totals: 14 9 40.
Oak Hills (10-11, 7-8 GMC): Schreiber 3 7 14, Holland 3 0 6, Toon 1 2 4, Stidham 2 0 4, Kessler 1 0 3, Wheeler 0 2 2. Totals: 10 11 33.
Halftime: P 13-11. 3-pointers: P 3 (Cass 2, Adorno), OH 2 (Kessler, Schreiber).
Sycamore 68, Middletown 64
Middletown (11-10, 6-9 GMC): Day 7 4 19, Landers 4 3 11, Blanton 5 0 10, Thomas 3 0 8, Maldonado 3 0 6, Shields 1 2 5, Jamison 1 0 3, Cunningham 1 0 2. Totals: 25 9 64.
Sycamore (16-5, 11-4 GMC): Southerland 7 3 23, Bolden 8 0 17, Hall 5 3 13, Garrett 1 3 5, Imade 2 0 5, Darbyshire 0 3 3, Kimbrough 1 0 2. Totals: 24 12 68.
Halftime: M 33-27. 3-pointers: M 5 (Thomas 2, Jamison, Day, Shields), S 8 (Southerland 6, Bolden, Imade).
West Clermont 66, Talawanda 63 (OT)
Talawanda (13-7): Smith 8 4 20, Leitch 6 2 18, Norris 4 2 10, Meade-Moss 3 1 8, James 2 0 5, McRoberts 1 0 2. Totals: 24 9 63.
West Clermont (2-18): Harper 10 0 24, Stahl 4 6 16, Bingham 3 0 8, Batchler 1 4 6, Brock-Sanderfer 1 3 5, Hall 2 1 5, Strause 1 0 2. Totals: 22 14 66.
Halftime: T 20-16, end of regulation: 57-57. 3-pointers: T 6 (Leitch 4, Meade-Moss, James), WC 8 (Harper 4, Bingham 2, Stahl 2).
Others:
Badin 54, Edgewood 41
Bellevue 66, Calvary Christian 37
Conner 68, Holmes 57
Dayton 53, Villa Madonna 38
Elder 61, Fenwick 48
Franklin 62, Monroe 54
Georgetown 67, Felicity-Franklin 45
Highlands 75, Lloyd 68
Hughes 66, Aiken 65
Lawrenceburg 50, Rushville 38
New Richmond 69, Mariemont 62
Newport 55, Cincinnati Country Day 51
Reading 56, Clermont Northeastern 40
Riverview East 79, Shroder 30
Scott 64, Ryle 60
Simon Kenton 54, Campbell County 48
St. Henry 64, Beechwood 55
Taft 74, Withrow 41
Turpin 62, Western Brown 57
Western Hills 74, Goshen 51
Williamsburg 69, East Clinton 39
Girls basketball
Bishop Brossart 53, Scott 51
Scott (12-11): Coleman 3 3 10, Ponder 2 0 5, Overman 6 1 13, Kai Peterson- 7 2 16, Wilson 2 0 5, Kay Peterson 1 0 2, Totals: 21 6 51.
Bishop Brossart (19-8): Bertsch 4 0 8, Hummel 1 1, Kramer 3 3 9, Lloyd 0 2 2, Meyers 2 1 6, Planeaux 5 2 13, Rowe 4 2 14. Totals: 18 11 53.
Halftime: BB 26-17. 3-pointers: S 3 (Coleman, Ponder, Wilson), BB 6 (Rowe 4, Meyers, Planeaux).
Notre Dame 59, Lafayette 32
Lafayette: Grantz 4 0 10, Nelson 3 0 9, Combs 0 4 4, Denton 1 0 3, Tishibangi 1 1 3, Flynn 1 0 2, Wilson 0 1 1. Totals: 10 6 32.
Notre Dame (14-8): Hubert 9 0 24, Gibson 9 1 19, Collins 3 2 10, Lawrie 1 2 4, Resing 0 2 2. Totals: 22 7 59.
Halftime: ND 36-18. 3-pointers: L 6 (Nelson 3, Grantz 2, Denton), ND 8 (Hubert 6, Collins 2).
Others:
Conner 56, Dixie Heights 37
Cooper 64, St. Henry 27
East Clinton 65, Felicity-Franklin 18
Goshen 69, Hughes 32
Highlands 69, Lloyd 48
Ludlow 62, St. Patrick 46
Princeton 59, St. Ursula 20
Summit Country Day 63, CHCA 23
Walnut Hills 52, Sycamore 17
Boys bowling
Colerain 2551, Harrison 2406
Records: C 7-6 , H 5-12
Kings 2498, Walnut Hills 2292
Records: K 12-5 (5-3 ECC), WH 0-12 (0-7 ECC)
Lebanon 2670, Turpin 2473
Leaders: Sparks (L) 470, Wehrman (T) 382
Records: L 9-7 (5-3 ECC), T 11-3 (5-3 ECC)
Little Miami 2354, Sycamore 2256
Records: LM 10-7, S 2-11
McNicholas 2591, Fenwick 1771
Leaders: Jones (M) 413, Houck (F) 344.
Records: M 10-8 (8-2 GCLC), F 1-15 (0-10 GCLC)
Middletown 2485, Lakota West 2331
Records: M 8-6 (3-4 GMC), LW 4-13 (2-5 GMC)
Moeller 2625, Ross 2328
Standings: M 7-11, R 8-6
New Richmond 2599, Georgetown 2407
Records: NR 9-7 (6-4 SBC), G 8-8 (8-4 SBC)
Norwood 2483, Purcell Marian 2334
Records: N 18-4 (1-2 MVC), PM 7-10 (5-8 MVC)
Roger Bacon 2473, Clark Montessori 1807
Records: RB 10-5 (8-5 MVC), CM 2-12 (2-12 MVC)
Seven Hills 2557, Cincinnati Christian 2233
Leaders: Osman (SH) 440, Harrison (CC) 390
Records: SH 14-2 (12-0 MVC), CC 9-5 (8-5 MVC)
Summit Country Day 2371, Wyoming 2088
Leaders: Khan (SCD) 399, Gragston (W) 363
Records: SCD 12-9, W 5-11
West Clermont 2701, Milford 2600
Leaders: Shepard (WC) 439, Littrell (M) 414
Records: WC 12-3 (7-1 ECC), M 7-7 (3-4 ECC)
Girls bowling
Badin 1742, Hamilton 1729
Records: B 8-3, H 5-9
Harrison 2327, Colerain 2011
Records: H 13-4, C 2-10
Kings 2179, Walnut Hills 1977
Records: K 13-5 (7-1 ECC), WH 9-4 (6-1 ECC)
Lakota West 2440, Middletown 2439
Records: LW 17-0 (8-0 GMC), M 11-2 (5-2 GMC)
Little Miami 1805, Sycamore 1761
Records: LM 6-10, S 2-9
Mercy McAuley 2067, Fairfield 1987
Leaders: Campbell (MM) 394, Leslie (F) 335.
Records: MM 4-8, F 9-5
Milford 2134, West Clermont 1813
Leaders: Sullivan (M) 370, Haynes (WC) 347
Records: M 8-5 (5-2 ECC), WC 5-10 (3-5 ECC)
New Richmond 2328, Georgetown 2034
Records: NR 10-6 (5-5 SBC), G 12-4 (12-0 SBC)
Roger Bacon 984, Clark Montessori 322
Records: RB 9-8 (8-5 MVC), CM 1-14 (1-13 MVC)
Seven Hills 1968, Cincinnati Christian 1191
Leaders: Bharucha (SH) 366, Porter (CC) 388
Records: SH 15-1 (12-0 MVC), CC 1-13 (1-12 MVC)
Summit Country Day 2036, Wyoming 1606
Leaders: Tapplar (SCD) 320, Barth (W) 293
Records: SCD 17-4, W 6-7
Turpin 1979, Lebanon 1813
Records: T 12-2 (6-2 ECC), L 7-9 (5-3 ECC)
Feb. 6
Girls basketball
Seven Hills 48, North College Hill 5
Seven Hills (15-5, 10-2 MVC): Bell 1 3 5, Papakirk 2 3 7, Deimling 2 0 5, Hassan 0 2 2, Wiles 3 0 8, Pierani 5 1 11, Licata 4 2 10. Totals: 17 11 48.
North College Hill (0-20, 0-12 MVC): Mitchell 1 1 3, Lunsford 1 0 2, Totals: 2 1 5.
Halftime: SH 23-4. 3-pointers: SH 3 (Wiles 2, Deimling), NCH 0.
Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41
Winton Woods (): Davis 5 3 18, Walker 3 5 12, Trammell 4 3 11, Reese 0 4 4, Davis 1 0 2. Totals: 13 15 47.
Middletown (8-15): Daniels 5 0 11, Edwards 3 3 10, Jones 3 0 6, Prince 1 2 5, Johnson 1 2 4, Walker 1 0 3, Riep 1 0 2. Totals: 15 7 41.
Halftime: WW 27-20. 3-pointers: WW 6 (Davis 5, Walker), M 4 (Daniels, Prince, Edwards, Walker).
Others:
Beechwood 64, Cincinnati Christian 7
Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32
Dayton Christian 59, MVCA 42
East Clinton 56, Clermont Northeasters 37
Kings 52, St. Ursula 40
Boys basketball
Augusta 65, Bishop Brossart 60
Bethel-Tate 41, Eastern 38
Middletown Christian 56, MVCA 45
Ryle 69, Newport Central Catholic 62
Girls bowling
Milford 2003, Mercy McAuley 1883
Leaders: Sullivan (M) 421, Cook (MM) 363
Records: M 7-5, MM 4-8
Oak Hills 2366, St. Ursula 2137
Leaders: King (OH) 376, Shattick (SU) 409
Records: OH 11-2, SU 13-4
Taylor 1776, Deer Park 1601
Leaders: Nice (T) 318, Heringer (DP) 264
Records: T 7-5 (6-2 CHL), DP 0-8 (0-7 CHL)
Mt. Healthy 1656, Norwood 1588
Records: MH 2-9, N 8-10
New Richmond 2223, McNicholas 1723
Records: NR 8-6, M 1-14
Reading 1977, Wyoming 1349
Records: R 11-4 (7-0 CHL), W 6-6 (4-4 CHL)
Western Brown 2037, Georgetown 1986
Records: WB 9-5 (5-5 SBC), G 12-3 (12-0 SBC)
Boys bowling
Deer Park 2147, Taylor 2064
Leaders: Mil (DP) 417, Heidkamp (T) 367
Records: DP 7-3 (7-2 CHL), T 3-11 (3-7 CHL)
Reading 2503, Wyoming 1904
Leaders: Frank (R) 407, Buhiru (W) 378
Records: R 14-0 (9-0 CHL), W 5-10 (5-5 CHL)
New Richmond 2576, McNicholas 2497
Records: NR 8-7, M 9-7
Norwood 2464, Mt. Healthy 1970
Records: N 15-4, MH 0-13
Western Brown 2546, Georgetown 2111
Records: WB 10-9 (5-5 SBC), G 8-7 (8-4 SBC)
