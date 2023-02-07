UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2024 F Sebastian Rancik

The Bruins have joined Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and some smaller SoCal competitors in pursuing the forward.

A rising Southern California forward has become the most recent recruit to receive an offer from the Bruins.

UCLA men’s basketball and coach Mick Cronin have dipped into their own backyard for their most recent offer, targeting class of 2024 forward Sebastian Rancik for next year’s recruiting class. The JSerra Catholic (CA) product announced his offer on Twitter Saturday night through his high school’s Twitter account.

The Bruins have joined Charlotte, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Pepperdine as the seventh program to offer the San Juan Capistrano native.

Rancik unofficially visited Westwood for Saturday’s game against Washington State. Following the Bruins’ victory, Cronin offered the 6-foot-9 forward in person, he told 247Sports .

"It was a dream come true," Rancik said to 247Sports . “UCLA is a big school that has achieved a lot in the past and now. It is an elite program and I am really happy about the offer.”

He added that Arizona, Colorado and Virginia were three other programs actively watching and recruiting him.

The Orange County Register named Rancik its boys athlete of the week on Jan. 31, after he scored 29 and 20 points against St. John Bosco and Crean Lutheran, respectively.

According to 247Sports, Rancik is a three-star prospect, but as of Tuesday, the junior is not on ESPN, On3 or Rivals. He is pegged as the No. 13 player in California and the No. 26 power forward in the country per 247Sports' rankings.

Rancik played at the Tarkanian Classic in December, and 247Sports’ Eric Bossi wrote about the power forward on his must-see list.

“Rancik is one of the most skilled junior four men that I have seen this winter. Pushing 6-foot-9 with a nice frame, he's got good size for his position and he's quite versatile. His shot looks good and he can play pick and pop or run off of screens. He's able to attack off the dribble from the high post. He's got fluidity in the way he moves and he can really pass the ball.”

On the Bruins’ current offer board for the class of 2024, Rancik is the only power forward listed. However, UCLA has offered four small forwards who are 6-foot-7 and taller.

Follow Royer on Twitter at @thebenroyer

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF SEBASTIAN RANCIK/INSTAGRAM