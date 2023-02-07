ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA assaults: Suspect sought after 3 students attacked

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dx2C0_0kehiZdZ00

UCLA assaults: Suspect sought after 3 victims attacked 01:46

Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted three female students in separate parking structures on the University of California, Los Angeles campus Sunday.

According to the UCLA Police Department, the first victim was approached at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Parking Structure 1 on Gayley Ave. The suspect allegedly demanded money, attempted to kidnap the victim and held her hands together while refusing to let her leave. He reportedly told her he had a gun.

At 6:45 p.m., two other female students were approached in Parking Structure 7, where a suspect reportedly acted in the same manner.

In both incidents, victims were able to get away. One student sustained scratches on her hand.

Police believe the same man attacked the victims in both instances. Police described the suspect as a man with a slim build between 25 and 40 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with lettering and light blue jeans. He was reportedly holding a red and orange blanket during the second incident.

