NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Branford Garage Fire Destroys Car, Sends Person to the Hospital
A garage fire in Branford destroyed a car and sent a person to the hospital with a burn injury Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters put out the garage fire at Orchard Heights Condominiums on Florence Road just before 4 p.m. Crews put out the blaze shortly after getting to the scene, which...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Pole, Brings Down Wires in Enfield
A car rollover brought down wires and caused hundreds of power outages in Enfield Thursday night. Firefighters said they're responding to a car rollover on Route 5 by Post Office Road. The police department said nearly 600 people in the South end were without power at one point. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
NBC Connecticut
Man Critically Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man has critical injuries after a shooting on Congress Street in Hartford Wednesday evening. Police said they were called to a reported shooting in the area of 50 Congress St. just before 5 p.m. Responding officers found a man in his 50s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man...
NBC Connecticut
Jonal Labs Locations in Meriden Deemed Safe After Bomb Threat
Police investigated a bomb threat against Jonal Labs in Meriden Thursday and said both locations were found to be safe. Police said an employee at the call center received a call Thursday morning from someone who “indicated” that there was a bomb in the building, then hung up.
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Was Struck on Route 15 in Hamden Wednesday
A state trooper was struck on Route 15 in Hamden when a driver lost control on the icy road early Wednesday morning and struck another vehicle that struck the trooper’s cruiser, according to state police. It happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Route 15, near...
NBC Connecticut
Avon Police Investigating 4 Home Burglaries
Police are investigating four home burglaries in Avon in the last few weeks, including two that were reported Thursday night. The police department said they responded to Woodford Hills just after 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary when they were called to Hazen Drive to investigate another. The residents...
NBC Connecticut
Mail in Drive-Up Mailbox in South Windsor Might Have Been Stolen: PD
Someone forced open a drive-up mailbox at a post office in South Windsor and police are warning people who used it that the items they were mailing might have been taken. Police said it happened at the post office at 850 Clark St. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. Friday...
NBC Connecticut
4 People Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash in Brookfield
Brookfield firefighters said four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident in town Thursday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of Federal Road and Route 7 at about noon. Four people were transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation of injuries. The extent of their...
NBC Connecticut
Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby
An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
NBC Connecticut
Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell
A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash in the area. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Man Found Guilty of Killing Teen During 2017 Robbery
A Bridgeport man has been found guilty of killing an 18-year-old teen during a robbery at the Green Homes Housing Project in 2017. The State's Attorney said 23-year-old Jahmari Cooper was convicted of murder charges stemming from the shooting death of Jeri Kollock Jr. in October 2017. During the trial,...
NBC Connecticut
Assistant Principal Pushed by Student in Manchester is Hospitalized With Injuries: Officials
An assistant principal is being treated in the hospital after a student pushed them down, causing them to fall at school in Manchester, according to the school district. The incident happened at Bennet Academy on Main Street Friday morning. Manchester Public Schools said one of the school's assistant principals was injured in a fall after being pushed from behind by a student.
NBC Connecticut
Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
NBC Connecticut
Wendy's Manager in Plainfield Accused of Racial Incident Involving High School Team
A manager of a Wendy’s restaurant in Plainfield who was accused of refusing to serve a high school basketball team and using racial slurs has been arrested and the organization that owns the restaurant said he is no longer employed there. The incident happened on Wednesday night when members...
NBC Connecticut
Former Coach at Platt High School in Meriden Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Hit and-Run That Killed Trinity College Student Arrested
Hartford police have arrested a man who is suspected in the crash in March that killed one Trinity College student and injured two others. The crash happened near the campus in Hartford on a Thursday night, March 31. Twenty-year-old Jillian Hegarty, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, died from injuries, a 19-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Cement Mixer Rollover Closed Part of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield was closed Friday morning after a cement mixer rolled over, but it has reopened. The northbound side of the road was closed between Route 175 and Arrow Road. The crash at Route 15 North and Route 175 was reported around 8:20...
