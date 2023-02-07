Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
fox7austin.com
Leander family loses everything in house fire during Texas ice storm
LEANDER, Texas - It’s Thursday afternoon and Robert Harris is working his shift at Twin Liquors in Central Austin. He has a friendly demeanor and wears a badge that says, ‘Stay Positive.’. Customers he interacts with would never know what he’s carrying. "Work is a distraction," said...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Branch disposal fee reduced in Williamson County after ice storm
The cost to dump a pickup truckload of brush and limbs at the Williamson County Landfill in Hutto has been reduced to $10 a load after last week’s ice storm.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cold front arrives bringing cooler temps, rain possible next week
AUSTIN, Texas - A chilly and windy finish to the week behind the latest cold front. Cloudy with sprinkles in the morning and the skies will clear up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely today and this...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
kut.org
They lost power in the 2021 blackout and their mom died. Now they don't have power again.
Just off Far West Boulevard in North Austin, streets are lined with what look like 7-foot-tall barricades — nests of gnarled limbs and branches from downed live oaks and Ashe juniper trees. "It's like a war zone," Rajeeta Shah says. Rajeeta and her sister, Minal, have been without power...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather to get colder as week goes on
We'll have a gorgeous day tomorrow and then things will change as a cold front comes to the area. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
Our Water: January Drought Totals
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board. In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the […]
fox7austin.com
Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package. Police say there is no threat. The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday,...
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
KXAN
‘Almost $20K’: Some Austin Energy customers to pay out of pocket for repairs
While Austin Energy continues restoring power to customers across Austin there are some who will have to pay for the repairs themselves.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rain, cold front headed to Austin area
Weather changes on the way. A cold front is expected to bring widespread rain and some storms tonight. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the storms in his full forecast.
