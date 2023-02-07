Read full article on original website
Tom Booth
3d ago
Really? Like a 40 year sentence isn't long enough?? You don't need to increase the sentence for causing the death of a police officer to longer than what it is currently. You're thinking with your emotions and not using your sense of reason. This new law is ONLY because they couldn't get a 1st degree murder conviction. This IS NOT why we increase sentencing for a crime! What about the cases where the person is defending themselves from the officer's aggressive actions? Are you really gonna make an individual pay for what an over aggressive police officer does?
