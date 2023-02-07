Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
Here's how many private planes are expected in Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023
The high demand for Super Bowl 57 flights to Arizona isn't just coming from commercial airlines. Celebrities, corporate VIPs and other fans are flying on private planes into metro Phoenix airports this week in the leadup to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Collectively, metro Phoenix airports can...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Waste Management Phoenix Open attendance: How many people are at TPC Scottsdale?
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has the highest attendance on the PGA Tour. It's not even close. The crowds at TPC Scottsdale are monstrous -- and they're potentially going to be even bigger since this year, it's a designated event. The galleries get to TPC Scottsdale early -- typically, at...
Speculation swirls around Bobby Hurley as Arizona State fades away in 2023
Arizona State is an NIT team right now, and the Sun Devils’ path to the NCAA Tournament is narrowing. The Sun Devils will definitely need to beat either UCLA or Arizona in the coming weeks, and they will probably need to grab at least one other high-value win while avoiding bad losses. ASU doesn’t have much breathing room in the pursuit of an NCAA bid. If the Sun Devils miss out, coach Bobby Hurley might think about a change of scenery.
Post Register
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
Post Register
Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II rejoined the defending champion Warriors to give them a boost down the stretch after being traded by the Trail Blazers. The Warriors announced the move Thursday night as part of a...
Post Register
Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night. James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot...
Post Register
Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft. The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).
Photos: Check out the celebrities at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
There’s no shortage of big names in Phoenix this week. First, the 2023 WM Phoenix Open is in town, and being the first full-field designated event of the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, most of the biggest names in golf are at TPC Scottsdale to compete for a $20 million purse.
Post Register
Freeman leads Milwaukee over Davis, Detroit Mercy 94-89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night. Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at...
OnlyInYourState
Pizzeria Bianco May Have The Longest Wait In Arizona, But It’s Worth Every Minute
One of the most famous restaurants in Arizona, Pizzeria Bianco isn’t the kind of place you can just visit on a whim. With wait times that are regularly up to several hours long, a trip here takes careful planning – but you won’t regret it. This award-winning eatery has some of the best pizzas outside of Italy, and you can rest assured you’ll savor every bite.
It's a first: WM Phoenix Open announces sell out for Friday, Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds have announced a sellout at the WM Phoenix Open. Pat Williams, the 2023 tournament chairman, said early in Thursday’s round that tickets for the second round Friday and the third round Saturday are sold out. It’s the first...
