Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Babbitt, Embarrass, Ironwood
Babbitt, MN- Five Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers were recently recognized for their roles in saving the lives of others. Babbitt officer Anthony Bermel and Alexandria officer Mitch Lawler were awarded Lifesaving awards for their work while off-duty in the BWCA. While canoeing, they received a report of someone on the same lake potentially having a heart attack. They assisted the victim and rescue personnel while also ensuring the victim had access to life-saving medical attention.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth
Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.
northernnewsnow.com
NorthShore Inline Marathon director retires
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The NorthShore Inline Marathon is announcing the retirement of its executive director, Skeeter Moore. Moore held the role for over 12 years. The NorthShore Inline Marathon was founded in 1996 and quickly grew to become the world’s largest skating race. Today, it features multiple skate races, as well as rollerski and foot race divisions.
WDIO-TV
There could be an increase in funds coming to Minnesota’s LGA/CPA programs
Some cities and towns in Minnesota rely on funding for a lot of that everyday maintenance comes from this local government aid. Minnesota has more than $17 billion in surplus money, and the conversations about how it should be spent are ongoing. A bill called Local Government Aid and County...
northernnewsnow.com
The College of St. Scholastica reaches fundraising milestone ahead of schedule
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The College of St. Scholastica achieved its largest fundraising goal five months ahead of schedule. In 2014, the college began its “A Second Century of Saints Campaign” with aims such as renovating campus facilities, adding to scholarship funds, and building its Health Science Center.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.
northernnewsnow.com
Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday
The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour began Thursday morning in Carlton County. Ironwood residents are invited to apply for housing rehabilitation grants.
northernnewsnow.com
Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive. The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023. Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives. That was a record for...
northernnewsnow.com
UWS Veterans Program could get boost from Governor’s budget proposal
SUPERIOR, WI -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior could get a major boost to its veterans’ programs under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Evers’ proposal calls to invest roughly $3 million into veterans programs within the state’s UW system. That includes UW-Superior’s Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center....
northernnewsnow.com
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
northernnewsnow.com
What Northlanders want to hear from Biden in State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tuesday, we talked with people at UMD, Fitger’s, and Duluth’s Lakewalk to hear how they’re feeling ahead of the president’s State of the Union address. “I want to hear something good, some good news, ya know?” said Gus Ganley from...
northernnewsnow.com
Feds offer tax credit for high efficiency wood and pellet stoves
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s said that wood heat warms you up several times over from the splitting to the stacking to the burning. Firewood is a renewable resource but it still can pollute. Matt Boo of Duluth Stove and Fireplace remembers when wood stoves were very inefficient.
northernnewsnow.com
Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior
ST. PAUL MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cook County jury convicted a South Range man in his accessory to a 2021 murder. Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of interference with a dead boy arising out of murder.
northernnewsnow.com
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland
Duluth Candy Co. has created new treats just for Valentine’s Day. Ironwood residents are invited to apply for housing rehabilitation grants.
northernnewsnow.com
Two Harbors Lake County Arena to be renamed
TWO HARBORS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Two Harbors Lake County Arena will be getting a new name. According to a news release, the arena will now be the Sonju Arena. Built in 1966, the one-sheet seasonal facility shares the same layout as its neighboring Silver Bay Rukavina Arena.
northernnewsnow.com
TNF Finale: Northern Stars fall to Elk River in 7AA quarterfinals; Denfeld and C-E-C boys get road wins.
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the final Thursday Night Face Off of 2023 featured some MSHSL girls playoff hockey along with boys hockey action. (5) Elk River 6 (4) Northern Stars 1 Final. Boys Hockey:. C-E-C 1 Superior 0 Final. Denfeld 3 Marshall 2 Final/OT. Copyright 2023...
northernnewsnow.com
Esko boys drop heartbreaker to Pequot Lakes; Grand Rapids girls win 20th straight over Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A couple of big-time hoops matchups in the Northland with Pequot Lakes winning on a buzzer-beating three over Esko, while Grand Rapids won their 20th straight game over Duluth East 68-45. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
No.2 Hermantown holds No.10 Rock Ridge in 6-1 home win
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a Class A top-ten battle on the ice it was the second ranked Hermantown Hawks who hosted the No.10 Rock Ridge Wolverines, but yet again the Hawks would soar on home ice with the 6-1 win over Rock Ridge. Copyright 2023 Northern News...
northernnewsnow.com
Hilltoppers top Proctor in 3-2 game
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On top of the hill, the Marshall Hilltoppers hosted the Proctor Rails and in the first period between the two teams, four goals were put away, but it was the Hilltoppers who would ultimately complete the 3-2 win over the Rails. Copyright 2023 Northern...
northernnewsnow.com
Leah Gruhn set to compete in Iditarod Trail Invitational on fat bike
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A Duluth woman will soon be taking off for a very special race. Leah Gruhn is a year-round cyclist and in just a few weeks, she’ll be racing in the 1000-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska. A send-off event was held in her...
Comments / 0