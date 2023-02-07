Babbitt, MN- Five Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers were recently recognized for their roles in saving the lives of others. Babbitt officer Anthony Bermel and Alexandria officer Mitch Lawler were awarded Lifesaving awards for their work while off-duty in the BWCA. While canoeing, they received a report of someone on the same lake potentially having a heart attack. They assisted the victim and rescue personnel while also ensuring the victim had access to life-saving medical attention.

