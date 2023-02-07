Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.

BEND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO