Redmond, OR

KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon.
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don't plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We're not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl

Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend

New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update

Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?

TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend

Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love

Foodies: If you haven't already planned an outing to Sunriver for the month of February, there are still plenty of reasons to do so. The Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival kicked off Feb. 1, featuring tasting events and cooking classes that incorporate the flavors of winemakers, farmers and food and drink purveyors from around the region.
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 4 arrested in hallucinogen extraction lab bust in NE Bend

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Four people were arrested and are facing multiple charges. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the...
BEND, OR

