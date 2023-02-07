Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 yearsRobbie NewportBend, OR
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023Michelle NorthropWarm Springs, OR
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What is a ‘stock run’? Water for livestock, stock ponds to flow again
Water is flowing in some irrigation canals around Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. Some of the water is heading to Haystack Reservoir. Other water deliveries — called stock runs — are also taking place. This week, water is flowing in the North...
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
KTVZ
Oregon representative proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law’ to combat response time in school emergencies
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon state representative Emerson Levy is proposing new legislation to the Committee of Education. The legislation is titled "Alyssa's Law" and it addresses law enforcement response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to law enforcement, so in case of any emergency they can get on the scene as quick as possible.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
Local pancake supper returns to Prineville
Three churches are teaming up to host the Shrove Tuesday Community Pancake Supper later this month at Prineville Presbyterian Church
KTVZ
Bruno’s returns on 6th Street in Bend
New owners have brought back the deli, and kept the pizza too! Now, the store is open early for breakfast as well. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
KTVZ
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. The legislation, also being passed or considered in state legislatures across the country, is known as "Alyssa's Law", and it...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update
Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 years
The last couple of years has seen a sharp increase in home prices across the U.S., which has made owning a home even harder for most average Americans. This is especially true in Bend, OR, where the median single-family home sales price has nearly tripled since 2014, according to a Bend Bulletin article written by Suzanne Roig on Feb. 6.
bendsource.com
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
KTVZ
Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
bendsource.com
Sunriver Food & Wine Festival Offers a Month of Foodie Love
Foodies: If you haven't already planned an outing to Sunriver for the month of February, there are still plenty of reasons to do so. The Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival kicked off Feb. 1, featuring tasting events and cooking classes that incorporate the flavors of winemakers, farmers and food and drink purveyors from around the region.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low
Bend and Redmond median home sales prices held fairly steady in January, though the number of sales in Bend hit a recent low of 84, a report out Monday indicated. The post Bend, Redmond home prices hold steady as new year begins, report says; Bend sales hit recent low appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 arrested in hallucinogen extraction lab bust in NE Bend
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team busted a secret lab used for hallucinogen extraction Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Four people were arrested and are facing multiple charges. A search warrant was issued at 8:00 a.m. at a property on the...
Comments / 0