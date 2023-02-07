ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas

Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help

American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long

, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior

(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998

If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
