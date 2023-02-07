Read full article on original website
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cold front arrives bringing cooler temps, rain possible next week
AUSTIN, Texas - A chilly and windy finish to the week behind the latest cold front. Cloudy with sprinkles in the morning and the skies will clear up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely today and this...
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather to get colder as week goes on
We'll have a gorgeous day tomorrow and then things will change as a cold front comes to the area. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Sunny today, another cold front heading our way
AUSTIN, Texas - The rain clouds are long gone and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful Winter day. Yes, it will be cold and uncomfortable this morning but the sunshine and a southerly wind will warm us up in a hurry. Highs heading for the 70s with a 100%...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
fox7austin.com
Driver arrested after SUV crashes through fence at the Texas Capitol
On Feb. 9 around 6:40 p.m., DPS personnel saw a 2014 Ford Explorer drive onto the sidewalk along 11th Street and Congress Avenue. Photos courtesy of Scott Braddock from quorumreport.com.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
WFAA
Turkey-Syria earthquake: What we know as of Tuesday morning, North Texas connections
As of Feb. 7, the death toll has risen pass 5,000. With nearly 6,000 collapsed buildings in Turkey alone, rescuers are spread thin.
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Evictions on the rise in Southeast Texas, residents turning to Some Other Place for help
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Evictions are on the rise in Southeast Texas, but there might be some help for those struggling to pay rent. Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable Jevonne Pollard said on average she went from serving 70 eviction notices a month to more than 200 a month.
On the Move White bass spawning run not hitting on all cylinders yet, but it won’t be long
, Each year — usually sometime in late winter or early spring — the pin drops on Texas rivers that feed major reservoirs and the white bass spawning run sparks to life. It’s a great time to be around the water. An even grander time to be a fun fisherman with a ringside seat to what is widely regarded as one of freshwater fishing’s greatest shows. The winding, twisting riverine settings known for banner white bass fishing are plentiful in Texas. Among the most storied are the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, Trinity River above Lake Livingston, Neches River above Lake Palestine,...
fox7austin.com
'Bad luck Barquentine' shipwreck that sank in 1869 discovered in Lake Superior
(FOX 2) - Shipwreck hunters have discovered the long-lost hull of a sailing vessel that was lost to a bad storm in Lake Superior and began to take on water. The find has thrilled shipwreck hunters because the sinking of the Barquentine Nucleus happened nearly a150 years ago in 1869.
OnlyInYourState
This Year, Texas Is Getting A New State Park For The First Time Since 1998
If you love exploring state parks in Texas, get excited! There is another one in the pipeline, and it’s slated to open in mid to late 2023. Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be located about an hour west of the DFW metroplex, featuring a 90-acre lake, numerous trails, campsites, and astonishing views.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
