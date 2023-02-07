ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Barbara Norton running for Louisiana State Senate, District 39

By Jaclyn Tripp, Dan Jovic, Jacque Jovic
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) Barbara Norton announced on Monday that she will run for the Louisiana State Senate in District 39.

Barbara Norton announcing her run for the Louisiana State Senate in 2019.

Norton and Senator Greg Tarver ran for the same seat in 2019, but Norton was disqualified after Tarver alleged in a challenge that Norton moved to a residence outside of the district in June 2017. More than a dozen witnesses were called to testify on the matter.

Rep. Norton holds first crime fighting initiative meeting

Known partly for her participation in community activities in the Shreveport area, Norton is always busy with something. From toy drives to back-to-school shoe giveaways, crime-fighting initiatives to being front and center in community parades, this energetic politician makes her voice heard and does so often in Shreveport.

Norton was surrounded by family and friends when she made the announcement, saying “my responsibility would be to go to Baton Rouge, bring the resources back here, and make sure whatever it is that we need that we will have the resources.”

