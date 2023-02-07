Read full article on original website
Voting for 8 village committees and boards in The Woodlands to begin Feb. 13
Voting for The Woodlands Township elections for village association boards and residential design review committees will take place Feb. 13-18. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Election day for The Woodlands’ residential design review committees and its village association board elections is Feb. 18, but convenience voting begins Feb. 13. Voting takes...
Pearland mayor highlights infrastructure, economy in State of the City speech
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole gave a State of the City speech at the First Church of Pearland on Feb. 9. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole gave a speech at a State of the City event where he focused on the latest developments in the city’s infrastructure and economy.
Possible $181 million Pearland bond to prioritize drainage
The bond will be divided into four different pieces, similar to the city’s previous $80 million bond passed in May 2019, including the primary drainage proposition, a streets and sidewalks proposition, a parks proposition, and a public safety proposition. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Pearland City Council is poised to...
Bellaire mayor sees 'forward progress' into 2023 with new city manager as a key factor
City of Bellaire Mayor Andrew Friedberg at the 2023 State of the City on Feb. 6. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) At the city of Bellaire’s State of the City address, Mayor Andrew Friedberg outlined key projects in 2023 that residents can expect advancing well into the year, including the $3.8 million water line replacement project to the $5.7 million drainage improvement program. He highlighted the one major component to such advancements: the new city manager, Sharon Citino.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Department to hire contractors to help with bulk waste, illegal dumping
The city's Solid Waste Management Department is getting some help after city council approved on Wednesday, an $8 million contract to hire additional resources for the department. The city's been dealing with an excessive amount of bulk and junk waste and illegal dumping. City officials said it’s causing a big strain on its solid waste workers.
Sugar Land approves, opens applications for Great Homes pilot program
The city of Sugar Land recently approved a grant program that will reimburse residents up to a quarter of the cost for street-facing home improvements. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) Sugar Land residents are now eligible to register for the Great Homes program. The pilot initiative empowers Sugar Land homeowners to invest...
Tomball City Council approves focus group for Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan
The Tomball Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway, which will determine residents' wants and needs and include a five-year action plan and a 10-year horizon plan. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously voted to approve the creation of a focus group...
Montgomery County finalizes court interpreter pay schedule
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court memorialized the court interpreter pay at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted to memorialize, or agree on record, to the pay schedule for a new level of contract pay for court interpreters at its Feb. 7 meeting. Several...
City of Houston considers new protocol for residential buffering
The Southmore apartments in the Museum District stand beside a residential development. On Jan. 25, Houston City Council passed a buffering ordinance amendment that, among other changes, deals with buffering between single-family units and high-rises. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Houston is a city without zoning requirements. However, city residents have aired...
Conroe considers speed limit changes on FM 830, Longmire Road
Conroe discussed changes to speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road on Feb. 8. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Conroe city officials considered changing the speed limits on FM 830 and Longmire Road during a Feb. 8 workshop meeting. During the meeting, City Engineer Chris Bogert presented two agenda items regarding...
Controversial Request for New Election Made by Texas Lt. Gov.
"How many people went to go vote that didn’t go back? We don’t know. So we do need to have a new election.” Texas Lt.Gov Dan Patrick. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked for a redo of the Harris County elections.
fox26houston.com
City street, drainage fee delivering too little pavement for Houston drivers
HOUSTON - Since 2010, Houston taxpayers have shelled out more than $1 billion to get a handle on the city's battered streets, but what they've gotten in return is far less pavement than they had hoped. Approval of the street and drainage fee, which critics call the "Rain Tax", provided...
Roundup: See Friendswood’s progress on streets, water capital improvement projects
Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. Friendswood’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias presented an update on the city’s projects to City Council on Feb. 6.
Meeting preview: Pearland ISD to call trustee election, approve instructional calendar
The Pearland ISD board of trustees will approve of an upcoming May 6 trustee election and consider a proposed instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year at a regular Feb. 7 meeting. (Community Impact staff) The Pearland ISD board of trustees will meet Feb. 7 to approve its upcoming May...
'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth
Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
Montgomery County files resolution requesting $15.5M from state for active shooter training facility
Jason Millsaps, executive director of MCOHSEM, spoke to the court regarding the resolution. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a resolution seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active shooter training facility. Montgomery County Commissioners Court is seeking to formally acquire the former Keefer...
Project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978 begins
A new four-lane road connecting Hwy. 249 and FM 2978 will likely be constructed in three sections (Courtesy Canva) Montgomery County has begun design work and construction on a project to extend Woodtrace Boulevard to FM 2978, Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley said in a Jan. 9 interview. The project,...
The Learning Experience plans new child care center in Jersey Village
Slated to open in the third quarter of 2024, the project scope includes a new 10,000-square-foot facility and an outdoor playground. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) Officials with The Learning Experience child care franchise announced six new locations are coming to the Houston region, including one in the Cy-Fair area at 8630 Jones Road, Jersey Village.
defendernetwork.com
TSU makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion
Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects
During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
