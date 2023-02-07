ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Voting for 8 village committees and boards in The Woodlands to begin Feb. 13

Voting for The Woodlands Township elections for village association boards and residential design review committees will take place Feb. 13-18. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Election day for The Woodlands’ residential design review committees and its village association board elections is Feb. 18, but convenience voting begins Feb. 13. Voting takes...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire mayor sees 'forward progress' into 2023 with new city manager as a key factor

City of Bellaire Mayor Andrew Friedberg at the 2023 State of the City on Feb. 6. (Melissa Enaje/Community Impact Newspaper) At the city of Bellaire’s State of the City address, Mayor Andrew Friedberg outlined key projects in 2023 that residents can expect advancing well into the year, including the $3.8 million water line replacement project to the $5.7 million drainage improvement program. He highlighted the one major component to such advancements: the new city manager, Sharon Citino.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Roundup: See Friendswood’s progress on streets, water capital improvement projects

Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. (Courtesy Pexels) Friendswood has a number of capital improvement projects underway, including improvements to facilities, streets and its water system. Friendswood’s Director of Engineering Jil Arias presented an update on the city’s projects to City Council on Feb. 6.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

'How did we miss that?': Fort Bend County judge urges American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to assist homeless youth

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff and Fort Bend County Judge KP George both spoke to the issue of homelessness within the county, especially homeless youth. They seek funding via an American Rescue Plan Act budget adjustment to implement immediate assistance to residents. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) To immediately contend with child homelessness...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County files resolution requesting $15.5M from state for active shooter training facility

Jason Millsaps, executive director of MCOHSEM, spoke to the court regarding the resolution. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court approved a resolution seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active shooter training facility. Montgomery County Commissioners Court is seeking to formally acquire the former Keefer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Salad and Go, Della Casa Pasta: Tomball approves economic agreements for 6 commercial projects

During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During its Feb. 6 meeting, the Tomball City Council unanimously approved six Tomball Economic Development Corp. agreements with various commercial businesses, including Della Casa Pasta and...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy