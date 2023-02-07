Read full article on original website
10-year-old calls authorities after mother is shot to death in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputies were called to a home early Thursday morning in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1554, west of Alice, in regards to a fatal shooting. Rebecca Letson was found dead in her home by deputies after her 10-year-old daughter called to report the shooting.
'Grim Reaper Rapist' sentenced to 20 years for brutal 2013 attacks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man dubbed the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' is in jail and sentenced Wednesday for brutal attacks that took place in Aransas Pass in 2013. 40-year-old Adrian Martinez, dubbed the Grim Reaper Rapist for a tattoo he has, was matched to DNA from at least two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape case in Houston.
Feds involved as a third bomb-threat hoax is called into Alice Walmart since December
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walmart in Alice was evacuated Wednesday for a third time in the last month-and-a-half after a hoax bomb threat was called into the Jim Wells Sheriff's Office, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia. The call came in at about 1:30 p.m., and viewer Rebel...
HEB and Valero provides Corpus Christi funding to purchase new TOTUS cameras
CCPD got a look at the new TOTUS camera that residents in the Coastal Bend can expect to see at major events within the city.
Fannin Elementary evacuated for burning AC motor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fannin Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday morning. It came as teachers noticed smoke coming out of one of the classrooms. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to the school on Gollihar Road. Captain Cody Eyring with...
$1,500 offered to help find robbers in string of local Motel 6 car burglaries
The owner and operator of the Motel 6 off of Interstate Highway 37 is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the suspects who broke into at least five cars on his property.
Ingleside’s Blue Wave Storage Target of Thieves
, Ingleside Police are investigating the second break-in at a self storage facility, the first occurring in January, the latest, February 1. In a press release, authorities say they respond- continue on page 2 ed to Blue Wave Storage at 2825 Ave. G the first of this month. A padlock had been cut and a unit burglarized. Blue Wave is located just behind N.O. Simmons Park. The brazen crooks apparently had been unaware the property owner had installed 13 surveillance cameras and at least eight lights meant to deter such crime, even though the most recent case occurred in the daytime, around 7:00...
Woman looks to find rightful owner of urn found in Corpus Christi Bay
Ymelda Anaya saw a brown spot out in the bay. She sat and waited, watching the current push the unknown object closer to shore, until close enough to pull from the water.
Neighbors: Gunshots had been heard the day before deadly Persimmon Street shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents living on Persimmon Street said the gunshots late Sunday that killed 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales weren't the first they heard over the weekend. One neighbor told 3NEWS that her and her husband were watching TV on Saturday night. Despite having the volume up pretty loudly,...
GPISD dad says students used a 'Whip App' to taunt bi-racial daughter
A Gregory Portland Independent School District father is angry and concerned after he said his daughter told him she was the subject of racial slurs at her middle school.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested
BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
Multiple people shot, one killed on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a disturbance on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon early Monday morning...
'Hopefully I can be the start of the change': LynLashes owner works to break Black stereotypes
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Timberlynn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community. "Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."
Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
Juvenile who made hoax call about threat to Ray High School could be charged with making terroristic threat, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A minor who made a hoax call to police about a possible threat to Ray High School Monday could be charged with making a terroristic threat, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Monday, officers went to Ray High School to investigate after a call...
Thanksgiving Homes celebrates 100th home built
Thanksgiving Homes held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate finishing their 100th home built. These homes are an affordable option for homeowners.
South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts after improper relationship with student, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who resigned mid-January after allegations of an improper relationship with a student has been arrested, Bishop Police Department officials said. Andrea Peña, 28, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual...
Long-time Nueces County constable announces he is hanging up his badge
Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County. His last day with the county is Feb. 28.
Young Black business owner brings vintage vibes to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If success is defined by expansion, Jay Winfrey and his two partners are thriving with their second retail brick and mortar. "It's really important," he said. "There's a lot of culture downtown here. People, tourists. So they never know what to expect." We visited with...
