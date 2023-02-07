ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Fannin Elementary evacuated for burning AC motor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fannin Elementary School was evacuated as a safety precaution Thursday morning. It came as teachers noticed smoke coming out of one of the classrooms. The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to the school on Gollihar Road. Captain Cody Eyring with...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside’s Blue Wave Storage Target of Thieves

, Ingleside Police are investigating the second break-in at a self storage facility, the first occurring in January, the latest, February 1. In a press release, authorities say they respond- continue on page 2 ed to Blue Wave Storage at 2825 Ave. G the first of this month. A padlock had been cut and a unit burglarized. Blue Wave is located just behind N.O. Simmons Park. The brazen crooks apparently had been unaware the property owner had installed 13 surveillance cameras and at least eight lights meant to deter such crime, even though the most recent case occurred in the daytime, around 7:00...
INGLESIDE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Bishop Teacher Andrea Marie Peña Arrested

BISHOP (News Release) - On Friday, January 20, 2023, Bishop Police Department Shift I Uniformed Patrol Division Officers responded to the Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Administration Office, located in the 700 block of E. 6th Street, Bishop, Texas, in reference to a report of a possible improper relationship between a Bishop C.I.S.D teacher and a student.
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

'Hopefully I can be the start of the change': LynLashes owner works to break Black stereotypes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Timberlynn Powell knows lashes. She also knows that she wants to change the narrative surrounding the Black community. "Everyone hears the saying 'the mad or angry black woman' or 'they have a bad attitude' and 'they have this or that'," Powell said. "And honestly, as a Black woman, if you want to change that narrative, you have to change it within yourself."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Happy birthday, USS Lexington! 'Blue Ghost' turns 80 this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a few short days, the community will gather to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Lexington. USS Lexington was commissioned on Feb. 17, 1943. She would then sail on through multiple sinking attempts, and just as many international conflicts, which all but certified her status in history as "The Blue Ghost."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy