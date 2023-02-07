ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Missing Tug Crewman

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said it has suspended its search for a missing tugboat crew member near Sabine, Texas. Emergency response crews had been searching for the mariner since watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center received a notification at 6:10 a.m. Monday stating that a 35-year-old male had gone missing from the tugboat Smith Invader.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea

The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
Navy Times

Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon

The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue as wave rolls yacht

A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf.Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured part of the dramatic save. Petty Officer Michael Clark says the agency received a mayday call at about 10 a.m., with no additional information.The agency was able to triangulate roughly where the call was coming from, and Coast Guard crews on vessels and in a helicopter who happened to be training nearby...
OREGON STATE
People

Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says

Bryson Fitch was working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel sank. Two other men were rescued but Fitch has still not been found even as pieces of the boat have washed ashore A search is ongoing for father of three who went missing in the waters off Washington after his crabbing boat capsized over the weekend. Bryson Fitch and two other men were working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel began to sink, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV.  The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders with the 13th district were...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Hurricane deaths at nursing home: accident or manslaughter?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (AP) — A Florida nursing home administrator charged with causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017 went on trial Monday, with a prosecutor calling him a “captain who abandoned ship” while his attorney said he’s a “scapegoat” for failures of the electric company to restore power. Prosecutor Chris Killoran told the six-member jury that Jorge Carballo is guilty of manslaughter because he failed to give adequate direction to his staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after power to the facility’s air conditioning system was lost. He said Carballo went home...
FLORIDA STATE
gcaptain.com

Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico

The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
TEXAS STATE
