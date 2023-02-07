Read full article on original website
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
Coast Guard calls off unsuccessful search for fisherman who was dragged underwater after catching a 'huge' tuna
Mark Knittle went missing on January 15 after police say he was pulled overboard by a massive fish he was trying to catch.
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Missing Tug Crewman
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said it has suspended its search for a missing tugboat crew member near Sabine, Texas. Emergency response crews had been searching for the mariner since watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center received a notification at 6:10 a.m. Monday stating that a 35-year-old male had gone missing from the tugboat Smith Invader.
Inside the U.S Coast Guard's migrant search at sea
The ongoing surge of migrants arriving along the Florida coast is forcing the U.S. Coast Guard to work around the clock to rescue those who took to the sea for the journey, many in homemade rafts. NBC’s Guad Venegas embedded with the Coast Guard and saw one of those rescues firsthand. Feb. 7, 2023.
Navy Times
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
Man, 35, rescued by the Coast Guard in Washington after a huge wave wipes out a boat was wanted
Officers had been looking for the man since Wednesday, when an acquaintance alerted them to a video he posted on social media of himself leaving the fish at the house.
gcaptain.com
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue as wave rolls yacht
A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf.Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured part of the dramatic save. Petty Officer Michael Clark says the agency received a mayday call at about 10 a.m., with no additional information.The agency was able to triangulate roughly where the call was coming from, and Coast Guard crews on vessels and in a helicopter who happened to be training nearby...
Coast Guard rescues 25 people trapped on 2 separate ice floes on Great Lakes
Two major ice floe rescues occurred Monday on the Great Lakes off the coasts of Sherwood Point, Wisconsin, and Sebewaing, Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Father of 3 Missing Days After Crabbing Boat Sinks in Wash. Bay: 'He's Still Out There,' Wife Says
Bryson Fitch was working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel sank. Two other men were rescued but Fitch has still not been found even as pieces of the boat have washed ashore A search is ongoing for father of three who went missing in the waters off Washington after his crabbing boat capsized over the weekend. Bryson Fitch and two other men were working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel began to sink, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV. The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders with the 13th district were...
Hurricane deaths at nursing home: accident or manslaughter?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla (AP) — A Florida nursing home administrator charged with causing the overheating deaths of nine patients after Hurricane Irma in 2017 went on trial Monday, with a prosecutor calling him a “captain who abandoned ship” while his attorney said he’s a “scapegoat” for failures of the electric company to restore power. Prosecutor Chris Killoran told the six-member jury that Jorge Carballo is guilty of manslaughter because he failed to give adequate direction to his staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after power to the facility’s air conditioning system was lost. He said Carballo went home...
gcaptain.com
Tanker Crew Rescues Boater in Distress Off Puerto Rico
The crew of the chemical tanker Silver Dover is being praised for rendering assistance to a boater in distress in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday morning, approximately 57 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. Rescued was an 80-year-old man who was the sole passenger aboard the 44-foot sailing vessel Tao...
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeks
US Coast Guard surveillance teams have been carefully monitoring the movements of an unknown Russian vessel in the Pacific since four weeks ago. The Coast Guard operates under international laws of the sea to ensure all nations can traverse American waters securely and with freedom of movement and navigation throughout the Blue Pacific.
Too many cruising accidents? Coast Guard opens investigation into Antarctica cruise casualties
The Coast Guard is investigating recent casualties involving U.S. citizens, alongside other authorities.
