Bryson Fitch was working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel sank. Two other men were rescued but Fitch has still not been found even as pieces of the boat have washed ashore A search is ongoing for father of three who went missing in the waters off Washington after his crabbing boat capsized over the weekend. Bryson Fitch and two other men were working near Willipa Bay on Sunday when the vessel began to sink, according to NBC affiliate KING-TV. The U.S. Coast Guard said watchstanders with the 13th district were...

