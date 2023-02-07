ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Post Register

Meier scores 2nd goal in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft. The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).
ATLANTA, GA

