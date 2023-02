Amid gloomy weather and busy schedules, Gonzaga students gathered to craft together and learn about the history of crafting as an advocacy tool for the LGBTQ+ community. The event, which took place on Tuesday in the Cataldo Globe Room and was hosted by the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center, featured a presentation from Spokane artist Roin Morigeau, a nonbinary, two-spirit interdisciplinary artist and crafter.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO