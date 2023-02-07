Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport, Asking for Help From Anyone Who May Have Information. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport and asking for help from anyone who may have information that can be helpful. On February 9, 2023,...
KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
ktalnews.com
Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport. More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There are two crime scenes spread a...
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains
Alonzo Bagley was shot in the chest by Shreveport police after a neighbor allegedly called the police because of loud music. The post ‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains appeared first on NewsOne.
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor
Unrestrained Louisiana Child Succumbs to Injuries Suffered in Crash on I-20, Impairment Suspected as a Factor. Bossier Parish, Louisiana – An unrestrained Louisiana child has succumbed to injuries suffered in a crash on I-20. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on February 7, 2023, that on Monday, February 6, 2023,...
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
wbrz.com
SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
ktalnews.com
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
SHERIFF: Drug handoff during goodbye leads to arrests in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 8, two individuals were arrested after a traffic stop lead to a drug bust as the two allegedly tried to transfer 21.9 grams of suspected meth to each other, according to Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The Special Investigations Unit reportedly saw a vehicle that they had received a […]
KLTV
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead
A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
