ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport, Asking for Help From Anyone Who May Have Information

Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Shreveport, Asking for Help From Anyone Who May Have Information. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport and asking for help from anyone who may have information that can be helpful. On February 9, 2023,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Help find 2 men suspected of multi-vehicle burglaries in Benton

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking the public to help identify two suspects they say used credit cards taken from stolen vehicles to make purchases at Walmart. The suspects were captured in surveillance photos and are wanted for the burglary of multiple vehicles...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was fatally shot by an officer with the Shreveport Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 at the Villa Norté Apartments. That officer has been identified as Alexander Tyler. He has since been put on administrative leave, and Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Official: Black man killed by Shreveport police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when a Shreveport police officer fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy