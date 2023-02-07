Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
No. 4 Chicopee girls basketball defeats No. 14 Minnechaug, earns seventh-straight win
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. CHICOPEE ― No. 4 Chicopee defeated No. 14 Minnechaug on Thursday night, fending off a late comeback with a strong defense and timely shot-making from the Pacers’ most experienced players.
St. Mary’s girls basketball nets 12th win of the season
WESTFIELD – The competition continues to fall like dominoes. St. Mary’s racked up its 12th win of the season Thursday night, knocking off Pathfinder 56-15 at Westfield Intermediate School.
Daily Girls Basketball Stat Leaders: Pittsfield’s Jamie Duquette leads all scorers & more
Note: Stats Leaders is based on results sent to MassLive. If a player is missing, coaches should email sports@masslive.com. Take a look at Thursday’s top girls basketball scorers below:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Longmeadow climbs, new team joins list
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Chicopee, Amherst rise, Pope Francis breaks into top five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (15-3, Last Week No. 1) Springfield International Charter (12-3, No. 2) Chicopee (12-3, No. 3) Amherst (13-4, No. 5) Pope Francis (15-1, No. 7) Easthampton (14-2, No. 8) Longmeadow (11-6,...
Matt Cross’ 17 points not enough, UMass men’s basketball falls to Fordham on the road
BRONX, N.Y. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team fell at Fordham on Wednesday evening at the Rose Hill Gym, 77-67. The Minutemen (13-11 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) were led offensively by Matt Cross’ 17 points as one of four in double figures for UMass. Both...
therivierapress.com
Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke
Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
Wilbraham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski named finalist for 2023 Karl Malone Award
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wilbrham & Monson alum Kyle Filipowski has been named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, according to a release from the Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual honor recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball.
Police accuse Luis Ruiz of Springfield of robbing banks in Longmeadow, East Longmeadow
Longmeadow and East Longmeadow police worked together to identify and arrest a Springfield man in connection with bank robberies that occurred days apart in each town, according to the Longmeadow Police Department. Luis Ruiz, 43, is facing two counts of armed robbery while masked in connection with the robberies of...
Worcester hit 56 degrees on Friday, breaking same-day record from 1909
Worcester broke a 114-year-old record on Friday as abnormally high temperatures for February reached 56 degrees. In its Friday forecast, the National Weather Service repeatedly noted that temperatures across New England could break past records. On Feb. 10, 1909, the high in Worcester hit 55 degrees. Wind speeds hit 33...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park
WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
Quabbin district begins search for new superintendent
BARRE — The Quabbin Regional School District has begun a search for a new superintendent after Superintendent Sheila Muir’s announcement last month that she would retire at conclusion of academic year. She was appointed in 2018, after being the five-town district’s assistant superintendent since 2010. Muir is an...
scstudentmedia.com
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?
Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
Dr. Marcus Ware named superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools
A new superintendent for Chicopee Public Schools has been chosen. Dr. Marcus Ware accepted the job Monday evening at City Hall.
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to make Montenia Shider’s “Massachusetts” the official jazz song for the state
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Montenia Shider has spent the last 40 years of her life singing and further showcased her commitment to the craft of music as a former music teacher for Robert H. Hughes Academy Charter School and performing at local festivals. However, never did she imagine her...
Riverside Park and Speedway: Vintage photos from Western Massachusetts
Riverside Park in Agawam, Massachusetts, was a gathering spot for fun as far back as the late 19th century when it was known as Riverside Grove (and Gallup’s Grove before that). Henry J. Perkins transformed the picnic grove into an amusement park more than 100 years ago with the...
