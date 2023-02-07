ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Senior Varsity Basketball Star Earns Full Ride Scholarship to Mount Holyoke

Though many know her as a star player on the girls’ basketball team, senior Melina Peña is also an excellent student. With her academic vigor, Peña earned the Posse Foundation Scholarship to Mount Holyoke College. Located in South Hadley, Massachusetts, Mount Holyoke College is a private liberal arts women’s college and is the oldest of Seven Sisters colleges in the United States. According to statistics, it is ranked 36th among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
Hunter finds remains of Westfield man missing since 2019 in Stanley Park

WESTFIELD — The partial remains of a Westfield man missing since late 2019 were discovered in Stanley Park this weekend after a hunter alerted state police. After a hunter on Saturday reported discovering human bones, Westfield Police and Massachusetts State Police located the remains deep in Stanley Park on Tuesday and determined them to be of Timothy Kolendo, missing since November 2019, when he was 53 years old.
Quabbin district begins search for new superintendent

BARRE — The Quabbin Regional School District has begun a search for a new superintendent after Superintendent Sheila Muir’s announcement last month that she would retire at conclusion of academic year. She was appointed in 2018, after being the five-town district’s assistant superintendent since 2010. Muir is an...
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative

The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?

Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
