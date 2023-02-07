ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State Saturday

After winning its season opener in Columbus Feb. 4 15-7 against Air Force, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will take on in-state foe Cleveland State Saturday in Columbus. Cleveland State (0-0) has yet to make its season debut, but the Buckeyes (1-0) have the depth to challenge the Vikings, who are coming into the game following a 3-7 overall record in 2022, which saw them lose their final five games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against Northwestern

Ohio State was on the wrong side of a single-digit decision yet again. Despite not trailing by more than nine points in the second half, the Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) dropped their 10th conference game for the first time in five seasons after falling 69-63 Thursday to Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten).
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 Nebraska

Ohio State looks to send its seniors off with a win against Nebraska to finish out Big Ten play. The Buckeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will recognize four seniors Friday before the match against the Cornhuskers. Malik Heinselman, Ethan Smith, Kaleb Romero and Tate Orndorff will be recognized along with managers Jared Albert, Ryan Stewart, Lauren Sutherland and Chloe Bahna.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to celebrate senior weekend, face off against St. Thomas

The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team commemorates its graduating seniors this weekend, as it hosts St. Thomas for the final home series of the regular season. The team will uphold tradition and honor its seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s game, the last team effort on home ice before postseason play. The ceremony is set to begin at noon, and doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of Cups

Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday. The band is made up of four members: guitarist and vocalist Henry Schuellerman, drummer Jack Smithberger, bassist Niko Francis and lead guitarist Robert Riley — who graduated from Ohio State last spring. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets selling at $10 per person.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

What’s Up: Valentine’s Day Guide

For couples, Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate each other and enjoy love. The Lantern has listed the restaurants and other activities around Columbus that will make you and the ones you love full. In a Lantern survey sent out to students on campus and in the Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH

