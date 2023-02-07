Read full article on original website
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit museums and more at Ohio StateJackie MyersColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State Saturday
After winning its season opener in Columbus Feb. 4 15-7 against Air Force, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will take on in-state foe Cleveland State Saturday in Columbus. Cleveland State (0-0) has yet to make its season debut, but the Buckeyes (1-0) have the depth to challenge the Vikings, who are coming into the game following a 3-7 overall record in 2022, which saw them lose their final five games.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against Northwestern
Ohio State was on the wrong side of a single-digit decision yet again. Despite not trailing by more than nine points in the second half, the Buckeyes (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) dropped their 10th conference game for the first time in five seasons after falling 69-63 Thursday to Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten).
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaign
Outfielder Trey Lipsey wasted no time introducing himself to college baseball as a freshman a season ago. In his third college at-bat in the 2022 season opener against Marshall, Lipsey made a grand entrance. The freshman jolted a towering blast off Thundering Herd then-sophomore pitcher Chad Heiner over the right field wall for a grand slam.
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 Nebraska
Ohio State looks to send its seniors off with a win against Nebraska to finish out Big Ten play. The Buckeyes (12-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will recognize four seniors Friday before the match against the Cornhuskers. Malik Heinselman, Ethan Smith, Kaleb Romero and Tate Orndorff will be recognized along with managers Jared Albert, Ryan Stewart, Lauren Sutherland and Chloe Bahna.
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes begin conference games against McKendree, Lewis
Winning six of its last seven games, the Ohio State men’s volleyball team looks to carry that momentum into Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play. The No. 13 Buckeyes (7-3) open up their first conference contest against McKendree and Lewis Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Ohio State (7-3) traveled to State...
Women’s Basketball: McMahon scores 25, No. 13 Buckeyes beat Minnesota 93-63
For the Ohio State women’s basketball team, it is clear there’s no place like home. Three days after a 36-point loss at Maryland, the No. 13 Buckeyes defeated Minnesota 93-63 Wednesday while shooting 56 percent from the field. It was the second win in three games for the...
Women's Lacrosse: Ohio State uses new and returning players as momentum into the season
With a new season of Ohio State women’s lacrosse on the horizon, the Buckeyes anticipate what’s ahead of them as they prepare for their home opener against Robert Morris Friday at 3 p.m. After a three-game losing streak to end last year’s season at 9-7 and 2-4 in...
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekend
After losing a close contest to second-seeded Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal and playing three games in the Knoxville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, the Buckeyes and their new-look team are ready to compete this 2023 season. The Buckeyes head down to Orlando, Florida, this weekend to play...
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to celebrate senior weekend, face off against St. Thomas
The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team commemorates its graduating seniors this weekend, as it hosts St. Thomas for the final home series of the regular season. The team will uphold tradition and honor its seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s game, the last team effort on home ice before postseason play. The ceremony is set to begin at noon, and doors will open at 11:45 a.m.
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of Cups
Students should go, go to see A-Go-Go, a local band composed of three Ohio State students and one recent graduate, headline at Ace of Cups Saturday. The band is made up of four members: guitarist and vocalist Henry Schuellerman, drummer Jack Smithberger, bassist Niko Francis and lead guitarist Robert Riley — who graduated from Ohio State last spring. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets selling at $10 per person.
What’s Up: Valentine’s Day Guide
For couples, Valentine’s Day is a holiday to celebrate each other and enjoy love. The Lantern has listed the restaurants and other activities around Columbus that will make you and the ones you love full. In a Lantern survey sent out to students on campus and in the Columbus...
Exhibition: Wex Artist Residency Award recipient to unpack displacement stories in exhibit
The Wexner Center for the Arts will explore life stories of Pakistinians displaced from their homes to Columbus. Multidisciplinary artist Sa’dia Rehman, who uses they/them pronouns, will hold a solo exhibition, “the river runs slow,” for the Wexner Center’s Winter/Spring 2023 exhibitions, opening Friday. Titled after...
