After winning its season opener in Columbus Feb. 4 15-7 against Air Force, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will take on in-state foe Cleveland State Saturday in Columbus. Cleveland State (0-0) has yet to make its season debut, but the Buckeyes (1-0) have the depth to challenge the Vikings, who are coming into the game following a 3-7 overall record in 2022, which saw them lose their final five games.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO