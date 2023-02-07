ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Jace Rindahl named 22nd head coach of UW-Whitewater football team

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zVie_0kehgpvB00

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced Monday afternoon that Jace Rindahl will officially be the next head coach of the Warhawk football program.

Rindahl has been serving as interim head coach since Kevin Bullis retired following the 2022 season. Rindahl, a former All-American linebacker at UW-Whitewater and member of the 2007 Division III national championship team, has served as an defensive assistant for the last eight seasons, and was promoted to assistant head coach before last season.

"Jace has been a great coordinator, recruiter and mentor to the student-athletes and coaches since he came back to Whitewater in 2015," athletic director Ryan Callahan said.

"We have been fortunate to have coaches like Forrest Perkins, Bob Berezowitz, Lance Leipold and Kevin Bullis who built the foundation for continued success for our football program. I have no doubt that Jace will continue to build on that foundation while creating his own legacy."

UW-Whitewater's football program has been in existence for 134 years and has six Division III national championships, all won under Leipold, who coached the team from 2007 to 2014, and now coaches the Kansas Jayhawks. Under Leipold, UW-Whitewater went 109-6.

Leipold was succeeded by Bullis, who despite solid success always saw his teams come up short in the postseason. His teams went a combined 78-13 and were the NCAA runner-up in 2019.

"I know there is great responsibility that comes with this role," said Rindahl, who becomes the 22nd head coach in UW-Whitewater history.

"As a former student-athlete and assistant coach, I feel my time in this program has helped prepare me for this opportunity and I am ready to serve our football team, athletic department, university and community. My wife and I could not be more excited for my opportunity to be the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater."

An introductory press conference for Rindahl will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers great RB Jonathan Taylor shares thoughts on Luke Fickell hiring

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to impress with Luke Fickell under the helm as their new head coach, recently pairing with the Varsity Collective to share a welcome to the newest players on the team with a billboard in New York City. The move caught the eye of former Badgers running...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Tex-Mex Restaurant In Wisconsin With A Surprisingly Delicious Fish Fry

When your stomach is craving a classic Wisconsin fish fry, your heart might not be in Dallas. But for your next Friday night, you may want to head to a Tex Mex restaurant, that does a pretty fantastic job serving up a classic Wisconsin fish fry alongside southwestern staples like chips and queso. Think Tex-Mex-Wis, and make your visit as spicy as you wish. If you’re from the North or the South, Fitchburg or Fort Worth, you’ll love Me & Julio. Here’s why.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
progressivegrocer.com

A Sneak Peek at Hy-Vee’s Latest Wisconsin Store

Progressive Grocer talks with CEO Jeremy Gosch ahead of opening. The official opening is days away and at the latest Hy-Vee location in Janesville, Wis., it’s a few minutes until a pivotal store employee meeting with company leaders. The iconic song “Celebration” is playing loudly on the sound system as associates and executives gather near the front of the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy