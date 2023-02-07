ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trimble, OH

Roundup: Sturgell leads Lakewood to girls basketball win at Trimble

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Grace Sturgell hit one of her trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Monday, lifting the Lakewood girls basketball team to a 39-37 victory at Trimble.

Sturgell led a balanced attack with 11 points for the Lancers (7-14). Becca Streets added seven and Jaylie Maas and Rachel Crist six apiece.

GCA falls

Brianna Hubbard scored six points for short-handed Granville Christian (11-10, 7-5) in a 59-16 loss at Tree of Life in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Heights edged at home

Amya Thompson's 13 points and nine rebounds led Licking Heights in a 62-50 loss Saturday to visiting Zanesville in Licking County League-Buckeye Division play.

Emily McCord, Karsyn Johnson and Tori Diggs added nine points each and Kendyl Hunt eight for the Hornets (3-17, 1-13).

Kandrea Sowers racked up 27 points for the Blue Devils (9-11, 8-5).

BOWLING

Newark girls roll to OCC clincher

Newark rolled a program-record Baker game of 232 during a victory against Pickerington North, 2,024-1,820, at Rule 3 to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division title, the program's third consecutive league championship.

Makayla Adams' high game of 188 and high series of 371 and Nadia Liesen's 172 and 343 led the Wildcats, who host Granville on Tuesday and can wrap up a perfect run through OCC play Thursday when Lancaster visits. Jade Gabor added a 341 series and Andy Hupp 329.

INDOOR TRACK

Four win titles at Muskingum

Licking Valley and Watkins Memorial each had a pair of champions Sunday, leading Licking County finishers during the February HS Invite at Muskingum.

Valley's Trevor Croak threw 51-feet-10 to win the boys weight throw, and Reagan Campbell ran a time of 1:00.40 to win the girls 400. Watkins' John Apel won the boys 400 (52.61), and Victoria Harvey won the girls pole vault (12-feet-6).

Additional runner-up finishers for the boys were Newark's Isaiah Potter in the 400 (52.80), Heath's Jacob Elam 800 (2:09.82) and Lakewood's Ryan Byers 1,600 (4:42.64). In the girls meet, Newark's Nadia Liesen took runner-up in both the 800 (2:35.18) and triple jump (33-3.5).

GIRLS WRESTLING

Gamble medals for Heath

Taryn Gamble finished 3-1 with three pins at 125 pounds, taking third place for Heath on Sunday during the Warehouse Tire Finale at Alexander.

Megan DeVito (120) finished 3-2 with three pins, placing fifth for the Bulldogs.

BOYS WRESTLING

Two Lancers win titles

Antonio Stefani (106) and Josh Taylor (165) each won championships Saturday for Lakewood during Circleville's Clay Davis Memorial.

Caleb Rafferty (120) took runner-up as did Reece Shriner (215) for Heath. Eli Bridges (150) added a third for the Bulldogs.

