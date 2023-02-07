Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Johnston meets Saint Ray's in 'High School Hoops' season finale
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Sports Team 10 travels to Pawtucket on Friday night for the season finale of "High School Hoops." Johnston takes on Saint Raphael Academy. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Watch the game on the Charge! network, available over the air on Channel 10.2 and cable, or...
Turnto10.com
Providence police continue to search for boy, 13, reported missing
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Where is Ramon Figueroa?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said earlier this week that the 13-year-old was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7 and that he could be in the Cranston area. Providence police confirmed Thursday that they are looking for...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich parent reacts to science teacher put on leave
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation remains tight-lipped after a Cole Middle School science teacher was placed on administrative leave earlier this week. On Monday, East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca sent a letter to parents and faculty saying there were reports of alleged inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
Turnto10.com
Member of Rhode Island National Guard dies in Exeter crash
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — A member of the Rhode Island National Guard was killed in a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning. State police were called to a single-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. on Route 102 south. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Richard Winkelman of Westerly, lost control...
Turnto10.com
Plainridge Park, Encore Boston report accepting illegal college basketball bets
(WJAR) — Just over a week since in-person sports gambling was launched in Massachusetts, two sportsbooks are under fire for allowing illegal sports betting. Plainridge Park Casino in Bristol County and Encore Boston both broke a rule prohibiting sports betting on Massachusetts college teams. The law states you betting on in-state collegiate events is only allowed if it is part of a tournament with at least four teams.
Turnto10.com
Smoke billows from car at East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts
(WJAR) — Police and fire crews responded to a car fire on Thursday at an East Greenwich Dunkin' Donuts. Photos sent in by a NBC 10 viewer through Chime In show large plumes of smoke billowing from a car. According to the viewer, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m....
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police cruiser involved in crash in Scituate
(WJAR) — A Rhode Island State Police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Scituate. The department says the crash happened around 5:49 p.m. on Route 6. The crash involved a white pickup truck and the police cruiser. Investigators say both vehicles were traveling east just before...
Turnto10.com
Providence police chief finalists face questions in public forum
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The three finalists for Providence police chief answered questions from the public on Wednesday night. The next chief will replace Col. Hugh Clements, who stepped down for a job in the U.S. Department of Justice. The finalists were able to introduce themselves to the public...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
Turnto10.com
9 years since the Blizzard of 2013 buried Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our memory of significant winter storms continues with the Blizzard of 2013. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Also remembered as the storm named "Nemo," the Blizzard of 2013 produced anywhere from a foot to 2.5 feet across the southern half of New England.
Turnto10.com
Flames engulf boat in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke filled the sky as firefighters battled a boat fire in Providence on Wednesday afternoon. Video sent in by a NBC 10 viewer driving by shows the massive flames coming from the boat on Alabama Street. The boat was close to a home on Alabama...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Veterans Middle School shifts to distance learning after sewer line collapse
(WJAR) — Warwick Veterans Middle School will shift to distance learning on Thursday after a sewer line collapsed in the building on Wednesday. "It will still be a school day, but it will NOT take place on an in-person basis," the school wrote in a Facebook post. The collapse...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing wild turkey in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An Attleboro man accused of killing a wild turkey was charged with animal cruelty. The Attleboro deputy police chief told NBC 10 News that a neighbor called police about a man hitting a turkey with a stick Monday afternoon. They responded to the call on...
Turnto10.com
More than 85 vegan vendors featured in RI VegFest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On this week's Cheap Eats, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye looks at a special Rhode Island food festival. The third annual RI VegFest featured all things vegan, including food, businesses, and beverages. The two-day event took place at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Organizers said...
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
Turnto10.com
Excavator strikes New Bedford overpass
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday that the northbound lanes of Route 18 at Elm Street in New Bedford, which were closed for an emergency bridge inspection, have reopened. The state released images showing an excavator that apparently struck the overpass and fell...
Turnto10.com
West Warwick laundromat to reopen after a fire breaks out the night before
WEST WARWICK, R.I., (WJAR) — A laundromat in West Warwick will reopen Wednesday after a fire broke out Tuesday night. “Panic, but John and I got up right away and we came here immediately and dealt with the situation," said Tumbletown 2 manager Michelle Falcone. The initial investigation shows...
Turnto10.com
Man airlifted from Beavertail State Park after falling off embankment
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A multi-agency effort was underway at Beavertail State Park on Thursday where authorities say a park patron fell from an embankment. Department of Environmental Management spokesperson Mike Healey said the agency received a call shortly before 5 p.m. for a missing person or person in danger.
Turnto10.com
Former Providence mayor offers $50K for Columbus statue
Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino is offering to pay $50,000 to buy the Christopher Columbus statue from the city. The Boston Globe reported that he will partner with a local Italian-American organization to preserve the statue. The statue was taken down and has been in storage since 2020. It was...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket woman charged following drug, ghost gun seizure
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket woman is facing a slew of charges after police seized multiple weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia from her Pawtucket apartment. Police executed a court-ordered search warrant on Wednesday at her apartment on Hicks Street, where they discovered two ghost guns, several rounds of ammunition, gun parts and kits, crystal meth, psilocybin mushrooms and a 3D printer.
