Dripping Springs, TX

‘Mourning our trees’: Winter storm cleanup continues

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
 3 days ago

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Last week’s winter storm has devastated parts of the Hill Country. In Dripping Springs, Carrie Napiorkowski’s backyard is filled with twigs and tree branches on the ground.

“This was just filled with majestic heritage oaks and old pecan trees and to look at it now is very heartbreaking,” Napiorkowski said.

Napiorkowski said her and others are left mourning their trees. (Photo: KXAN)
Rain and a few thunderstorms return Tuesday into Wednesday

The cleanup process continues for Napiorkowski and others like the Austin Disaster Relief Network. Associate Director Stephen Brewer said they have more than 1,300 requests across Central Texas for help.

“In Travis County alone, we see 887 requests for assistance. And the Williamson County community we see 326 requests at this point. Then Hays County also with a substantial amount of requests at over 120 requests for debris cleanup effort,” Brewer said.

He said they are working through them as best as they can.

“The need is great. We’re engaging with churches from across our community, as well as other agencies to assist in that need,” Brewer said.

In Dripping Springs, much of the tree debris comes to Dripping Springs Ranch Park. But with so much coming in, the city had to close it until further notice.

City officials said this debris pile sits about10 to 12 feet tall. (Photo: KXAN)

Dripping Springs Emergency Management Coordinator Roman Baligad said they are trying to get rid of what they have to hopefully accept more soon.

“What we’re waiting on is the county to provide us with chipper shredders so we can chip this up, shred it up, and you know, make more room,” Baligad said.

For Napiorkowski, the cleanup is expected to be costly and take months. But she said thankfully her family is here to help, including her grandson Archer Bond.

“I’m getting the trees back to normal,” Bond said.

