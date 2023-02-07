ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita family's dog back home after finding, eating meth at local park

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family's dog is back home after he ingested methamphetamine after a run at a local park. "Thanks to the quick action of Dr. Crowdis and the medical team, Daisy has returned home after a nearly fatal drug poisoning," Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said Thursday on Facebook.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention

A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
NEWTON, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
NEWTON, KS

