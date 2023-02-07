Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Wichita dad guilty in toddler’s 2020 drowning death in fenced, locked swimming pool
Wichita police have said William Kabutu was intoxicated when he let his sons, 2 and 4, squeeze through the fence of a locked swimming pool at a south Wichita mobile home park on July 7, 2020.
Local man sentenced for stabbing his uncle to death
A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the stabbing death of his uncle in Aug. 2021 was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest
Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on Kellogg near Rock Road.
KAKE TV
Victim safe, suspect arrested after abduction and chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man from Haysville, Kansas was arrested following a south Wichita abduction and chase. 26-year-old Daivon Atkinson was arrested on the charges of:. Eluding a law enforcement officer. Reckless driving. Driving while suspended stemming from an abduction/ disturbance investigation. Police say that at around 12:30 p.m....
KWCH.com
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just looking at him, you wouldn’t know anything had happened to Wichita Police Officer Kyle Mellard. “It looks like nothing happened so it’s easy to kind of put it out of my mind when I don’t see a daily reminder of what happened,” Mellard said.
Police: Man locks himself inside Wichita McDonalds
Wichita police surrounded the McDonald’s restaurant at Douglas and Seneca after a man locked himself inside a bathroom.
Updated: Standoff at Delano McDonald’s resolved, man taken to hospital
The 44-year-old man had been experiencing a mental health crisis when he locked himself in a bathroom, police said.
Kan. deputies found pedestrian in critical condition on rural road
COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Just after 8p.m. Feb. 5, Cowley County Emergency Communications dispatched Arkansas City Fire/EMS to a critically injured pedestrian found laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road, according to Cowley County Sheriff Dave Faletti.
KAKE TV
Wichita family's dog back home after finding, eating meth at local park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita family's dog is back home after he ingested methamphetamine after a run at a local park. "Thanks to the quick action of Dr. Crowdis and the medical team, Daisy has returned home after a nearly fatal drug poisoning," Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital said Thursday on Facebook.
Wichita police locate missing teen
The Wichita Police Department has located a missing teen with special needs.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KWCH.com
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District. Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported. Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org. Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights...
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Search for teen who escaped vehicle returning to juvenile detention
A Kansas teenager escaped juvenile custody last week and there’s concern for his health. He might be hurt and is considered dangerous, Sedgwick County officials share. Leonard Crosby, III, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, when he was being transported from Olathe back to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Wichita. He was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles, the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections shares. Around 2 p.m. that day, the 15-year-old kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door. He fell out of the vehicle -- as it was moving -- and ran through traffic near Lincoln and I-135; he ran west toward Lincoln and Hydraulic. Corrections staff searched the area and could not locate the teenager. They notified law enforcement and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant, the corrections staff shares.
Alleged drunk driver strikes Cowley County deputy’s patrol car
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday on 85th Road about one-mile northeast of Arkansas City.
WIBW
Newton cyclist hospitalized after hit by juvenile attempting to park
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist in Newton was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a juvenile attempting to park their minivan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, emergency crews were called to 431 Victoria Rd. in Newton with reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman finds dog with traumatic leg and tail injuries believed to be wandering around for a week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Rilla Lemon's weekend took an unexpected turn when she looked outside Saturday and saw something unthinkable. "When you looked in her face, she just had this look like please help me. And I just, I couldn't turn her away," said Lemon. "I was shocked, and I was shaken because I was worried about her. I was scared of what her body was, you know what was going on inside."
KWCH.com
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall
Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super Bowl Sunday. Bernard Knowles and Rhea Rogers-Knowles will have split loyalty Sunday when their favorite teams take the field for Super Bowl LVII. The State of Aviation in Wichita. Updated: 10 hours...
KAKE TV
Water main breaks as crews battle early morning house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - An early morning fire destroys an east Wichita home undergoing renovations. The fire broke out around 4:15 Wednesday morning in the 600 block of N. Pinecrest near Central and Oliver. Firefighters found fire coming out of the home and in the basement. Battalion Chief Terry Greshman says they found a hole in the floor and broken stairs leading to the basement.
Juvenile driving a van strikes bicyclist in Newton
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a juvenile was westbound at 431 Victoria Road in Newton. As the van began turning into the parking lot it struck...
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Comments / 0