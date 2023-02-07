ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalospree.com

Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023

Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Two charged in drug bust

Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

