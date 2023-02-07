Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
After nearly 100 years, the Kenmore water tower will be coming down
KENMORE, N.Y. — An old water tower that has been a part of the Village of Kenmore for nearly 100 years will soon be coming down. The Kenmore Village Improvement Society on Thursday told 2 On Your Side that demolition will begin in the coming months on the tower at Elmwood and Mang avenues.
Will Voelker’s Bowling Alley get demolished?
There are many questions about whether or not Voelker’s Bowling Alley will soon get demolished since it has to get approved by the City of Buffalo’s Permit and Inspection Department.
2 cars collide, end with Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle being struck
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda Police vehicle was struck Thursday afternoon, after two vehicles collided in the middle of an intersection. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Military Road and Woodward Avenue, where police dealt with a malfunctioning traffic signal during a power outage in the area.
Police say homeless men stole food from Jamestown residence
William White, 52, and Daniel Baird, 47, were both charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
City leaders agree to hire fleet and emergency managers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the Blizzard of 2022 City of Buffalo, leaders have finally settled on two new city hall positions which they hope will address the city's response to disasters and weather events and help upgrade the city's vehicles. In the wake of the November...
buffalospree.com
Our Top WNY Fish Fry Spots for 2023
Fish fries are a common Lenten tradition in communities across the Northeast and Midwest, especially in areas with large populations of Christians who observe the religious holiday with the practice of avoiding meat on Fridays. In places like Buffalo, the appreciation for fish fry season has become increasingly secular. Between...
Two charged in drug bust
Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with help from Buffalo Police, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
New inspection stickers to be on all vehicles by the end of 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some of us may have the sticker on our vehicles already. Some people don't. What I'm talking about are the new inspection stickers. It's a new design Jay Galligan with West Herr Automotive says is helpful for inspectors. "It takes a lot of the human error...
Why the Grand Island bridge lights are out
Some drivers are raising safety concerns about their commutes over the south Grand Island bridges. Many have noticed the lights have been out for days.
Buffalo area raids result in arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, and more than $200,000
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo Police, and the FBI announced on Thursday the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of guns, drugs, and large sums of cash following a three-month long investigation. However, authorities spent just as much time at an afternoon news conference,...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
More than a dozen people cited during Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations. The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants […]
Buffalo Schools, board move to close contract negotiations with Buffalo Teachers union
The Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education gathered at City Hall to hold a special meeting designed to come together to fully commit to the deal that was suggested to both the union and the school district via a third party fact-finder.
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
3 years after completion, Buffalo's West Side 'triangle house' listed for sale
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo artist Ben Perrone has made his mark in the community by showing his paintings and sculptures at places like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and Burchfield Penney Art Center. But the most visible sign of his artistic legacy might be his "triangle house" at the...
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
